Ah-freaking-mazing Brown Sugar Fudge Recipe (2024)

By Karrie on | Updated | 15 Comments
Seriously, this brown sugar fudge is to ah-freaking-amazing. Super rich and smooth. Heaven in a little one-inch cube. I have been making this fudge recipe for a few years now and it’s my favorite holiday treat.
Brown Sugar Fudge Recipe
This fudge make a great treat to make for neighbors during the holidays. But be prepared, they are going to want your recipe!
Ah-freaking-mazing Brown Sugar Fudge
Servings 10
Prep Time 45 minutes mins
Cook Time 24 minutes mins
Total Time 1 hour hr 9 minutes mins
Ingredients
- 1‑1/2 cups white granulated sugar
- 1‑1/2 cups whipping cream
- 3/4 cup packed brown sugar
- 1 1/4 tbsp light corn syrup
- 1/4 cup real unsalted butter + a few tablespoon
- 1/2 cup white chocolate chips
- 1/2 cup chopped walnuts optional
Instructions
Butter an 8x8 square pan. Then butter the sides of a heavy large saucepan. Add cream, both sugars and corn syrup in the buttered saucepan. Heat over medium, stirring contsantly until sugar dissolves and comes to a boil. Add candy thermometer. Cook over medium heat until mixture reaches soft ball stage (238°F).
While that is cooking slice your butter into thin slices. Once the mixture reaches the soft ball stage take pot off of heat. Add sliced of butter on top of hot mixture and do not stir.
Let sit for 10 minutes. Then add in white chocolate chips and nuts (optional). Mix together until white chocolate is melted and mixture is nice, thick and smooth. Pour mixture into 8 inch pan. Cool in refrigerator until firm. Slice into cubes and enjoy. Store in refrigerator.
Nutrition
Serving: 1Piece | Calories: 277kcal | Carbohydrates: 34g | Protein: 1g | Fat: 15g | Saturated Fat: 7g | Cholesterol: 30mg | Sodium: 19mg | Potassium: 82mg | Sugar: 33g | Vitamin A: 315IU | Calcium: 46mg | Iron: 0.3mg
Shirley says
I made this for Christmas. I used regular salted butter and it was just amazing!
Happy-Money-Saver says
So glad you liked it!
Joanne says
Fudge was hard before the 10 minutes was up…
Brenda T says
Your recipe sounds fantastic and I can’t wait to try it for my next craft show. Will it still work with using salted butter instead of unsalted? Thank you.
Karrie says
no gotta use unsalted…
Jessica. Lou Lou Girls says
THis looks so creamy and delicious!
Anastasia says
I made this for my dad this past holiday season and he loved it! He’s a total fudge snob and he thought it was great! Everyone that tried it thought it was amazing and couldn’t stop eating it. I think next time of make it I will put chopped toasted walnuts on the bottom just to try that out.
Reply
Happy.MoneySaver says
Toasted walnuts are a great addition!
Gina says
I just want to confirm that the corn syrup amount is correct. Seems like an odd amount… =)
A candy cooker says
Looks like a great recipe. In the olden days (1970s and farther back) we called it Penuche (pen-OOH-chee) and sometimes added walnuts. Some way-out-there types added crushed candy cane or ground up black licorice to flavor it.
Reply
Tara says
Sounds wonderful and like it would be well received by my son, who just left for deployment in the Middle East! Two questions:
1. Do you think this will travel well if mailed? Any tips on shipping?
2. I don’t have a candy thermometer, so does “soft ball stage” literally mean that the mixture will be soft and ball-like? (Yes, I realize that might be a kind of silly question, but I have to ask! Lol)
Thanks!
Karrie says
I think it would be okay if you had it in a sealed air-tight container. As for the candy temperature…candy making can be tricky without that thermometer. You should be able to find one at Walmart for around $2. If not then here is how you tell if it’s at the soft ball stage:
This stage can be determined by dropping a spoonful of hot syrup into a bowl of very cold water. In the water, use your fingers to gather the cooled syrup into a ball. If it has reached soft-ball stage, the syrup easily forms a ball while in the cold water, but flattens once removed from the water.
Usually this takes at least 5-10 minutes on medium at least to get to this stage once boiling. Good luck!
Heather says
Looks good! Is it only me, but when I try and print off the recipe all the steps are missing after you get to the soft ball stage?
Karrie says
Whoops! Sorry, that was my fault. I didn’t finish typing it in there…just fixed it. Thanks for saying something!
evie says
Sounds DELISH!!! I am so gonna make this!
Reply
