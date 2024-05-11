A Copycat Outback Steak House Chopped Salad Recipe (2024)

Home Recipes
A Copycat Outback Steak House Chopped Salad
From lanacountry 15 years ago
- 8 minutes to make
- Serves 4
WONDERFUL CRUNCHY DELICIOUS COLORFUL I THINK!!
See AlsoSous Vide Beef Stroganoff RecipeRestaurant-Style Brussels Sprouts RecipeTraditional Beef Rouladen Recipe and how to cook it to perfection.Sheet Pan Steak Fajitas Recipe - The Cookie Rookie®
- Copycat Outback Chopped Salad Recipe
- Another member asked me to help her find a good
- 'replica' of Outbacks' delicious chopped salad.
- I thought this was a superb choice.
- I hope she and others will love this. :)
- Candied cinnamon pecans:
- 1/3 cup sliced-lengthwise pecans
- 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
- 1 tablespoon dark brown sugar
- 1 1/2 teaspoons butter, melted
- Blue cheese vinaigrette:
- 1/4 cup olive oil
- 1/4 cup white vinegar or champagne vinegar
- 1/4 teaspoon balsamic vinegar
- 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
- 2 tablespoons sour cream
- 2 tablespoons chopped fresh basil
- salt & freshly ground black pepper, to taste
- 1/2 cup crumbled blue cheese
- Salad:
- 3 cups chopped bibb lettuce or butter lettuce
- 3 cups chopped red leaf lettuce
- 3 cups chopped iceberg lettuce
- 1 green onion, chopped
- Preheat oven to 375 degrees F.
- Candied cinnamon pecans:
- Slice each pecan half into three lengthwise pieces. Mix together the cinnamon and brown sugar. Toss pecans with melted butter, then with the cinnamon/sugar mixture, tossing well to ensure a thorough coating. Put the nuts on a parchment-lined baking sheet and bake for 5 to 8 minutes, until sugar is caramelized. Remove the baking sheet from the oven, slide the parchment together with the nuts off the sheet to cool, and set aside.
- Blue cheese vinaigrette:
- Whisk together the vinaigrette ingredients.
How to make it
- Salad:
- Chop the lettuces into smallish bite-sized pieces; use a salad spinner to wash and dry them. Slice the green onion. Place the chopped lettuce in a large serving bowl (one large enough to toss the salad in). Add the vinaigrette and toss thoroughly to coat. Sprinkle with the chopped onion. Break the cooled pecan slices apart and sprinkle them over the salad.
Reviews & Comments 7
mintykiss 13 years ago
Absolutely delicious!!! We'll definitely have this again! Thank you so much for posting this because we were looking to duplicate that delicious salad that was just irresitible at the "Outback Steakhouse"! Apparently, many others feel the same way ;) =P =D =D **It seems this recipe serves 4* ;) :)
crickert62 14 years ago
One of the best salads at a restaurant anywhere and this recipe comes the closest that I could imagine! I might add a bit more balsamic or a little sugar the next time to give the sweetness factor a boost!
dixiediner 15 years ago
Great recipe.
gapeach55 15 years ago
This recipe sounds perfect! Thanks a bunch!
krumkake 15 years ago
I love that salad at Outback - it has the best flavors and the tastiest vinaigrette! I will make this one for sure...thanks for the post!!
mjcmccook
Hello....
Thank-you for the "Heads-Up" on this recipe!
It certainly is a "5"FORK!!!!! Winner!
I will try it soon....
....mjcmcook.....
momo_55grandma
fantastic recipe thanks
The Cook
lanacountry
Macon, GA
The Rating
Reviewed by 3 people
fantastic recipe thanks
momo_55grandma in Mountianview loved it
Hello....
Thank-you for the "Heads-Up" on this recipe!
It certainly is a "5"FORK!!!!! Winner!
I will try it soon....
....mjcmcook.....
mjcmcook in Beach City loved it
