Access Control Systems & Solutions (2024)

You can buy our access control products from special dealers and distributors, or become a direct customer from a certain value upwards. You can find the addresses of our dealers with the Bosch dealer locator.

You can buy our access control products from special dealers and distributors, or become a direct customer from a certain value upwards. You can find the addresses of our dealers with the Bosch dealer locator.

We can provide you with a free demo license, please contact us!

We can provide you with a free demo license, please contact us!

Yes, we have a very elaborate training portal which offers you free online trainings. Next to that, we offer classroom trainings that go more into depth.

Yes, we have a very elaborate training portal which offers you free online trainings. Next to that, we offer classroom trainings that go more into depth.

Do I need training to install / use Bosch access control?

Physical access is a term in security that refers to the ability of people to physically gain access. Therefore, our access control system is indeed a physical access control system.

Physical access is a term in security that refers to the ability of people to physically gain access. Therefore, our access control system is indeed a physical access control system.

There are many options available for access authentication. They can be categorized in three different categories, being: something you possess (card, key fob), something you know (pin code) or who you are (biometrical data). Another development is authentication via your smartphone.

There are many options available for access authentication. They can be categorized in three different categories, being: something you possess (card, key fob), something you know (pin code) or who you are (biometrical data). Another development is authentication via your smartphone.

What types of authentication can be used?

The more secure method of authentication is to have the system ask for two or more types of credentials – referred to as ‘two-factor authentication’, or ‘multi-factor authentication’. This could mean the combination of for instance a pin code and access card, or an access card in combination with fingerprint recognition. This reduces the chance of unauthorized access or tempering with access rights.

The more secure method of authentication is to have the system ask for two or more types of credentials – referred to as ‘two-factor authentication’, or ‘multi-factor authentication’. This could mean the combination of for instance a pin code and access card, or an access card in combination with fingerprint recognition. This reduces the chance of unauthorized access or tempering with access rights.

We have a variety of readers matching different requirements, you can find our offering in the product catalog.

We have a variety of readers matching different requirements, you can find our offering in the product catalog.

Which readers are available in the market that are supported by Bosch access control?

Since biometric characteristics cannot be spoofed or stolen, biometric systems present a superior level of security than usual means of authentication.

Since biometric characteristics cannot be spoofed or stolen, biometric systems present a superior level of security than usual means of authentication.

What is the advantage of using biometric verification?

We have a customer pilot running for mobile access control. If you are interested to participate in this pilot, please contact us via Mobile.access@de.bosch.com

We have a customer pilot running for mobile access control. If you are interested to participate in this pilot, please contact us via Mobile.access@de.bosch.com

Role-based access control (RBAC) defines access privileges based on a person's role within an organization, like 'employee', 'visitor' or 'VIP'. Our access control systems also use this model.

Role-based access control (RBAC) defines access privileges based on a person's role within an organization, like 'employee', 'visitor' or 'VIP'. Our access control systems also use this model.

What is role-based access control (RBAC) and does your system use it?

Is anti-passback handled by your system? Anti-passback means that you cannot pass the card back to another person, i.e. you cannot use the same card twice. In our access control software you can configure how anti-passback is applied.

What is the encryption used in a Bosch access control system? From the host to the controller, the communication encryption is AES256. From the controller to the readers, optional OSDPv2 Secure Reader encryption is used. The encryption to the access cards depends on the chosen card technology.

How scalable is the access control system? Is it easy to add more hardware if needed? Our access control system is very scalable: it is easy to add more hardware like readers and controllers at any point in time. In conjunction with this, you can also expand it by software licenses for a larger number of cards, entrances and workstations.

I already have access control in my building but it is outdated. Do I have to change everything? It depends on how outdated your access control system is and what your current requirements are. We can discuss your individual case if you contact us.

What can I do if I have trouble setting up or using the system? You can contact our tech support team via e-mail. Please check this document to find the right e-mail address for your region.

What about software updates? If you buy the yearly Software Maintenance Agreement (SMA), it will cover all future security updates as well as new functionalities.

How long will I receive support for my access control system? As long as you have a valid Software Maintenance Agreement (SMA), you will receive support for your system.

Can I integrate your access control system with other security systems? Our access control system can be integrated with several other systems like video management systems, intrusion alarm systems, biometric authentication systems, etc.

What is an open API? Do you support it? An open API, also called public API, stands for Application Programming Interface and means that standards are provided for developers about how software programs communicate with each other. With an open API, developers have to write less code to make different software programs work together seamlessly. Our access control software supports open API.

Does Bosch offer technical support or advice when I want to make an integration with a third-party system? Yes, we can offer advice on third-party integrations. Contact us!

Where can I find all the certfications for Bosch products? You can find the certifications in the technical product information, i.e. data sheets, which you can all find in our online product catalog.

How can access control support compliance processes? Compliance can also be a driver for companies to use access control. Having a reliable access control system facilitates the records and audit trailing in a GDPR-compliant way.