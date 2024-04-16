A to Z Tablet - Uses, Benefits, Dosage and Side Effects (2024)

March 5, 2022 | Medicines

A to Z Tablet is a multivitamin health supplement containing multiple vitamins and minerals (mineral substances) inside. It is very important to use this tablet in the right amount every day if you are deficient in vitamins. A to Z tablet contains 10 vitamins and 4 minerals. A to Z tablet uses to fulfill the requirements of all required nutrition, minerals, and vitamins.

A to Z Tablet is used to remove weakness or anemia in the body, to increase energy in the body, to remove the problem of fatigue in the body and people whose diet lacks vitamins and minerals or people who eat outside food. It is used to overcome the deficiency of vitamins and minerals.

Questions related to A to Z Tablet you may ask your physician –

When is this tablet used?

What are the benefits of using it?

What should be the quantity to be taken?

Should I take A to Z NS tablet before or after food?

What are the side effects on the body after taking it?

How many days should this tablet be taken?

What is the A to Z tablet uses?

Table of Contents 1 A to Z Tablet Ingredients

2 Health Benefits of A to Z NS Tablet

3 Which vitamins are present in A to Z tablet and their benefits?

4 A to Z Tablet Uses

5 Side Effects of A to Z Tablet

6 FAQs Related to A to Z Tablet 6.1 Q1 Can I take A To Z NS Tablet twice a day? 6.2 Q2 What time of day should I take the A To Z Tablet? 6.3 Q3 Does A To Z tablet have all Vitamins? 6.4 Q4 Exactly why would you need an A to Z Tablet? 6.5 Q5 Is this tablet good for bones also? 6.6 Q6 What is the uses of A to Z tablet?



A to Z Tablet Ingredients

Vitamins

Vitamin A

Vitamin B1

Vitamin B2

Vitamin B3

Vitamin B5

Vitamin B6

Vitamin B9 (Folic acid)

Vitamin C

Vitamin E

Minerals

Copper

Manganese

Selenium

Zinc

Health Benefits of A to Z NS Tablet

This tablet fulfills the deficiency of vitamins and minerals in your body.

Increases the circulation of blood in the body.

Strengthens immunity.

Apart from this, the A to Z NS tablet uses makes nails and hair healthy .

A to Z tablet uses helps in keeping the skin healthy and also helps in keeping the whole body healthy.

Apart from this, this tablet also increases appetite.

Keeps the digestive system strong.

Strengthens muscles in men.

Removes fatigue and weakness.

Lowers the level of bad cholesterol.

A to Z tablet uses help to increase eyesight.

Increases the amount of hemoglobin.

Makes bones strong.

Lowers the risk of cancer.

Vitamin deficiency becomes more in people who consume more alcohol, this tablet is also used to meet the deficiency of vitamins in such people.

The doctor may recommend taking this tablet even if there is a mouth ulcer because the lack of vitamins can also cause ulcers in the mouth.

Which vitamins are present in A to Z tablet and their benefits?

Know which vitamins are present in this tablet in what quantity. And what are the benefits in their body –

Vitamin C – A to Z NS tablet contains Vitamin C in the amount of 25mg . Vitamin C is an antiaging vitamin that brightens the face and reduces the side effects of aging and keeps the skin healthy and young. Apart from this, vitamin C strengthens immunity. A to Z tablet uses keeps gums healthy too. Also, You can eat foods to boost immunity .



Vitamin B3 – A to Z tablet contains Vitamin B3 12mg . It increases blood circulation in the body. Apart from this, vitamin B3 protects the skin from sun damage. A to Z tablet uses to reduce the risk of diseases related to the heart.



Vitamin E – This tablet contains 8mg of Vitamin E. Vitamin E is an antioxidant that reduces inflammation in the body and also reduces the risk of cancer. Vitamin E also helps to keep the skin healthy and young.



Vitamin B5 – This tablet contains 3mg of Vitamin B5. Vitamin B5 increases the function of red blood cells present in the body. and reduces the level of cholesterol. Apart from this, this vitamin also helps in keeping the digestive system healthy,



Vitamin B6 – The amount of Vitamin B inside this tablet is 1.5mg . Helps the body convert food into energy. It also increases the energy level in the body. Apart from this, it also increases the level of hemoglobin.

Vitamin B2 – A to Z tablet contains 0.9mg of Vitamin B2. It is beneficial for the mind. And A to Z tablet uses prevents depression also. Apart from this, vitamin B2 also prevents anemia in the body.

