Adasi Persian Lentil Soup Recipe (2024)

Published: · Modified: by Shadi HasanzadeNemati · This post may contain affiliate links .
Jump to Recipe
Adasi is a classic Persian lentil soup that's vegetarian and gluten free. Learn how to make this easy Persian recipe with this step by step tutorial and video.
There are many quick and easy Persian recipes that you can make at home in no time. Some of our favorite easy Persian recipes are Persian spinach and eggs, kashke bademjan (eggplant dip), fava beans, and one pot tomato rice. This easy lentil soup recipe is another simple Persian recipe that you can make in less than 40 minutes with only a few ingredients.
Table Of Contents:
- About this recipe
- Ingredients
- Instructions
- Variations
- Serving suggestions
- Frequently Asked Questions
- More soup recipes
- Step-by-Step Recipe
About this recipe
Adasi is a Persian lentil soup made mainly with lentils and onions cooked in a flavorful broth or just simply water. Iranians have adasi for any meal of the day including breakfast. This dish is packed with nutritious ingredients and is very simple to make.People make adasi in different way depending on the region they're from.
This recipe is:
- Super easy and quick to make
- Simple and uses just a few ingredients
- Very good for you because lentil is a great source of protein
- Perfect for meal prep as it keeps well in the fridge
- Naturally vegetarian and gluten free
This is one of my favorite lentil recipes ever. I love making this dish in fall and winter and enjoy a large, soothing bowl of it with a drizzle of olive oil and lemon juice.I've talked a lot about the benefits of lentil before (check out our Turkish red lentil soup recipe), and it's known that lentils are a great option for vegetarian meals. This gluten free and vegetarian lentil soup is packed with nutritious ingredients and you can make a big batch of it to enjoy during the week.
Ingredients
As simple as the ingredients and the recipe might seem, this classic Persian soup is full of flavor and is a great option for quick weeknight dinners or a light lunch. It's filling and a bowl of it goes a long way.
- Onionand garlic: This is the base of many delicious Iranian dishes.
- Potatoes: You can use russet or yukon gold potatoes.
- Green lentils: These are the same lentils we use to make Mediterranean lentil soup or chicken lentil soup.
- Spices: This classic Persian soup recipe calls for simple spices. You only need salt, pepper and turmeric.
Instructions
- Start by heating the olive oil in a pot and saute onion and garlic until golden.
- Add in potatoes and cook for a couple of minutes.
- Add the lentils and spices. Stir well to make sure the spices are fully mixed with the lentils and the potatoes.
- Pour in the vegetable stock and bring it to simmer.
- Cook over medium heat until the lentils are fully cooked.
Variations
This is the base recipe for Adasi. However, each family has its own recipe and might add or leave out a few ingredients. Some other ingredients that you can add to this Persian lentil soup are:
- Carrots:Dice 2 carrots and add them with the potatoes to the soup. This will give a subtle sweet note to the soup.
- Tomato paste:Adding one tablespoon tomato paste to this Persian lentil soup will give it a light orange color and more flavor.
- Fried onion:Some like to top the soup with some fried onion right before serving.
Serving suggestions
This Persian lentil stew is a complete meal on its own thanks to the lentils and the potatoes. However, I love adding a splash of olive oil with a squeeze of lemon right before serving. A piece of freshly baked barbari on the side would turn this into a very satisfying meal.
Frequently Asked Questions
How long does adasi keep?
One of the things I love about this simple lentil soup is that it keeps very well in the fridge. Transfer the leftovers into an airtight container and refrigerate for up to 5 days. To reheat, you can use the microwave or reheat in a sauce pan with ¼ cup water over medium heat.
Can I freeze this lentil soup?
Yes. You can freeze adasi for up to 3 months in the freezer. To serve, defrost in the fridge overnight and heat as desired.
Can I use stock instead of water?
Yes, you can use chicken stock or vegetable stock instead of water to make this recipe.
More soup recipes
- Easy French Onion Soup Recipe
- Lemon Chicken And Rice Soup Recipe
- Ful Medames Recipe (Egyptian Fava Beans)
- Perfect White Bean Soup Recipe
Did you make this recipe? I'd love to hear about it! Please comment and leave a 5-star🌟 rating below. You can also follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Pinterest or subscribe to our newsletter to get a free e-Cookbook!
Step-by-Step Recipe
Adasi Persian Lentil Soup Recipe
Shadi HasanzadeNemati
Adasi is a classic Persian lentil soup that's vegetarian and gluten free. Learn how to make this easy Persian recipe with this step by step tutorial and video.
4.85 from 40 votes
Print Recipe Pin Recipe
Prep Time 10 minutes mins
Cook Time 30 minutes mins
Total Time 40 minutes mins
Course Main Course, Soup
Cuisine Persian
Servings 6 servings
Calories 339 kcal
Ingredients
- 2 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 large onion chopped
- 4 cloves garlic minced
- 2 russet potatoes washed, peeled and diced
- 2 cups green lentils
- ½ teaspoon Turmeric
- 1 teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon black pepper
- 8 cups vegetable stock
Instructions
Heat olive oil over medium heat. Saute onion and garlic until golden brown.
Add in the potatoes and cook for a few minutes.
Add in the green lentils, turmeric, salt and pepper. Stir well.
Pour in the vegetable stock and stir. Bring it to simmer, cover and cook for about 25 to 30 minutes until the lentils are fully cooked.
Taste and add more salt and pepper if needed.
Serve with a light drizzle of olive oil and some lemon juice.
Video
Notes
- Store the leftovers in an airtight container and refrigerate for up to 5 days.
- This soup is perfect for meal prep so you can make a large batch and enjoy it during the week.
- Adasi is vegetarian and gluten free. If you don't want it to be vegetarian, then you can use chicken stock instead of vegetable stock.
Nutrition
Serving: 6gCalories: 339kcalCarbohydrates: 56gProtein: 17gFat: 5gSaturated Fat: 1gSodium: 1650mgPotassium: 914mgFiber: 20gSugar: 5gVitamin A: 691IUVitamin C: 9mgCalcium: 52mgIron: 5mg
Did you make this recipe? Let us know how it was by leaving a comment and a 5-star review!
More Persian Recipes
- Toot (Persian Marzipan Recipe)
- Saffron Rice
- Tahdig Recipe (Persian Crispy Rice)
- Saffron Syrup
Reader Interactions
Comments
Laurie McL
Excellent soup! The first day it tastes as yummy as a soup made the day before. Added some diced carrot and celery, and later
some tomato paste, ground cumin, dried oregano and dried parsley, as well as some Turkish pepper (dried). Fresh-ground pepper to serve, and even some good hot sauce. The lemon juice really helps, too!
Reply
Nathan
This soup is so simple to make but really delivers! Comforting and flavorful and super filling. A new favorite for a quick and reliable dinner!
Reply
Mirlene
Such a flavorful and savory soup! I love lentils and making this soup is really comforting with all the nutritioun in it.
Reply
veenaazmanov
Flavorful and nutritious. Healthy option for any meal. This Bowl is definitely a healthy vegan meal.
Reply
Kathleen
This hearty, flavorful and comforting soup sounds amazing. Looking forward to making it.
Reply
Amy
This is such a great recipe for lentils! I had some in my pantry and was wondering what to make!
Reply
Erika
Really great recipe. Simple ingredients yet surprisingly flavourful; and, it’s something you can have over and over again without getting sick of.
I used water instead of stock and it was equally good as when I used the veggie stock. Ingredients are inexpensive as well which is nice.
Even my kids like it and they are quite picky.
Reply
« Older Comments