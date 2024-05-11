A Copycat Outback Steak House Chopped Salad Recipe (2024)

Slice each pecan half into three lengthwise pieces. Mix together the cinnamon and brown sugar. Toss pecans with melted butter, then with the cinnamon/sugar mixture, tossing well to ensure a thorough coating. Put the nuts on a parchment-lined baking sheet and bake for 5 to 8 minutes, until sugar is caramelized. Remove the baking sheet from the oven, slide the parchment together with the nuts off the sheet to cool, and set aside.