Vitamin B1 – The amount of Vitamin B inside this tablet is 0.8mg . It builds up memory. And increases the energy level in the body.

Vitamin A – Vitamin B is present in the amount of 350mcg inside the tablet. It is helpful in increasing eyesight and keeping the eyes healthy. Deficiency of vitamin A can lead to poor vision at night and dry eyes. Blindness can also occur if there is too much deficiency of vitamin A in the body.

Vitamin B9 or Folic Acid – Vitamin B9 is present in the amount of 60mcg inside this tablet. It helps in the formation of new red blood cells in the body.

Methyl Cobalamin – The tablet A to Z contains 0.6mcg of Vitamin B12. Methyl Cobalamin is a form of B12 itself. Vitamin B12 is very important for keeping the nerves of the body healthy. Lack of vitamins in the body can cause fatigue. And there may also be a lack of blood in the body. It prevents anemia and boosts energy levels in the body.

Zinc – A to Z tablet contains 9mg of Zinc. Zinc strengthens the immune system. And helps in maintaining testosterone levels in men.

Magazine – This tablet contains Magazine 2mg . The magazine helps in maintaining healthy bones and metabolism in our bodies.

Copper – This tablet contains Copper 900mcg . Copper has antioxidant properties which reduce the signs of aging. Apart from this, copper also increases the ability to fight diseases.

Selenium – It contains Selenium 30mcg inside. Selenium works to reduce the risk of cancer and selenium is also very important to keep the thyroid gland healthy.

A to Z Tablet Uses

The doctor recommends A to Z tablet to be taken once a day. It is suggested to have it after breakfast or lunch. It is not recommended to be taken on an empty stomach. Therefore, it should be taken only after eating food. It can also be taken with lukewarm water.

Do not take this tablet with very cold water as the absorption of the tablet inside the stomach will be reduced due to which the effectiveness of the tablet can also be reduced and you will not get the full benefits of this tablet.

It is not fixed for how many days this tablet should be taken because this tablet is a health supplement. You can take it for as long as you want. You can use the tablet to meet the nutritional deficiency.

You do not need to take this tablet if you have plenty of raw fruits, almonds, milk, curd, fresh fruits, dry fruits, and healthy food. Vitamins should not be taken in excess. Taking vitamins from raw fruits, dry fruits, etc. is more beneficial for the body.

Side Effects of A to Z Tablet

There are as such no major side effects while taking the tablet in the right dosage but still, if you experience any unusual symptoms after taking this tablet, then you must immediately consult a doctor.

These symptoms are not permanent, they are felt only for some time.

Some of its side effects may also be –

Constipation complaint

Nausea

Stomach cramps

Feeling nauseous

Upset stomach etc.

A to Z tablet is useful for people who need to take vitamins daily. Nevertheless, we suggest that you must consult a doctor before taking this tablet.

FAQs Related to A to Z Tablet

Q1 Can I take A To Z NS Tablet twice a day?

Ans. It depends on the condition of the body. Take it as prescribed by your physician. Also, if you are taking any other supplements, make sure your doctor knows about it.

Q2 What time of day should I take the A To Z Tablet?

Ans. You should take this tablet as prescribed by your doctor, preferably with food. You can take this after breakfast or lunch also.

Q3 Does A To Z tablet have all Vitamins?

Ans. A to Z tablet contains 10 vitamins and 4 minerals. This tablet has Vitamin C, Vitamin B1, Vitamin B2, Vitamin B3, Vitamin B5, Vitamin B6, Vitamin E, Vitamin B9 (Folic acid), Vitamin B12.

Q4 Exactly why would you need an A to Z Tablet?

Ans. The supplement is meant to help your body get the vitamins and minerals it needs. It also helps improve your general health. People taking it get an extra boost from vitamins and minerals. These nutrients are important for both the heart and the nervous system to work properly. It also helps to relieve stress, fight fatigue, improve physical performance, and keep your body healthy.

Q5 Is this tablet good for bones also?

Ans. Yes, This tablet gives strength to the bones also. Apart from this, it makes the skin healthy.

Q6 What is the uses of A to Z tablet?

Ans. A to Z NS Tablet is prescribed by the doctor to be taken once daily. After Breakfast or lunch is the ideal time to ingest this supplement. It’s not a good idea to consume it on an empty stomach. As a result, it should only be taken after a meal.