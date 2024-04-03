Ah-freaking-mazing Brown Sugar Fudge Recipe (2024)

By Karrie on | Updated | 15 Comments

Ah-freaking-mazing Brown Sugar Fudge Recipe (1)

Seriously, this brown sugar fudge is to ah-freaking-amazing. Super rich and smooth. Heaven in a little one-inch cube. I have been making this fudge recipe for a few years now and it’s my favorite holiday treat.

Brown Sugar Fudge Recipe

Ingredients:
1‑1/2 cups white granulated sugar
1‑1/2 cups whipping cream
3/4 cup packed brown sugar
1 1/4 tablespoon light corn syrup
1/4 cup real unsalted butter + a few tablespoons for buttering pans
1/2 cup white chocolate chips
1/2 cup chopped walnuts (optional)

Method:
Butter an 8×8 square pan. Then butter the sides of a heavy large saucepan.Add cream, both sugars and corn syrup in the buttered saucepan. Heat over medium, stirring contsantly until sugar dissolves and comes to a boil. Add candy thermometer. Cook over medium heat until mixture reaches soft ball stage (238°F).

Ah-freaking-mazing Brown Sugar Fudge Recipe (2)

While that is cooking slice your butter into thin slices. Once the mixture reaches the soft ball stage take pot off of heat. Add sliced of butter on top of hot mixture and do not stir.

Ah-freaking-mazing Brown Sugar Fudge Recipe (3)

Let sit for 10 minutes. Then add in white chocolate chips and nuts (optional). Mix together until white chocolate is melted and mixture is nice, thick and smooth. Pour mixture into 8 inch pan. Cool in refrigerator until firm. Slice into cubes and enjoy. Store in refrigerator.

Ah-freaking-mazing Brown Sugar Fudge Recipe (4)

Ah-freaking-mazing Brown Sugar Fudge Recipe (5)

This fudge make a great treat to make for neighbors during the holidays. But be prepared, they are going to want your recipe!

Ah-freaking-mazing Brown Sugar Fudge Recipe (6)

Recipe Card

3.67 from 3 votes

love it? rate it!

Ah-freaking-mazing Brown Sugar Fudge

Published By Karrie

Course Dessert

Cuisine American

Keyword brown sugar fudge, fudge

Servings 10

Ah-freaking-mazing Brown Sugar Fudge isSuper rich and smooth!

Ingredients

  • 1‑1/2 cups white granulated sugar
  • 1‑1/2 cups whipping cream
  • 3/4 cup packed brown sugar
  • 1 1/4 tbsp light corn syrup
  • 1/4 cup real unsalted butter + a few tablespoon
  • 1/2 cup white chocolate chips
  • 1/2 cup chopped walnuts optional

Instructions

  • Butter an 8x8 square pan. Then butter the sides of a heavy large saucepan. Add cream, both sugars and corn syrup in the buttered saucepan. Heat over medium, stirring contsantly until sugar dissolves and comes to a boil. Add candy thermometer. Cook over medium heat until mixture reaches soft ball stage (238°F).

  • While that is cooking slice your butter into thin slices. Once the mixture reaches the soft ball stage take pot off of heat. Add sliced of butter on top of hot mixture and do not stir.

  • Let sit for 10 minutes. Then add in white chocolate chips and nuts (optional). Mix together until white chocolate is melted and mixture is nice, thick and smooth. Pour mixture into 8 inch pan. Cool in refrigerator until firm. Slice into cubes and enjoy. Store in refrigerator.

Nutrition

Serving: 1Piece | Calories: 277kcal | Carbohydrates: 34g | Protein: 1g | Fat: 15g | Saturated Fat: 7g | Cholesterol: 30mg | Sodium: 19mg | Potassium: 82mg | Sugar: 33g | Vitamin A: 315IU | Calcium: 46mg | Iron: 0.3mg

Loved this recipe?

Make sure to follow on Instagram @happymoneysaver and on Pinterest @happymoneysaver for more money savin' recipes!

Ah-freaking-mazing Brown Sugar Fudge Recipe (7)

About Karrie

Food is my love language. But so is saving money. So I like to combine the two a lot and make thrifty make ahead and freeze meals to save time. Because life is busy, and freezer meals can come to the rescue for all of us. And yes, they actually CAN taste good. Read more...

