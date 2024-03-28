A Secret Recipe Revealed! Michelle's French Mayonnaise in a Flash - Lavender and Lovage (2024)

You are here: Home / Recipes / General Recipes / Easy / A Secret Recipe Revealed! Michelle’s French Mayonnaise in a Flash
By Karen Burns-Booth 49 Comments
A Secret Recipe Revealed!
Michelle’s French Mayonnaise in a Flash
A short post for today, as I am getting ready to move over from Blogger to WordPress and I am also having a lovely new look designed by Liz from Violet Posy. With this move in mind, I will be posting all about the change in relation to RSS Feeds and E-mail subscriptions next week……but, PLEASE don’t go anywhere, as if you don’t get to copy my new URL straight away, you WILL be directed to the new site from here…..
But back to the topic of my short post today; a short post but one that reveals a secret recipe, a French recipe that most French housewives will be rustling up in their kitchens every day of every week, and a new discovery for me when I moved to France ten years ago, Mayonnaise, and not made in the conventional way either, I’m happy to share the recipe and tale with you now and I hope this willrevolutionisehow you make your home-made mayonnaise from now on.
See you tomorrow, and have a wonderful Sunday.
Karen
A French friend came over for lunch recently and as we stood in the kitchen chatting and sampling a glass of wine, I thought I’d impress her and whip up a homemade mayonnaise for the eggs that I was serving as a starter. As I started my drop by drop method, she laughed and showed me this AMAZING way of making mayonnaise in a flash! The only criteria seemed to be the bowl, or lack of a bowl ~ she uses an old fashioned TALL glass measuring jug, which I happened to have. Once you have made it this way, you will never go back to the drop by drop way ever again. So, here’s Michelle’s Mayonnaise.
Ingredients:
500 ml sunflower oil or a mixture of light olive oil and vegetable oil
4 egg yolks
3 teaspoons Dijon mustard
1 lemon, juice of
1 garlic clove, crushed (optional)
1 teaspoon salt
fresh ground black pepper
Method:
- Take a tall measuring jug or a tall glass container ~ it must be tall apparently.
- Put the egg yolks, Dijon mustard, garlic if using, salt & pepper in the jug. Mix them together.
- Pour in the oil.
- Using a hand blender, sometimes called a stick blender or immersion blender ~ plunge it all the way to the bottom and then turn it on.
- NOTE: (The hand blender is one of those long thin ones, that has concealed blades underneath at the bottom.).
- Then very slowly pull it up towards the top of the jug, you will see the mixture turning into mayonnaise as you pull it up.
- Add the lemon juice as soon as your mixture has turned into mayonnaise.
- Blitz it again with the hand blender, taste and season again if you wish.
- Store in a jam jar for up to a week in the fridge.
- NB. If you don’t have a container which holds 500 ml, you can halve the quantities,
- Et voila, c’est parfait!
Related Posts
The Perfect Roast Chicken Recipe and The Secret Recipe Club
Secret Recipe Club: Buffalo Cauliflower Bites
The Secret Recipe Club: Brie and Pecan Canapés Recipe
A Secret Recipe: Mexican Casserole
Get my latest recipes delivered straight to your inbox
Plus receive my FREE 47 page eBook featuring 9 full recipes from my book!
Privacy Policy
Reader Interactions
Comments
Dom at Belleau Kitchen says
My hand blender came with a tall glass measuring jug and I've never used it … Genius!! … I'm so sceptical about WordPress. Months ago I copied my entire blog over there as I was going to transfer but I found their systems too fussy and I liked the simplicity of blogger. It would be good to know your thoughts on why you're doing it.
Reply
Marie says
This is the way Julie (Tulipfairy)always does hers. She even has a video of her making it on YouTube. It takes literally seconds! It's the only way to make mayo! So quick and easy too! xxoo
Reply
Neesie Natters says
I'm going to adopt this method for sure Karen…thank you for saving me!
I hope all goes well with your transfer. I'm always nervous about changing anything on my blog so I think you're very brave…fingers are crossed for you.
Looking forward to seeing the new you! 😀
Reply
Neesie Natters says
I'm going to adopt this method for sure Karen…thank you for saving me!
I hope all goes well with your transfer. I'm always nervous about changing anything on my blog so I think you're very brave…fingers are crossed for you.
Looking forward to seeing the new you! 😀
Reply
A Trifle Rushed says
What a great method, but I'llhave to stick with my stand mixer and whisk. I ditched ny hand blender as I never used it! Typical! Good luck with your move, I hope it goes smoothly for you:-)
Reply
Jan says
Yum – love mayonnaise – nice recipe!
Reply
Mark Willis says
Mon Dieu, c'est vraiment magnifique! The daunting complexity of making mayonnaise has been stripped way.
Those stick blenders are great, aren't they? I use one for blending soups (the key skill is to keep the blades immersed, as I discovered the hard way!)
Karen S Booth says
There you go then Dom, give it a whirl!
I have finally decided to move from blogger to WP after my hacking scare of last year ~ my blog was hacked and deleted for 24 hours before I was able to restore it, luckily as I keep it backed up….I received NO support or help from Blogger and my printable recipe site which was linked to this blog is STILL unavailable….so, I am going self hosting on WP where I can be in control….will let you know how I get on!
Reply
Laura@howtocookgoodfood says
Oh brilliant. My new stick blender just arrived courtesy of the fairy hobmother and now I can make your easy no nonsense mayo with it…..hooray! Good luck with your transition to wordpress too xx
Reply
Karen S Booth says
Thanks Marie! Yes, it is a great way of making it, this is the recipe I posted to Zaar about 6 years ago and I have never looked back since! I also have a video of me making it, must upload it when I am on the new site!
