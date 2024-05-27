Add new Salesforce leads for new Gravity Forms responses | Zapier (2024)

Whether you use Gravity Forms to generate leads or survey existing customers, you want to make sure that information is in your source of truth—your Customer Relationship Management (CRM) tool.

Instead of manually adding each new contact to your CRM, we'll show you how to create a Zap—our word for the automated workflows you create with Zapier—that will automatically create leads in Salesforce from any Gravity Forms submissions. You'll have one less thing to think about, and your sales team will be able to reach out to your leads much faster.

Salesforce is a premium app—available on Zapier's paid plans. Learn more about premium apps.

Before you begin

If you've never connected your Gravity Forms account to Zapier before, log in to your Gravity Forms account now. In the left-hand sidebar, click on Forms, then navigate to Settings. Click on Rest API. Make sure your API access is enabled, then click Add Key.

Enter a description, and select a user account with permissions to view and edit entries. Select the Read/Write permission. Save the new key and copy the Consumer Key and Consumer Secret somewhere safe. (You'll need these keys later on when you're connecting your Gravity Forms account to Zapier.) Save the REST API settings.

Add leads to Salesforce from Gravity Forms responses

Zapier lets you create automated workflows called Zaps, which send your information from one app to another. You can create your own Zap from scratch without any coding knowledge, but we also offer quick templates to get you started.

If you'd like to start with a template, click on the Zap template below, and you'll be taken to the Zapier editor. You'll need to create a Zapier account if you don't already have one. Then, follow the directions below to set up your Zap.

Set up your Gravity Forms trigger

First, set up your trigger—the event that starts your Zap. Search for and select Gravity Forms as the trigger app and Form Submission as the trigger event. Click Continue.

Connect your Gravity Forms account to Zapier and click Continue.

If you haven't connected your Gravity Forms account to Zapier before, Zapier will open a separate window and ask you to fill in the Site URL, Consumer Key, and Secret Consumer Key—which you saved before—to grant you access.

Click Yes, Continue.

Once you've connected your Gravity Forms account, it's time to set up your trigger by selecting which Google form you want to link to Salesforce. You can also choose whether or not to use admin field labels. You also need to enter a unique name under Unique Name so Gravity Forms knows where to send submissions.

Once you've chosen your options, click Continue.

Next, click Test trigger so Zapier will pull the most recently submitted form submission. Click Continue.

Set up your Salesforce action

In this next step, you'll set up the action—the event your Zap will perform once it's triggered. Search for and select Salesforce as your action app, select Create Lead as the action event, and click Continue.

Next, connect your Salesforce account to Zapier by clicking on the dropdown menu and selecting +Connect a new account. You'll need to give Zapier permission to access your Salesforce account. Once you've connected your account, click Continue.

See Also How to connect gravity forms to Salesforce in 8 steps - Arrify

Now you need to tell your Zap how to set up the Salesforce lead. You can pull in data from previous steps in your Zap by clicking inside any empty field where you want the data to go and selecting an option from the Insert Data dropdown menu. This includes your lead's personal information (last name, first name, salutation, prefix, and title).

In addition, you'll also be able to prefill other important lead information, like company name, title, company address, phone number, and email address. There are also optional fields that include lead source, status, industry, and rating.

Once you've finished customizing these fields, click Continue.

Next, you'll need to test your Zap. You can skip this if you'd like by clicking Skip Test, but we always recommend testing to make sure that everything looks correct in Salesforce and is set up how you want it. Click Test & Continue. Now Zapier will send a test lead to Salesforce based on what you configured earlier.

If you're satisfied with how the lead is presented in Salesforce, it's time to turn on the Zap!

Close deals faster

From now on, every time a contact fills out a specific form in Gravity Forms, Zapier will automatically create the lead in Salesforce. Now you can get straight to work without worrying about having to manually transfer over contact details.You can focus on acting on leads while they're still warm, better equipping you to close deals faster.

Create Salesforce leads with new Gravity Forms submissions Create Salesforce leads with new Gravity Forms submissions Try it

Gravity Forms, Salesforce Gravity Forms + Salesforce

Zapier is the leader in workflow automation—integrating with 6,000+ apps from partners like Google, Salesforce, and Microsoft. Use interfaces, data tables, and logic to build secure, automated systems for your business-critical workflows across your organization's technology stack. Learn more.

Related reading: