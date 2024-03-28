A Secret Recipe Revealed! Michelle's French Mayonnaise in a Flash - Lavender and Lovage (2024)

A Secret Recipe Revealed!

Michelle’s French Mayonnaise in a Flash

But back to the topic of my short post today; a short post but one that reveals a secret recipe, a French recipe that most French housewives will be rustling up in their kitchens every day of every week, and a new discovery for me when I moved to France ten years ago, Mayonnaise, and not made in the conventional way either, I’m happy to share the recipe and tale with you now and I hope this willrevolutionisehow you make your home-made mayonnaise from now on.

See you tomorrow, and have a wonderful Sunday.

Karen

A French friend came over for lunch recently and as we stood in the kitchen chatting and sampling a glass of wine, I thought I’d impress her and whip up a homemade mayonnaise for the eggs that I was serving as a starter. As I started my drop by drop method, she laughed and showed me this AMAZING way of making mayonnaise in a flash! The only criteria seemed to be the bowl, or lack of a bowl ~ she uses an old fashioned TALL glass measuring jug, which I happened to have. Once you have made it this way, you will never go back to the drop by drop way ever again. So, here’s Michelle’s Mayonnaise.

Ingredients:

500 ml sunflower oil or a mixture of light olive oil and vegetable oil

4 egg yolks

3 teaspoons Dijon mustard

1 lemon, juice of

1 garlic clove, crushed (optional)

1 teaspoon salt

fresh ground black pepper

Method:

Take a tall measuring jug or a tall glass container ~ it must be tall apparently. Put the egg yolks, Dijon mustard, garlic if using, salt & pepper in the jug. Mix them together. Pour in the oil. Using a hand blender, sometimes called a stick blender or immersion blender ~ plunge it all the way to the bottom and then turn it on. NOTE: (The hand blender is one of those long thin ones, that has concealed blades underneath at the bottom.). Then very slowly pull it up towards the top of the jug, you will see the mixture turning into mayonnaise as you pull it up. Add the lemon juice as soon as your mixture has turned into mayonnaise. Blitz it again with the hand blender, taste and season again if you wish. Store in a jam jar for up to a week in the fridge. NB. If you don’t have a container which holds 500 ml, you can halve the quantities, Et voila, c’est parfait!