Reader Interactions

Psssst…

Make sure to follow along with @HappyMoneySaver onInstagram, connect with me onFacebookand pin along with me onPinterest!.

    Leave A Reply!

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Comments & Reviews

  1. Shirley says

    I made this for Christmas. I used regular salted butter and it was just amazing!

    Reply

  2. Joanne says

    Fudge was hard before the 10 minutes was up…

    Reply

  3. Brenda T says

    Your recipe sounds fantastic and I can’t wait to try it for my next craft show. Will it still work with using salted butter instead of unsalted? Thank you.

    Reply

    • Karrie says

      no gotta use unsalted…

      Reply

  4. Jessica. Lou Lou Girls says

    THis looks so creamy and delicious!

    Reply

  5. Anastasia says

    Ah-freaking-mazing Brown Sugar Fudge Recipe (8)
    I made this for my dad this past holiday season and he loved it! He’s a total fudge snob and he thought it was great! Everyone that tried it thought it was amazing and couldn’t stop eating it. I think next time of make it I will put chopped toasted walnuts on the bottom just to try that out.

    Reply

    • Happy.MoneySaver says

      Toasted walnuts are a great addition!

      Reply

  6. Gina says

    I just want to confirm that the corn syrup amount is correct. Seems like an odd amount… =)

    Reply

  7. A candy cooker says

    Looks like a great recipe. In the olden days (1970s and farther back) we called it Penuche (pen-OOH-chee) and sometimes added walnuts. Some way-out-there types added crushed candy cane or ground up black licorice to flavor it.

    Reply

  8. Tara says

    Sounds wonderful and like it would be well received by my son, who just left for deployment in the Middle East! Two questions:
    1. Do you think this will travel well if mailed? Any tips on shipping?
    2. I don’t have a candy thermometer, so does “soft ball stage” literally mean that the mixture will be soft and ball-like? (Yes, I realize that might be a kind of silly question, but I have to ask! Lol)

    Thanks!

    Reply

    • Karrie says

      I think it would be okay if you had it in a sealed air-tight container. As for the candy temperature…candy making can be tricky without that thermometer. You should be able to find one at Walmart for around $2. If not then here is how you tell if it’s at the soft ball stage:

      This stage can be determined by dropping a spoonful of hot syrup into a bowl of very cold water. In the water, use your fingers to gather the cooled syrup into a ball. If it has reached soft-ball stage, the syrup easily forms a ball while in the cold water, but flattens once removed from the water.

      Usually this takes at least 5-10 minutes on medium at least to get to this stage once boiling. Good luck!

      Reply

  9. Heather says

    Looks good! Is it only me, but when I try and print off the recipe all the steps are missing after you get to the soft ball stage?

    Reply

    • Karrie says

      Whoops! Sorry, that was my fault. I didn’t finish typing it in there…just fixed it. Thanks for saying something!

      Reply

  10. evie says

    Sounds DELISH!!! I am so gonna make this!

    Reply

Ah-freaking-mazing Brown Sugar Fudge Recipe (2024)
Top Articles
The Best VPNs to Protect Yourself Online
Slimming World Group Taster Recipes
49 Cozy Recipes That Feel Like a Hug
Grilled Chicken Salad with Pesto Ranch Dressing Recipe
Latest Posts
35 Must-Try Vegan Instant Pot Recipes
Die 7 besten VPN-Dienste 2024 | Unsere Top-Expertenempfehlungen
Article information

Author: Rev. Leonie Wyman

Last Updated:

Views: 5988

Rating: 4.9 / 5 (59 voted)

Reviews: 82% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Rev. Leonie Wyman

Birthday: 1993-07-01

Address: Suite 763 6272 Lang Bypass, New Xochitlport, VT 72704-3308

Phone: +22014484519944

Job: Banking Officer

Hobby: Sailing, Gaming, Basketball, Calligraphy, Mycology, Astronomy, Juggling

Introduction: My name is Rev. Leonie Wyman, I am a colorful, tasty, splendid, fair, witty, gorgeous, splendid person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.