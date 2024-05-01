Adasi Persian Lentil Soup Recipe (2024)

Jump to Recipe

Adasi is a classic Persian lentil soup that's vegetarian and gluten free. Learn how to make this easy Persian recipe with this step by step tutorial and video.

There are many quick and easy Persian recipes that you can make at home in no time. Some of our favorite easy Persian recipes are Persian spinach and eggs, kashke bademjan (eggplant dip), fava beans, and one pot tomato rice. This easy lentil soup recipe is another simple Persian recipe that you can make in less than 40 minutes with only a few ingredients.

About this recipe Adasi is a Persian lentil soup made mainly with lentils and onions cooked in a flavorful broth or just simply water. Iranians have adasi for any meal of the day including breakfast. This dish is packed with nutritious ingredients and is very simple to make.People make adasi in different way depending on the region they're from.

Super easy and quick to make

Simple and uses just a few ingredients

Very good for you because lentil is a great source of protein

Perfect for meal prep as it keeps well in the fridge

Naturally vegetarian and gluten free

This is one of my favorite lentil recipes ever. I love making this dish in fall and winter and enjoy a large, soothing bowl of it with a drizzle of olive oil and lemon juice.I've talked a lot about the benefits of lentil before (check out our Turkish red lentil soup recipe), and it's known that lentils are a great option for vegetarian meals. This gluten free and vegetarian lentil soup is packed with nutritious ingredients and you can make a big batch of it to enjoy during the week.

Ingredients

As simple as the ingredients and the recipe might seem, this classic Persian soup is full of flavor and is a great option for quick weeknight dinners or a light lunch. It's filling and a bowl of it goes a long way.

Onionand garlic: This is the base of many delicious Iranian dishes.

This is the base of many delicious Iranian dishes. Potatoes : You can use russet or yukon gold potatoes.

: You can use russet or yukon gold potatoes. Green lentils: These are the same lentils we use to make Mediterranean lentil soup or chicken lentil soup .

These are the same lentils we use to make or . Spices: This classic Persian soup recipe calls for simple spices. You only need salt, pepper and turmeric.

Instructions Start by heating the olive oil in a pot and saute onion and garlic until golden. Add in potatoes and cook for a couple of minutes. Add the lentils and spices. Stir well to make sure the spices are fully mixed with the lentils and the potatoes. Pour in the vegetable stock and bring it to simmer. Cook over medium heat until the lentils are fully cooked.

Variations

This is the base recipe for Adasi. However, each family has its own recipe and might add or leave out a few ingredients. Some other ingredients that you can add to this Persian lentil soup are:

Carrots: Dice 2 carrots and add them with the potatoes to the soup. This will give a subtle sweet note to the soup.

Dice 2 carrots and add them with the potatoes to the soup. This will give a subtle sweet note to the soup. Tomato paste: Adding one tablespoon tomato paste to this Persian lentil soup will give it a light orange color and more flavor.

Adding one tablespoon tomato paste to this Persian lentil soup will give it a light orange color and more flavor. Fried onion:Some like to top the soup with some fried onion right before serving.

Serving suggestions

This Persian lentil stew is a complete meal on its own thanks to the lentils and the potatoes. However, I love adding a splash of olive oil with a squeeze of lemon right before serving. A piece of freshly baked barbari on the side would turn this into a very satisfying meal.

Frequently Asked Questions

More soup recipes

