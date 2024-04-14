AdGuard VPN for Xbox | An Xbox VPN for your privacy (2024)

Menu
Menu
Home
AdGuard Ad Blocker
AdGuard VPN
Windows app
Mac app
Android app
iOS app
Browser extension
Routers
All products
AdGuard DNS
Other products
Products
AdGuard Ad Blocker
Blocks ads, trackers, phishing, and web annoyances
AdGuard VPN
Makes you anonymous and your traffic inconspicuous
Windows app
Mac app
Android app
iOS app
Browser extension
Routers
All products
AdGuard DNS
A cloud-based DNS service that blocks ads and protects your privacy
Other products
Other tools for content blocking
Blog
What is a VPN
Purchase
Purchase
Support
Log in
What is a VPN
EN
Support
Log in
9,332 9332 user reviews
Excellent!
Protect your Xbox with AdGuard VPN and enjoy seamless online gaming, enhanced security, and easy setup
This option is only available with an AdGuard VPN subscription
Buy AdGuard VPN
Use your router to set up AdGuardVPN on Xbox
Follow these steps to easily set up AdGuard VPN on your Xbox console.
Make sure your router supports IPsec
-
Subscribe
-
Select the subscription that works best for you
-
Confirm your email address — you’ll need it to access your AdGuard account and get your credentials
-
-
Get your credentials
-
In your AdGuard account, select AdGuardVPN
-
Under Devices, click Add router
-
Select the desired VPN server and generate credentials
-
-
Set up VPN onyourrouter
-
In your router admin page, go to Settings
-
Enable VPN Client and click Add VPN server
-
Select IPsec/IKEV2
-
Enter the credentials created in step 2
-
Connect your Xbox console to therouter
-
There you go! Now you are protected with the best VPN for Xbox. Enjoy fast gaming speed and complete privacy!
Other instructions
- Routers
- Android TV
- Apple TV
- PlayStation
Five reasons to choose AdGuard VPN
-
Proprietary protocol
AdGuard VPN uses a unique VPN protocol that gives you a fast VPN connection and unmatched user security. It’s harder to detect and it’s much quicker than other protocols.
-
Military-grade encryption
AdGuard VPN uses AES-256, the strongest and fastest encryption algorithm, to ensure your information remains encrypted and protected from potential breaches
-
Multiple server locations
AdGuard VPN offers dozens of server locations for secure and fast streaming.
-
Money-back guarantee
If AdGuard VPN doesn't work for you, don’t worry, we have a 30-day money-back guarantee.
-
Apps for all platforms
In addition to AdGuard VPN for Xbox, we offer apps for multiple platforms (such as Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android) to ensure a consistent and secure experience across all your devices.
Buy AdGuard VPN
Protect your Xbox withourVPN
We offer you a VPN that guarantees uncompromised privacy protection and traffic security — be sure you get the best free VPN service available.
Invisible & fast
We have developed our own VPN protocol for you to enjoy fast and anonymous gaming. In addition, our extensive list of VPN servers allows you to change your IP address for better speed when playing on your Xbox console.
65+ locations
6 continents and dozens of countries. Choose the server with the fastest speed and enjoy your favorite games safely on your Xbox!
Play & chill
Does playing your favorite games sound like the perfect night? AdGuard VPN becomes your private Xbox VPN and lets you play any game wherever you are.
No-logging policy
We respect your and prove it with our zero-logging policy. If we don’t know what you’re doing online, then nobody does.
FAQ
-
When you install our VPN on your Xbox, you get an encrypted connection over the Internet. It allows you to stay private, secure, and access the online content you want no matter where you are. Encrypting your data helps prevent DNS leaks and protects your online activities from being tracked by ISPs.
Choose a VPN server that best suits your needs and download games from anywhere in the world. Enjoy high-speed gaming in complete privacy!
-
Connect your Xbox to your router and follow our simple 3-step guide on how to set up AdGuard VPN on routers.
-
We offer a free version of AdGuard VPN for Mac, Windows, Android, and iOS that allows you to connect up to 2 devices simultaneously.
However, only the paid version of AdGuard VPN can be installed on the router and used for Xbox.
-
To select a VPN server, log in to your AdGuard account and pick a location when creating your credentials. To change the server location, re-create the credentials in your AdGuard account for the new server and re-enter them on your router admin page.
Windows Mac iOS Android Browser extension
Windows
Mac
iOS
Android
Browser extension
AdGuard VPN
for Windows
Use any browser or app and never worry about your anonymity again. The entire world is at your fingertips with AdGuard VPN.
Learn more
AdGuard VPN
for Mac
In just two clicks, select a city from anywhere in the world — we have 65+ locations — and your data is invisible to the prying eyes of corporations and governments.
Learn more
AdGuard VPN
for iOS
Boost your online protection by taking it with you wherever you go. Use AdGuard VPN to enjoy your favorite movies and shows!
Learn more
By downloading the program you accept the terms of the License agreement
AdGuard VPN
for Android
Remain anonymous wherever you go with AdGuard VPN! Dozens of locations, fast and reliable connection — all in your pocket.
Learn more
By downloading the program you accept the terms of the License agreement
AdGuard VPN
for Chrome
Hide your true location and emerge from another place in the world — access any content without speed limits and preserve your web anonymity.
Learn more
AdGuard VPN
for Edge
Get to a different location in one click, hide your IP, and make your web surfing safe and anonymous.
Learn more
AdGuard VPN
for Firefox
Protect your privacy, hide your real location, and decide to where you need the VPN and where you don't!
Learn more
AdGuard VPN
for Opera
Be a ninja in your Opera browser: move quickly to any part of the world and remain unnoticed.
Learn more
How does it work?
Your provider
You
Desired website
AdGuard VPN
AdGuard VPN for mobile
Scan to install AdGuard VPN on your mobile device
AdGuard VPN for mobile
Scan to install AdGuard VPN on your mobile device
Download an older AdGuard version?
This OS version isn’t supported. You can use an older version of AdGuard, but it won't receive updates
By downloading the program you accept the terms of the License agreement
AdGuard VPN
download has started
Click the button indicated by the arrow to start the installation.
Scan to install AdGuard VPN on your mobile device
Installation
Select APK version, then tap Download.
Select APK version, then tap Download.
If your browser displays a warning, allow downloading adguard-vpn.apk. If installations from your browser are not allowed, you’ll get a notification. In this notification, tap Settings → Allow from this source.
If your browser displays a warning, allow downloading adguard-vpn.apk.
If installations from your browser are not allowed, you’ll get a notification. In this notification, tap Settings → Allow from this source.
Accessing these settings on Android 8 or higher
To allow the installation of apps from your browser, go to Settings → Apps & notifications → Advanced → Special app access → Install unknown apps. Select your browser, then tap Allow from this source.
To allow the installation of apps from your browser, go to Settings → Apps & notifications → Advanced → Special app access → Install unknown apps. Select your browser, then tap Allow from this source.
Accessing these settings on Android 7
To allow the installation of apps from unknown sources, go to Settings, scroll down to Security, and enable Unknown sources. Accept the warning and return to this page.
To allow the installation of apps from unknown sources, go to Settings, scroll down to Security, and enable Unknown sources. Accept the warning and return to this page.
After the file is downloaded, tap Open.
After the file is downloaded, tap Open.
In the installation dialog, tap Install.
In the installation dialog, tap Install.
Wait for the installation to complete and tap Done.
Wait for the installation to complete and tap Done.
AdGuard VPN is now installed on your device. To launch the app, tap its icon in the list of installed apps.