Reply
Laura@howtocookgoodfood says
Oh brilliant. My new stick blender just arrived courtesy of the fairy hobmother and now I can make your easy no nonsense mayo with it…..hooray! Good luck with your transition to wordpress too xx
Reply
Karen S Booth says
Neesie Natters! Thanks! I am hoping for a smooth move too….I DO have help though!
Reply
Karen S Booth says
Thanks Jude! I have help with the move, so all will be fine I am sure! XX
Reply
Karen S Booth says
Thanks Jan ~ an easy recipe and one that works for me!
Reply
Karen S Booth says
Merci Mark! I love stick blenders and they make a blended soup a thing of beauty as well as being very easy!
Reply
Karen S Booth says
Thanks Laura! You are WP aren't you? Forget now…..LUCKY you with the Fairy Hobmother's visit!
Reply
cakeboule says
Yummy but naughty mayo oozing with calories and that's why I love it – sod diets. Hope the move to the new site goes well I am very interested to see the new look and will expect full suport systems when I do mine eventually (got to get more followers first I feel). If you need some help with your baking blog – WHO you gonna call (not Ghostbusters) Karen Burns Booth…
Reply
Janice says
oh wow! I'm seriously impressed by this idea and can see how it would work. Have never had the patience of the drop by drop method. Thanks and good luck with the move.
Reply
Karen says
Thanks Janice! This really is a very easy way to make mayo! Will let you all know about the move later, will do a post about it.
Reply
peasepudding says
What agreat tip, I will try this new method immediately
Reply
Karen says
Thanks!!!
Reply
Mari's World says
Wow! I'm going to try this because I LOVE mayonnaise and could eat it with everything. How tall? 1 Pint pyrex tall enough or taller?
Reply
Karen says
Thanks! About 8″ tall, yes, about 1 pint pyrex…
Reply
Jacqueline says
That is sheer brilliance! Now I am thinking tall glass?
Reply
Karen says
Thanks Jac…..yes, a tall glass, about 8″. xx
Reply
manningroad says
I have been tempted to make a move from Typepad but where to, I keep asking myself !! I will be following your move closely !!
Reply
Karen says
Watch out for a new post by me soon about the move!
Reply
Choclette says
Karen – great new look. Glad the transfer went well. Love the new banner – only where is the lovage?
Reply
Karen says
Thanks – glad you like the site! Tried to incorporate the lovage, but didn’t work!
Reply
Cakeboule says
Loving the new site Karen a fantastic fresh look that sets off the articles and images very well. You must be very pleased.
Reply
Karen says
Thanks so much, I love the site too……
Reply
Lucy says
I love the new look Blog, glad I found you 🙂 This Mayo looks delicious…I have not mastered the art of hard boiling my newly laid eggs though, I always lose a lot of the egg! 🙂 x
Reply
Karen says
Thanks Lucy! I have a wee egg boiler timer, in the shape of a resin egg and I pop it in the pan with the eggs! CHEATING I know, but it works!
Reply
Smells Like Salad says
I have to pass this recipe along to my husband! Just replaced my immersion
blender before Thanksgiving. Will give the recipe a whirl!
Reply
Karen says
Great! Thanks Mary!
Reply
Monique says
Great new place:) Fresh and crisp.
I’ll add this spot to follow in lieu of the other..:)
Reply
Karen says
THANKS so much Monique! XX
Reply
Lauren says
This looks so fantastic! I will have to give it a go. Far simpler than the Heston version I watched last night. I’m on wordpress and was thinking of moving to blogger as I cant get logos and things to embed but would love to hear how you get on with your move. It will make commenting on your blog much easier for me too from wordpress to wordpress, as I sometimes can’t get past all of the logins and checks on open id with other blog formats.
looking forward to more of your blogs! I will be reading:)
Reply
Karen says
Thanks Lauren! I will be making a post about my move soon on the new blog, so look out for it! For me, blogger is not as professional as wordpress and the benefits on wp far outstrip the small benefits of badges and logos on blogger….stay tuned for my full report!
Reply
C’est magnifique! And what a wonderful new website!
Reply
Karen says
Merci Sylvie! XX
Reply
shuhan says
that’s great! there is simply no reason to resort to store-bought mayo anymore!
Reply
Karen says
No, shop bought is out and home-made is in! Thanks Shuhan for stopping by my new blog!
Reply
The Kitchenmaid says
Karen, this is fabulous. Now, at the risk of being a pedant, do you think a tall glass preserving jar would be ‘high’ enough? I too have had many handblender accidents, mainly caused by looking up while blending and inadvertently lifting the blender too. (We got the blackberry smoothie off the ceiling eventually…)
Reply
Karen says
That sounds like my pressure cooker disaster with steak and kidney pie filling! It pebbled dashed the Kitchen walls and ceiling! Yes, a tall preserving jar should do it….ABOUT 9″/23cm should be tall enough! Let me know how it goes….your comment about the smoothie made me laugh!
Reply
Sam says
Amamzing, I will be giving this a go for sure as I have both a stick blender and a tall measuring jug! Thanks for sharing this.
Reply
Karen says
Thanks Sam! It is a really nifty way to make mayo in a flash!
Reply
Fiona Maclean says
OK I failed at first attempt, then tried again. Worked for me by kind of floating the oil on top of the egg and lemon mix and then very very slowly drawing up the stick mixer…and yes, I used an old one pint pyrex jug…
Reply
Karen says
GLAD that the second attempt worked, good for you and your old pyrex jug!
Reply