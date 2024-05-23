'A Shock For All Of Us': FBI: International's Luke Kleintank Opens Up About The Bloody Season 3 Premiere Twist And Cast Change (2024)

'A Shock For All Of Us': FBI: International's Luke Kleintank Opens Up About The Bloody Season 3 Premiere Twist And Cast Change (1)

Spoilers ahead for the Season 3 premiere of FBI: International, called "June."

Few shows ended on as stressful a cliffhanger in 2023 as FBI: International, with almost the entire Fly Team inside of a building that exploded in the final moments of Season 2. The WGA writers strike and SAG-AFTRA actors strike meant that the resolution didn't come for the better part of a year. Now that the third season has arrived, fans got to see the unexpected character who was dealt a bloody twist, as well as say goodbye to a series regular. For better or worse, it was an intense way to debut in the 2024 TV schedule, and star Luke Kleintank broke down what happened.

"June" picked up where the Season 2 finale left off, with Raines (Carter Redwood) as the only human member of the Fly Team who was safe from the explosion. The characters who we seemingly needed to really worry about were Forrester (Luke Kleintank), Kellett (Heida Reed), Vo (Vinessa Vidotto), Smitty (Eva-Jane Willis), and Powell (Greg Hovanessian), with Raines free and clear. That made the twist all the more painful when Raines was crushed while trying to save Powell, and he was the one whose life was in grave danger. When I spoke with Kleintank about the return of International, he opened up about the tragic switcheroo of Raines ending up on death's door:

It was pretty crazy. I know that for Carter, when he read the script, he got to that part in the script and he had to sit down for a second because he was mentally preparing himself whether or not he was going to make it in the end, or whether or not he was going to be a paraplegic for the rest of the season and that commitment that he had to make. It was a shock for all of us, but it's great. I think that's something that Matt Olmstead, our new showrunner, is implementing in the show. The stakes are higher, and the storylines are just more intense, and I think that makes for better, binge-worthy TV.

Is there any wonder that Carter Redwood needed to take a seat while reading the script, since it seemed likely in "June" that Raines was going to be permanently paralyzed in the best case scenario? Luckily, an American surgeon was able to make the trip to Budapest in time to work some medical miracles and save Raines' life and leg, so the bloody twist turned out to be a thrilling rather than tragic shock. Luke Kleintank credited Matt Olmstead, who was previously showrunner on Chicago P.D. before joining International, with raising the stakes, and I'd say Season 3 is off to a strong start!

Sadly, the Season 3 premiere did also have to say a goodbye. Although some first-look photos had confirmed that Kellett survived the explosion, fans already knew that the character would be out of the Fly Team in the third season. News broke over the long hiatus that Heida Reed would be leaving the show, and "June" wasted no time in setting that up. Shaken by the explosion, Kellett realized that she needed to live a full life to honor her sister's memory, which meant a transfer back to D.C. Luke Kleintank addressed Kellett's decision to leave to honor her sister, saying:

I think that's something her character has been struggling with, throughout Season 1, throughout Season 2, and it's a nice sendoff for Kellett. And we never know what the future holds, so she could always be coming back. You never know. So we'll see.

Hey, if Christiane Paul could reprise her role as Katrin Jaeger just a season after she left as a series regular, why not hope to see Heida Reed back as Kellett at some point in Season 3 or beyond? Of course, "June" did tug on the heartstrings with her farewell, as Forrester started the episode by bellowing her name when he didn't know if she was alive or dead. He immediately tried to talk her out of leaving once she broke the news, and said goodbye to her at a train station. I asked Luke Kleintank how much Kellett's leaving would affect Forrester, and he shared:

See Also
How FBI: International Will Give More Insight Into Kellett's Past, According To The StarFBI: International Is Losing Another Cast Member, And It's Time To Start Worrying About That Explosive CliffhangerFBI: International Cast: Where You’ve Seen The Stars BeforeFBI: International cast - Meet the characters

I think their relationship is strong enough. I mean, from a romantic standpoint, I think that ship had sailed in Season 1 [and] Season 2, but there's still that love for one another. A part of him is definitely gonna miss her because she was such a strong presence to him and his life and also in the office. But I think also too, it was time. It was time for her to move on. People who care about each other, people who love each other, they allow that other person to do that. So I think there's a there's a sense of relief and a sense of... It's a mixed feeling. It's bittersweet.

