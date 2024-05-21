A Great Start to Your Day: 15 Refreshing Coffee Recipes for Fall (2024)

Now that fall has finally arrived, we’ve gotten into thefull swing of awesome coffee beverages! That’s not to say, of course, that we ever reallystopped drinking coffee throughout the warmer months, regardless of its temperature or the weather, but there’s just something about fall that gets us very excited indeed to make ourselves warm drinks that are a little more special than our usual, regular old morning brew. That’s why we’ve been on the lookout lately for brand new recipes (or, at least, ones that are brand new toour tastebuds) that will really make us feel spoiled as we cuddle up in our sweaters for the first time in many months.

Just in case you adore the idea of making yourself a fancy fall coffee or two on an upcoming chilly evening just as much as we did, if not more, here are 15 of the very best flavour combinations that we’ve come across in this year’s search for the perfect fall coffee so far!

1.Maple cinnamon latte

VIEW IN GALLERY

See Also Chicken Tortilla Soup Recipe - The Girl Who Ate Everything

We love maple and weadore cinnamon, but there’s just something about putting either of those flavours individually in a coffee that wouldn’t feelquite whole. Sure, each might add a little bit of extra flavour to each sip, but it wouldn’t feel like arecipe or like we’re really treating ourselves by switching up our daily cup of joe. That’s why we were so pleased to see how well the two blendedtogether thanks toPort and Fin!

2.Homemade pumpkin spice latte

VIEW IN GALLERY

Let’s be honest; for many of us, fall has basically become the season of the pumpkin spice latte. We know people who wait all year for this time to return, looking forward with bated breath to the moment that these fragrant drinks finally make their way back into their favourite local coffee shops so they can get the tastes they missed all year. We found, however, that we got a lot of satisfaction out of learning how to make such a delicious, coveted latte ourselves! That’s why we were so pleased to come across this recipe and tutorial fromInspired Taste. Imagine how excited our friends were when we first invited them over for homemade PSLs!

3.Caramel pumpkin spice latte

VIEW IN GALLERY

Are you determined to be a lifelong and devoted PSL fan but you’re also still of the opinion that there’s nothing wrong with adding a special ingredient or two just to give your favourite thing a unique twist every once in a while? Well, if adding a little bit of extra sweetness sounds appealing to you, then wedefinitely think you should give thiscaramel pumpkin spice latte featured onIntent Bloga try!

4. White chocolate caramel latte

VIEW IN GALLERY

Have we caught your attentionquite well in mentioning the idea of adding peppermint to a deliciously warm latte this fall, but you’re not sure that along will give you that good autumn feeling and you’re looking for a PSL alternative just to make sure you don’t overdo it? In that case, we think you might get along very well indeed with something like this mouth watering white chocolate caramel latte outlined step by step onKicking It With Kelly!

5.Homemade coconut cream pumpkin pie coffee

VIEW IN GALLERY

Are you actually scrolling through our list and still finding yourself enamoured with the idea of making a pumpkin flavoured coffee that has alittle something extra to it? Then we think you’ll also find yourself quite intrigued by the waySugar and Charmadded a flavour that’s honestly a little bit summery to the mix in order to create this coconut cream pumpkin pie latte that’s worth the effort it takes to mix it with every single sip.

6.Homemade iced maple latte

VIEW IN GALLERY

Did we pique your interest pretty well when we started talking about making maple lattes and you’re actually pretty convinced that adding caramel alonewould be enough to make a nice fall treat for you… but you’ve actually been thinking about how you come from a pretty warm place and the fall cold hasn’t really hit yet? Then maybe you’d prefer to keep things cool a while longer! Check out howSweet Phimade this iced maple latte that’s basically irresistible.

7.Maple pecan latte

VIEW IN GALLERY

Are youstill thinking about how much you love the idea of making a maple based latte because it really is your favourite fall flavour, but you’re also still convinced that adding another element to your concoction would really take things to the next level? In that case, we’ddefinitely suggest taking a look at howSix Clever Sistersdecided to pair their maple with pecan so it almost tastes like a delicious fall cookie.

