African Rice Recipes (2024)

Umm, Not sure where you got that recipe for Jollof Rice but that not how you make it at least not in Liberia. I’m Liberian and we definitely don’t make it like that at all. You used parboiled rice or rice of your choice. You blend your onion, green peppers, habanero pepper (your choice). You put that in a pot with oil and let it fried, add your seasoning, black pepper, maggie cube, onion powder, garlic powder,(season salt, your choice), add mixed vegetable, you add tomato paste mix well, then you add your chicken, meat (cube), shrimp, (or whatever meat you want), mix well then you add the cooked rice. Once everything is mix you take a aluminum pan pour the rice into the pan and covered it and put it in the oven for about 30min at 350 degrees, or eat as is.

For check rice there is two way of making it. You can use spinach and okra. Boiled in a pot until it completely done and soft, drain excess water, you can use a fork to blend together to use a food processor the pour over cooked rice and mixed well or you can use palava leaf which you can buy at a African or Asian store. You do the same processes. You eat that with Chicken Gravy, Fish gravy or you gravy of choice.

If you going to say this is how to make African food or any food of another culture please say what country eat like this. Not all West African, East African, or African in general eat the same, yes it is similar not not the same.

