African Rice Recipes (2024)

Author: Imma
Many African dishes, particularly with soups and stews are best paired with rice. Rice can be made into some pretty tasty dishes –Be it as a side dish, an accompaniment or a one-dish meal. It will find It’s way to your dinner table in more ways than one. Taste the flavors of Africa with these 6 Amazing African Rice Recipes that will make you fall inlove with rice all over again!
- East African Pilau Rice- An intensely Flavored packed vegan rice, somewhat of a celebratory dish. It varies in preparation, but it is Super Spicy! Not Spicy Hot! But a spice haven- loaded with earthy spices. AND to make it even more flavorful, it is cooked with coconut milk. Seriously not kidding when I said it is intensely flavorful. So go on and indulge! Get the RECIPE HERE.
- Brown Spinach Rice (Check Rice)- A healthy African way of cooking rice spiced up with cayenne pepper, garlic and paprika. It is often served in special occasion as accompaniment to other dishes. Get the RECIPE HERE.
- Jollof Rice (Oven Baked)- Easy, flavorful and perfectly cooked Jollof rice made completely in the in the oven- So no more blending and stirring! This delicious rice dish is a fairly easy to make anywhere in the world because the ingredients are easy to find. One-pot dish that’s great for entertaining. Get the RECIPE HERE.
- South African Yellow Rice- Quick and easy fragrant rice spiced with turmeric, ginger, and a taste bud sensation! It is usually served with curries or casseroles. It’s very simple to make and the results are fabulous. Get the RECIPE HERE.
- Savory Coconut Rice- Coconut is a very big part of African and Caribbean Cooking and most of the recipes are made with fresh hard coconuts. It’s a simple, flavorful dish that goes great with curries, stir-fries, chicken, or beef. In fact, pretty much any protein or vegetable can be paired with this coconut-flavored rice. Get the RECIPE HERE.
- Nigerian Fried Rice- This Nigerian Fried Rice puts a spicy, flavorful spin on the traditional fried rice and is appealing on its own or served with a variety of other African food. I would say, it is a complete meal on It’s own. Great for entertaining! Get the RECIPE HERE.
Enjoy !!!!
Reader Interactions
Comments & Reviews
Aguot Manut Athit says
I would to get more information on Jollof rice plz.
Reply
Imma says
Hi Aguot, I have a complete recipe for Jollof rice. Here you can have all the info https://www.africanbites.com/jellof-riceoven-baked/. Share your experience once you try them 🙂
Reply
Ada says
Really looks interesting
Would like to try some of them out. Please send t please send recipe to my mail. Thanks
Reply
Immaculate Bites says
Hello Ada! You may want to sign up to my list so you won’t miss my recipes that I send every week 🙂
Here is the signup – HERE.
Reply
Man Bahadur rana says
Reply
Tamy says
Umm, Not sure where you got that recipe for Jollof Rice but that not how you make it at least not in Liberia. I’m Liberian and we definitely don’t make it like that at all. You used parboiled rice or rice of your choice. You blend your onion, green peppers, habanero pepper (your choice). You put that in a pot with oil and let it fried, add your seasoning, black pepper, maggie cube, onion powder, garlic powder,(season salt, your choice), add mixed vegetable, you add tomato paste mix well, then you add your chicken, meat (cube), shrimp, (or whatever meat you want), mix well then you add the cooked rice. Once everything is mix you take a aluminum pan pour the rice into the pan and covered it and put it in the oven for about 30min at 350 degrees, or eat as is.
For check rice there is two way of making it. You can use spinach and okra. Boiled in a pot until it completely done and soft, drain excess water, you can use a fork to blend together to use a food processor the pour over cooked rice and mixed well or you can use palava leaf which you can buy at a African or Asian store. You do the same processes. You eat that with Chicken Gravy, Fish gravy or you gravy of choice.
If you going to say this is how to make African food or any food of another culture please say what country eat like this. Not all West African, East African, or African in general eat the same, yes it is similar not not the same.
I’m
Reply
Bekah says
Hello please send me the recipe. I love the different African ways of rice and stews. Bekah Archer on Facebook thank you
Reply
imma africanbites says
Hi Bekah, please subscribe to my newsletter by typing in your email address in the subscribe box on the right portion of this page to get the recipes straight to your inbox once they’re published. Thank you.
Zubaidah Kailani says
Pls can i be getting ur post on my email? I will be if i can have it. laazubee@gmail.com
Reply
ImmaculateBites says
It’s done. Thanks for subscribing
Reply
Chinwe says
Waoh! Love this, am definitely gonna try them out. Thanks
Reply
ImmaculateBites says
Do let me know how it works out for you. Thanks!
Reply
Hope says
Wow,this is sooo yammmy,have to try it out thanks for sharing the recipes.
ImmaculateBites says
Awesome!!! Do let me know which ones you try out!
Reply
Urban @ Urbanskitchen says
All very nice and quite a variety of recipes there. Grew up eating so much of it cooked up so many ways. A good rice can be made so many ways and if your creative you’ll almost never run out of ideas of how to jazz up your rice and make it all festive. Whether your using Spices, Tea’s, Fruits, Vegetables, Stocks or variety of meats all are fair game to use to kick up that rice several notches. Even something as simple as Rice & Green Seasoning is awesomely tasty!
Reply
Joseyphina says
They all look so yummy! Love your site!
Reply
ImmaculateBites says
THanks!
Reply
Jocelyn Diggs says
I’m so glad I found your blog! I’m not a stay-at-home mom but I am until I go back to work (just had my second baby). My husband is from Liberia and rice is what he does and eats lol. To have access to a site with a variety of dishes to cook for him now makes planning daily/weekly meals so much easier. Can’t wait to see how these dishes turn out for us. Will do my best to keep you posted!!
Reply
ImmaculateBites says
Hi Jocelyn! Congrats on your new baby!!! So glad to have you here – there’s a lot here to keep your family satisfied from rice recipes to African stews and soups.
Do let me know if you need help .
Thanks for sharing your thoughts with me .
Reply
Laurel Stephens says
I knew when I saw these and groaned that I’d have to feature them on Friday Finds this afternoon! Thanks for sharing the recipe, and enjoy your weekend.
Reply
Africanbites says
Thanks laurel
Reply
Mom's Dish says
Such a nice treat for the fall season.
Reply
ahhh, these looks so yummy. my mouth is watering.
Reply
Africanbites says
Try it kristina, don’t be shy , they don’t bite. Thanks
Reply
Ron. says
I whole-heartedly agree! But I was disgusted at the ads by Dr. Marty showing dead dogs poisoned by toxic foods, right next to these delicious recipes. I’m sorry to mention this. I love your website.
Imma Adamu says
I understand. I appreciate your candor. I am glad you love my site. Please do return.
Rosemary Niba says
Good idea, bring it up,this is definitely my treat for the weeked but i had prefer no chocolate and have the coco as aready suggest above XINT
Reply
Africanbites says
Rosemary, let me know how you like it. Thanks for stopping by!
Reply
Sarngu says
I can’t wait to cook the dishes and try them
ImmaculateBites says
Awesome! Do let me know how it works out for you.Thanks!
kelsey says
Looks yummy but did you forget to add cocoa as one of the ingredients?
Reply
Africanbites says
kelsey, just updated the recipe- thanks for being so observant . You are great!
Reply