8.Paleo pumpkin pie ice cream coffee

VIEW IN GALLERY

Are you actually still scrolling through our list and thinking about how much you enjoy the idea of making an iced coffee or cold coffee based treat, but you’re also still finding yourself pining a little bit after the flavour of your favourite coffee drink? Well, in that case, we think wejust might have found the solution for you in the form of this amazingly delicious paleo pumpkin pie ice cream coffee featured onWicked Spatula.

9.Irish iced coffee

VIEW IN GALLERY

In addition to wanting a coffee that is not only a treat but is also still iced, despite the drop in temperature outside, have you actually also been wondering whether you might find one that’s a nice co*cktail to unwind with at the end of the day too? In that case, wedefinitely think you should take a look at howScrappy Geekmade this fantastically flavourful Irish iced coffee in just a few simple steps! Talk about a decadent topping.

10.Caramel chocolate latte

VIEW IN GALLERY

Would you believe that we’veactually gone this far on a list of gourmet flavoured fancy coffees without talking about chocolate a single time? Well, that’s not entirely true because wedid give you a white chocolate recipe, but we know that’s regarded as an acquired taste for some people. If milk chocolate is what you’ve been hoping for, you simply must take a look at howLife Through Preppy Glassesmade this absolutely scrumptious caramel chocolate latte that tastes like warmth and positivity.

11.Homemade maple pumpkin coffee syrup

VIEW IN GALLERY

If you’re going to start making yourself wonderfully flavoured fall coffees, would you rather make it a little easier on yourself to make the one you love most on a regular basis and maybe a little more quickly? Well, if maple and pumpkin sound like the right choice for you, wedefinitely think you should take a look at howMy Sequinned Lifeprepared for their fall morning coffees effectively by hand making a maple and pumpkin syrup from scratch to flavour as many mugs as they need before work.

12.Cardamom caramel latte

VIEW IN GALLERY

Are you actually the kind of adventurous coffee drinker who prefers to try the most unique flavour combinations you possibly can, even if you’re keeping at least one mixed element as one of your constant favourites? Well, we like putting unique twisted on the kinds of tastes we like best too, so we can’t say we blame you. If you’re a caramel lover, check out howNellie Belliecreated this surprisingly delicious cardamom caramel coffee that we’ve already tried once and wouldabsolutely make again!

13.Chocolate pumpkin spice latte

VIEW IN GALLERY

Well, we’ve officially talked about fall coffee flavours involving pumpkin spice tastesand fall coffee recipes that use chocolate for sweetness, but what if you’re having trouble choosing between the two? Well, who ever said youhave to choose between those two flavours in the first place? Thanks to this fantastic fall coffee recipe fromRecipes BnB, we’re pleased to report that you actually don’t! Get the full details for mixing the flavours in perfect balance from their tutorial.

14.Honey, coconut oil, and butter coffee

VIEW IN GALLERY

In your mind, is a “fall coffee” simply one that has enough comfort in it to make you feel warmed through and a little more energetic than you were before, no matter how many autumn cold germs have come your way? In that case, we think you might be just the person to give this down home, old fashioned recipe inspired coffee a moment of your time.I Am Not The Babysittersuggests mixing coffee with honey, coconut oil, and butter for a rich, soothing taste that’sjust sweet enough.

15.Sugar free brown sugar cinnamon latte

VIEW IN GALLERY

Now, the idea of making a sugar free coffee that contains brown sugar might not make a whole lot of sense when you first read it, but if the concept of drinking something like a brown sugar cinnamon latte is tempting to you, we’ddefinitely encourage you to take a look at the wayMilk Lifemade it happen! Their tutorial gives you a full ingredients listand mixing instructions, just to make sure you get it right.