A Collection Of Delicious Dutch Oven Recipes For Dinner (2024)

This last Christmas, I was given the gift I’d longed for for over 5 years: a dutch oven. Yes, I asked Santa for a huge pot for Christmas, and I’d been asking him for a few years. What’s the big deal, you ask? Maybe it was the lure of years passing and still not getting it, but mostly I really enjoy cooking and dutch ovens can take your meals to the next level.

These pots differ from your regular stock pot because they have a super tight-fitting lid and are usually made of a heavy duty material, such as ceramic or cast iron, and are meant to easily transfer from the stove top to the oven safely. Dutch oven dinners are a step above for those of us who love cooking but want something with convenience. Behold, the dutch oven:

Essentially, a dutch oven is a thick-walled cooking pot perfect for those long and slow cooking methods we usually rely on to cook soups and roasting meats or vegetables!

There are many brands out there and you don’t have to spend an arm and a leg to get a great dutch oven that meets your needs (even though Le Creuset is usually the image that probably comes to mind when you think of one!). Once you’ve decided a dutch oven is for you, then check out these amazing dutch oven dinners that will get your mouth watering!

Source: TheFoodNetwork.com

1. Easy Parmesan Risotto

If you love risotto, then you probably know it’s a cumbersome, albeit delicious, meal to make. It requires constant stirring and a lot of attention. However, The Barefoot Contessa’s version right here is going to seriously knock your socks off! I’ve personally made this dutch oven dinner and was completely blown away by the amazing flavor and ease of this dish. You HAVE to try it! Oh, and throw in some chicken too to make this a full meal in and of itself!

This easy parmesan risotto goes great with lemony steamed green beans, artisan Dutch oven bread (yes, it’s also a great tool for baking bread at home), roasted vegetables, and almost any salad!

In other words, you can use this tool to prepare a dish as sophisticated as a risotto and surprise your guests or family with a wonderful dinner.

Get over toTheFoodNetwork.comright now to try this recipe for yourself!

Source: TheKitchn.com

2. Chinese No-Clay-Pot Chicken With Soy & Ginger

Baked rice is seriously delicious but can be easy to mess up, but not as a dutch oven dinner. The beauty of that tight fitting lid is that often dishes “self-marinate” themselves as the steam created is recirculated back into your meal, keeping it moist and savory. This dish combines the tasty version of rice that’s baked with all the flavor of ginger and soy. Yum!

Moreover, there are few things more comforting than a well-prepared Dutch oven chicken recipe with all the same flavors we have enjoyed since we were children.

Check out this recipe over atTheKitchn.com, in addition to thousands of other tasty treats!

Source: ThePioneerWoman.com

3. Braised Short Ribs

Pretty much anything the Pioneer Woman does is fabulous so it goes without saying this Braised Short Ribs recipe looks to die for. I personally was a little intimidated about cooking ribs but this recipe is very straightforward and the dutch oven does all the work for you. You’ll do a little stove top sautéing and then transfer for a few hours to cook away in your oven. The result? Fall off the bone ribs that are amazing!

You can serve this amazing dish with mashed potatoes, a delicious salad you can make in just minutes if you have frozen broccoli at home, or even a homemade chili version with canned beans if you want a generous dinner!

Check outThePioneerWoman.comfor a great step by step recipe with beautiful pictures!

4. Chicken Fricassee

If you want a great cross between a soup and a stew, then Chicken Fricassee is for you (I didn’t even TRY to rhyme!). This traditional French dish is a mixture of chicken, veggies and a creamy sauce that is great when served with a homemade bread. It’s a perfect winter dutch oven dinner!

It’s definitely one of the best Dutch oven recipes with chicken you can find! Head over to Babble.com for a wonderful version of this one pot dish.

Source: NatashasKitchen.com

5. Beef Stew

There’s nothing like a hearty stew to warm up your body and soul on a cold day. Sure, you can use a slow cooker, but your dutch oven also makes a mean stew, and in less time. And special bonus with this recipe: it uses wine AND BACON. Need I say more?

If you want to prepare a beef stew recipe, a Dutch oven can be your ideal ally since it’s perfect for cooking dishes at medium heat for long periods and has a tight-fitting lid that can help you get the best results with delicious flavors!

There are also many vegetarian Dutch oven recipes you can try! Actually, this tool is also great if you want to make a vegan stew (serve it with coconut milk for more flavor and better texture).

We’re pretty sure you’ll love this recipe so head over toNatashasKitchen.comfor a wonderful step by step with photos!

