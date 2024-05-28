Absolutely DELICIOUS Quick Keto Chili Recipe!! (2024)

Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

Quick Keto Chili Recipe Made in the Pressure Cooker

I love thisQuick Keto Chili Recipe that’s made in the pressure cooker!! I have an Instant Pot 6 quart and I use it so much. I’ve had it for a long time and I swear it’s one of my favorite kitchen appliances. This baby even travels with me when we spend time out at the lake in our 5th wheel camper. I have the Instant Pot 6 quart 7 in 1 Duo model. It’s perfect for our family of four. Do you remember that time I made Lobster Tails in the Pressure Cooker?!

Back before I started my own Ketogenic Diet journey (gosh, I hate that word diet because it’s really a full-on lifestyle for me) I used to make the most delicious Wendy’s Copycat Chili recipe. I would serve that chili with a side of sweet cornbread or I would serve it in a big bread bowl. I’m so happy to have learned the keto way of life. Because even though I used to love that recipe, I am very happy with my Quick Keto Chili recipe and I am happy to serve it up with my favorite Keto Biscuits recipe too! I’m not missing a thing! Keto for life, baby!

UPDATE: We found the BEST Keto Cornbread recipe to pair with this Keto chili! Try it! You will love it. It’s not made with cornbread but it doesn’t have any corn it in! Love that!

We have exciting news! You can preorder the Keto Friendly Recipes: Easy Keto For Busy People COOKBOOK!!





Quick Keto Chili Recipe Ingredients

1 pound ground beef

1 pound sausage

1/2 onion, diced

3 tablespoons chili powder

1 tablespoon unsweetened cocoa powder

1 tablespoon smoked paprika

2 tablespoons cumin

1/2 teaspoon dried oregano

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon pepper

2 teaspoons garlic powder (or fresh garlic)

(or fresh garlic) 2 cups beef bone broth (I prefer the Kettle & Fire Bone Broth)

15 ounce can fire roasted tomatoes

1 can Rotel (tomatoes & chilis) or 1 small jalapeno, ground and seeds are taken out

(tomatoes & chilis) or 1 small jalapeno, ground and seeds are taken out Optional Ingredient: 1/4 teaspoon xanthan for extra thickness

Here is a video we made to show you how to make this Quick Keto Chili recipe.

Quick Keto Chili Recipe Nutrition Information

Serves 8

Calories 78, Total C 12.7g, Fiber 4.3g, Net C 8.4g, Sugars 2g, Fat 3.2g, Protein 5.6g

Quick Keto Chili Recipe Instruction for the Instant Pot Pressure Cooker

Dice the onion. Turn the Instant Pot on Saute mode. Add 1 Tbs olive oil and saute the onions. Add the raw ground beef and sausage and cook it until it has browned. Add the Chili powder, Cocoa, Smoked Paprika , Cumin , Dried Oregano , Salt, Pepper, and Garlic Powder to the meat mixture. Stir until it’s well combined. Add the bone broth, fire roasted tomatoes and Rotel (or jalapeno). If you like a thicker chili, add a 1/4 tsp of Xanthan. Sprinkle it over the chili and mix it thoroughly. Turn the Pressure cooker on the manual setting set to high pressure for 10 minutes. Then to a quick release of the pressure. Serve warm and top with cheese or sour cream. Enjoy!

Why Add Unsweetened Cocoa Powder to a Keto Chili Recipe?

I’ve gotten a lot of questions about the unsweetened cocoa powder ingredient I added in my Keto chili recipe and I’m a bit surprised. I honestly thought everybody add this ingredient in their chili. This is a technique that I learned a long, long time ago from my grandma. She always added unsweetened chocolate to some dishes that are savory because it intensifies and enhances the flavors of the other spices in such a delightful way. I won’t ever make this Keto chili recipe without it. It’s such abig difference and I swear, once you try it, you won’t ever go back. Promise!

Keto Starter Guide Message from the Creator of the Course

If you are new to the Keto way of life and need a bit more help getting started and understanding exactly how it works, I have news for you! This way of life is not really easy to start off in the beginning.

You can easily get very overwhelmed by the information and, believe it or not, there is so much misinformation out there that you will leave yourself asking what’s real and what’s not. It can be frustrating and overwhelming at the same time.

I started my journey in January of 2017 way before anyone even knew what Keto was!! I’ve learned every pitfall and made all the mistakes! I only wished I had someone who could have explained it to me to avoid all of those feelings of failure and frustration. Luckily, it didn’t make me quit. It almost did. I’m so glad I stuck with it because I got away from the way carbs and sugar had a hold of me. I control it instead of it controlling me like it used to.

If you are starting out, you will find the Keto Starter guide extremely helpful and very valuable! Check it out here:

Here’s a photo of my own Keto Journey Before and After progress:

Don’t forget to pin it on Pinterest for later!