Kellett got about as happy an ending as could be hoped for, especially in light of a cliffhanger that could have dropped a lot of bodies. Her ending is also open, so it's possible that fans will get to see her again, or at least get an update as the third season continues.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER

Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News

"June" also introduced Kellett's replacement: Batwoman's Christina Wolfe as analyst Amanda Tate. Luke Kleintank described the character as "somewhat of a pseudo-Jubal character in our office" and the person "keeping things down at the home base while we're off investigating and doing stuff as the Fly Team" when not in the Budapest office.

Tate clearly won't be Kellett 2.0, but it remains to be seen how well she'll fit into the overall dynamic. Find out with new episodes of FBI: International on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on CBS, between FBI at 8 p.m. and FBI: Most Wanted at 10 p.m. You can also revisit earlier episodes streaming with a Paramount+ subscription.

'A Shock For All Of Us': FBI: International's Luke Kleintank Opens Up About The Bloody Season 3 Premiere Twist And Cast Change (2)

Laura Hurley

Senior Content Producer

Laura turned a lifelong love of television into a valid reason to write and think about TV on a daily basis. She's not a doctor, lawyer, or detective, but watches a lot of them in primetime. CinemaBlend's resident expert and interviewer for One Chicago, the galaxy far, far away, and a variety of other primetime television. Will not time travel and can cite multiple TV shows to explain why. She does, however, want to believe that she can sneak references to The X-Files into daily conversation (and author bios).

More about interviews

Shōgun’s Director Talks About Filming Episode 9’s Spoilery Death Scene, And How A Positive COVID Test Almost Derailed The Whole Thing'It's Making Good People Look Bad': Elsbeth Star Opens Up Following That Game-Changing Reveal And Season 2 Renewal

Latest

With Chicago P.D. Finale Approaching, Dick Wolf Television Is Heading Down South For New Crime Series
See more latest►

Most Popular
SNL's Colin Jost Says His Joke Swaps With Michael Che Are 'Both Terrifying And Exhilarating, And I Totally See Why
Nicolas Cage’s New Horror Movie Has Monsters Inspired By Goofy, And I Don’t Know Whether To Be Amused Or Terrified
Tom Holland Shows His Support For Zendaya And Challengers By Hyping It Up With Loving Instagram Post
Walton Goggins Reveals The Scene That Really Sold Him On Fallout Season 1: 'It Was Terrifying'
X-Men '97's Cable Actor Talks The Possibility Of Bringing Dead Characters Back, And I Have Mixed Feelings
Heartbreak High’s Second Season Pulled Off An Impressive Plot Twist, And I Can’t Stop Thinking About How It Could Impact A Potential Season 3
Where Channing Tatum And Jenna Dewan’s Personal Relationship Reportedly Stands Amid Legal Battle Involving Magic Mike And More
Vanessa Lachey Admits She Was ‘Blindsided’ By NCIS: Hawai'i Cancellation In Candid Post
So Many Longtime Survivor Fans Are Paying Tribute After Season 1 Contestant Sonja Christopher Dies
Breaking Down Fire Country's Three Biggest Changes Revealed In 'A Hail Mary' And How They Could Impact The Final Episodes Of Season 2
'It's Making Good People Look Bad': Elsbeth Star Opens Up Following That Game-Changing Reveal And Season 2 Renewal
'A Shock For All Of Us': FBI: International's Luke Kleintank Opens Up About The Bloody Season 3 Premiere Twist And Cast Change (2024)

FAQs

Is Raines paralyzed on FBI: International? ›

In the aftermath of the explosion and tracking down the man who planted the bomb (and getting him to turn on his boss), the agent most injured is Raines (Carter Redwood), who saved Powell's (Greg Hovanessian) life and ended up pinned under rubble; it's touch and go, and it looks like he might lose his leg, but thanks ...

View More
How many seasons of FBI: International are there? ›

On April 9, 2024, CBS renewed the series for a fourth season. As of April 23, 2024, 53 episodes of FBI: International have aired, currently in its third season.

Get More Info Here
Who is the tank on FBI: International? ›

Green as Tank, a black Giant Schnauzer trained in Schutzhund and retired cadaver dog that obeys Scott Forrester's commands. Eva-Jane Willis as Megan "Smitty" Garretson (season 2–present) a Europol agent and old acquaintance of Forrester assigned to replace Jaeger as the team's liaison.

Discover More Details
Who is Luke Kleintank married to? ›

Personal life. In December 2018, Kleintank became engaged to Christina Vignaud, daughter of Argentine diplomat Juan Carlos Vignaud.

View Details
Who's leaving FBI: International in 2024? ›

Luke Kleintank, who has played Scott Forrester in “FBI: International” since its debut, is leaving the crime drama series after three seasons, Variety has confirmed.