6. Four Cheese Macaroni & Cheese

No one ever needs to convince me that mac and cheese is a dinner all by itself, and you can bet this version is going in my dutch oven, stat! When you make homemade macaroni and cheese, you undoubtedly use multiple pans: to cook the macaroni, then make the roux and then a baking dish to bake it. But not so, with the dutch oven, you can continue to use the same pot! Less dishes AND mac n’ cheese? Sign me up!

This one-pot wonder is ideal to cook pasta and making mac n’ cheese when we have little time to prepare dinner. Moreover, we can also try some Dutch oven bread recipes if we want a delicious toast or homemade breadcrumbs to enhance this classic but wonderful dish!

For a delicious and easy version, head over to MightyMrs.com!

Source: SteeleHouseKitchen.com

7. Chicken & Parmesan Herb Dumplings

Nothing fills your belly quite like chicken and dumplings, and this recipe uses homemade chicken stock that you won’t regret. Your dutch oven is perfect for creating the simmering stock as well as combining all you tasty ingredients, especially your dumplings. Put that tight light on and let the dumplings do their thing!

Head over toSteeleHouseKitchen.com this amazing dutch oven dinner recipe!

Source: TasteOfTheSouthMagazine.com

8. Slow Cooked Pork Shoulder With Lemon & Garlic

This Pork Loin spends 8-12 hours in a delicious marinade before cooking in your dutch oven with delicious seasonings and wine. I’d imagineyou can’t go wrong serving this with some tasty mashed potatoes!

See Also 22 Recipes That Prove Ramen Noodles Are The Best

Check outTasteOfTheSouthMagazine.comfor this recipe and other amazing Southern-inspired dishes!

Source: Blogloving.com/blogs/grandbaby-cakes

9. Lemon Roasted Chicken & Potatoes

If you love a zesty dish, this is for you. Using a whole chicken or just chicken pieces, you will still be licking your lips over thislemon flavored meal. Caramelized onions and potatoes make this dish a complete meal, and perfect for your family or guests.

Caramelized onions and potatoes make this dish a complete meal, and perfect for your family or guests. You only need a Dutch oven and quality ingredients!

Be sure to visitBlogloving.com/blogs/grandbaby-cakesfor all the details on this can’t-miss recipe.

10. Three Bean Soup

When it’s chilly out, nothing will get you nice and warm better than a delicious soup. This three bean soup dutch oven recipe is easy peasy and good till the last bite. A healthy blend of veggies and three protein-packed beans make this soup healthy, delicious, and good for you, too.

Dutch oven soup recipes are so versatile! Therefore, you can use canned or baked beans to make this dish.

This three bean soup is wonderful served with a drizzle of sour cream. However, if you prefer vegetarian Dutch oven recipes, you can replace it!

For the entire recipe, go here.

11. Goulash

This American spin on a classic Hungarian one-pot dish is hearty and filling and will leave you feeling warm and fuzzy inside. Food Network has a totally delicious dutch oven recipe for this dish that will impress everyone you serve it to. If you’re looking for a simple dish to feed your family that they’ll all love, this is it.

FAQs

What Is the Best Chicken Recipe I Can Prepare in Dutch Ovens?

You can prepare any recipe in your Dutch oven, even if you just want to roast a whole chicken! However, I think the best options are the ones listed here, Dutch oven Jambalaya (you need tomato paste and fresh basil), chicken chili with baked beans, and chicken fajitas.

Can I Substitute Sour Cream In My Dutch Oven Recipes?

If you want to make vegetarian recipes, you can replace this ingredient with coconut milk or another non-dairy alternative.

Can I Make Vegetarian Dutch Oven Recipes If Mine Is Small?

Of course, you can! There are many mini Dutch oven recipes that you can make at home, even if you’re craving crusty bread!

What Are The Best Dutch Oven Vegetarian Recipes?

You can prepare countless vegetarian Dutch oven recipes, but I think the best are soups and stews. If you only have tomatoes, fresh thyme, bell pepper, onion, green beans, and carrot, you can make a delicious dish with this amazing tool!

Can I Make Dutch Oven Pasta Recipes?

Yes, you can! Whether you prefer traditional or whole wheat pasta, you can make it in your Dutch oven. You only have to add tomato paste, fresh herbs, or any other sauce you have at home to make a tasty dish.

Do you have any favorite dutch oven dinners?

We’d love to hear from you! Share your favorite dutch oven dinners with us in the comments below.

