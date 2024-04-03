Ah-freaking-mazing Brown Sugar Fudge Recipe (2024)

Seriously, this brown sugar fudge is to ah-freaking-amazing. Super rich and smooth. Heaven in a little one-inch cube. I have been making this fudge recipe for a few years now and it’s my favorite holiday treat.

Brown Sugar Fudge Recipe

Ingredients:

1‑1/2 cups white granulated sugar

1‑1/2 cups whipping cream

3/4 cup packed brown sugar

1 1/4 tablespoon light corn syrup

1/4 cup real unsalted butter + a few tablespoons for buttering pans

1/2 cup white chocolate chips

1/2 cup chopped walnuts (optional)

Method:

Butter an 8×8 square pan. Then butter the sides of a heavy large saucepan.Add cream, both sugars and corn syrup in the buttered saucepan. Heat over medium, stirring contsantly until sugar dissolves and comes to a boil. Add candy thermometer. Cook over medium heat until mixture reaches soft ball stage (238°F).

While that is cooking slice your butter into thin slices. Once the mixture reaches the soft ball stage take pot off of heat. Add sliced of butter on top of hot mixture and do not stir.

Let sit for 10 minutes. Then add in white chocolate chips and nuts (optional). Mix together until white chocolate is melted and mixture is nice, thick and smooth. Pour mixture into 8 inch pan. Cool in refrigerator until firm. Slice into cubes and enjoy. Store in refrigerator.

This fudge make a great treat to make for neighbors during the holidays. But be prepared, they are going to want your recipe!