Discover More Details
Is Jamie really leaving FBI: International? ›

The Icelandic star, who has played Special Agent Jamie Kellett since the show's first season, is exiting the series early in season 3 due to creative decisions, EW has learned.

Learn More
Who is leaving FBI: International cast? ›

Luke Kleintank, who plays series lead Scott Forrester, will exit the CBS show after three seasons, Entertainment Weekly can confirm. “After much thought and consideration, I've made the difficult decision to leave FBI: International,” Kleintank said.

Keep Reading
What happens to Raines on FBI: International? ›

Raines is hospitalized, suffering a serious injury to his leg, which he could risk getting amputated. However, the New York field office manage to call a doctor over to work with Hungarian doctors to save his leg. Jamie decides to return to the US, relocating to the Washington DC field office.

Learn More Now
Who is the new blonde on FBI: International? ›

Christina Wolfe joined the cast of FBI: INTERNATIONAL as Special Agent Amanda Tate at the start of the series' third season. Prior to her role on FBI: INTERNATIONAL, Wolfe starred opposite Leighton Meester in the feature film “A Weekend Away” for Netflix.

Show Me More
What breed is the black dog on FBI: International? ›

History, Appearance & More. Known on FBI International as “Tank” or “Schutzhund,” this dog is actually a Giant Schnauzer.

Learn More Now

Is FBI: International filmed in Europe? ›

FBI: International is filmed in Budapest, Hungary, where it takes place, as well as other locations around Europe. Who are the lucky cast-members who get to travel for work? Glad you asked...

Learn More
Who created FBI: International? ›

Dick Wolf created FBI with Craig Turk and FBI: International with Derek Haas, while FBI: Most Wanted was created by René Balcer. All three series are produced by Wolf Entertainment and deal with different aspects of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

Read More
Does Luke Kleintank have a child? ›

The actor had welcomed his first child - Ruby Roland Kleintank - with his wife Christina Vignaud. 'I'm profoundly thankful for the extraordinary cast and crew of the show, who have not only been colleagues but also a family away from home,' he added.

Discover More
Who is the mother of Luke Kleintank's baby? ›

How many kids does Luke Kleintank have? Kleintank has one child, a daughter named Ruby Roland Kleintank, who was born in October 2022. Kleintank shares Ruby with his wife, Christina Vignaud.

Get More Info
Who is Elliot Gossip Girl? ›

Gossip Girl (TV Series 2007–2012) - Luke Kleintank as Elliot Leichter - IMDb.

View More
What happened to Raines on FBI: International? ›

Fans guessed that Special Agent Raines (Carter Redwood) would be the most likely survivor, since he was the only one outside of the building at the time of detonation, and they were right at first—but then he went back into the building to rescue his cohorts and found his leg crushed and pinned by a falling ceiling ...

Discover More Details
Why is Missy Peregrym not on FBI show anymore? ›

Missy Peregrym, who plays Maggie Bell in FBI, was temporarily written out of the series twice due to her real-life pregnancies. In season 2, Maggie's absence was explained by a temporary undercover assignment, and in season 4, she was injured and hospitalized.

Read On
Is Missy Peregrym not on FBI anymore? ›

MISSY Peregrym's FBI character, Maggie, was written off in a Season 4 episode that aired on May 10, 2022. She left CBS' FBI to go on maternity leave but made a full comeback on the show.

Learn More Now
Is Missy Peregrym gone from FBI? ›

Peregrym and Zidan are two of three original cast members left on FBI, along with Jeremy Sisto, who plays FBI Assistant Special Agent In Charge, Jubal Valentine.

Explore More
Top Articles
Recipe: Cinnamon & Sugar Pretzel Bites
Rich & Creamy Grits Recipe (and What Are Grits Anyway?)
Does Menards Accept Food Stamps
Blue Beetle streaming: where to watch movie online?
Latest Posts
Bacon Wrapped Roast Beef With Sweet Potato Mash Recipe
Original Irish Soda Bread Recipe
Article information

Author: Domingo Moore

Last Updated:

Views: 6001

Rating: 4.2 / 5 (73 voted)

Reviews: 80% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Domingo Moore

Birthday: 1997-05-20

Address: 6485 Kohler Route, Antonioton, VT 77375-0299

Phone: +3213869077934

Job: Sales Analyst

Hobby: Kayaking, Roller skating, Cabaret, Rugby, Homebrewing, Creative writing, amateur radio

Introduction: My name is Domingo Moore, I am a attractive, gorgeous, funny, jolly, spotless, nice, fantastic person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.