AdGuard VPN for Xbox | An Xbox VPN for your privacy (2024)

Protect your Xbox with AdGuard VPN and enjoy seamless online gaming, enhanced security, and easy setup

This option is only available with an AdGuard VPN subscription

Buy AdGuard VPN

AdGuard VPN for Xbox | An Xbox VPN for your privacy (1)

Use your router to set up AdGuardVPN on Xbox

Follow these steps to easily set up AdGuard VPN on your Xbox console.

Make sure your router supports IPsec

  1. Subscribe

    • Select the subscription that works best for you

    • Confirm your email address — you’ll need it to access your AdGuard account and get your credentials

  2. Get your credentials

    • In your AdGuard account, select AdGuardVPN

    • Under Devices, click Add router

    • Select the desired VPN server and generate credentials

  3. Set up VPN onyourrouter

    • In your router admin page, go to Settings

    • Enable VPN Client and click Add VPN server

    • Select IPsec/IKEV2

    • Enter the credentials created in step 2

    • Connect your Xbox console to therouter

There you go! Now you are protected with the best VPN for Xbox. Enjoy fast gaming speed and complete privacy!

  • Routers
  • Android TV
  • Apple TV
  • PlayStation

Five reasons to choose AdGuard VPN

  • Proprietary protocol

    AdGuard VPN uses a unique VPN protocol that gives you a fast VPN connection and unmatched user security. It’s harder to detect and it’s much quicker than other protocols.

  • Military-grade encryption

    AdGuard VPN uses AES-256, the strongest and fastest encryption algorithm, to ensure your information remains encrypted and protected from potential breaches

  • Multiple server locations

    AdGuard VPN offers dozens of server locations for secure and fast streaming.

  • Money-back guarantee

    If AdGuard VPN doesn't work for you, don’t worry, we have a 30-day money-back guarantee.

  • Apps for all platforms

    In addition to AdGuard VPN for Xbox, we offer apps for multiple platforms (such as Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android) to ensure a consistent and secure experience across all your devices.

Protect your Xbox withourVPN

We offer you a VPN that guarantees uncompromised privacy protection and traffic security — be sure you get the best free VPN service available.

Invisible & fast

We have developed our own VPN protocol for you to enjoy fast and anonymous gaming. In addition, our extensive list of VPN servers allows you to change your IP address for better speed when playing on your Xbox console.

65+ locations

6 continents and dozens of countries. Choose the server with the fastest speed and enjoy your favorite games safely on your Xbox!

Play & chill

Does playing your favorite games sound like the perfect night? AdGuard VPN becomes your private Xbox VPN and lets you play any game wherever you are.

No-logging policy

We respect your and prove it with our zero-logging policy. If we don’t know what you’re doing online, then nobody does.

AdGuard VPN for Xbox | An Xbox VPN for your privacy (2)

FAQ

  • When you install our VPN on your Xbox, you get an encrypted connection over the Internet. It allows you to stay private, secure, and access the online content you want no matter where you are. Encrypting your data helps prevent DNS leaks and protects your online activities from being tracked by ISPs.

    Choose a VPN server that best suits your needs and download games from anywhere in the world. Enjoy high-speed gaming in complete privacy!

  • Connect your Xbox to your router and follow our simple 3-step guide on how to set up AdGuard VPN on routers.

  • We offer a free version of AdGuard VPN for Mac, Windows, Android, and iOS that allows you to connect up to 2 devices simultaneously.

    However, only the paid version of AdGuard VPN can be installed on the router and used for Xbox.

  • To select a VPN server, log in to your AdGuard account and pick a location when creating your credentials. To change the server location, re-create the credentials in your AdGuard account for the new server and re-enter them on your router admin page.

How does it work?

Your provider

You

AdGuard VPN for Xbox | An Xbox VPN for your privacy (17)

Desired website

AdGuard VPN

AdGuard VPN for Xbox | An Xbox VPN for your privacy (2024)
