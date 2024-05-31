Air-Fryer Broccoli Recipe (2024)

Table of Contents
Ratings Private Notes Cooking Notes

Ratings

4

out of 5

584

user ratings

Your rating

or to rate this recipe.

Have you cooked this?

or to mark this recipe as cooked.

Private Notes

Leave a Private Note on this recipe and see it here.

Cooking Notes

Stewart In Houston

Order these parchment paper (perforated) air fryer basket liners from Amazon for 200 at under $9.00.https://smile.amazon.com/gp/product/B099DWVQ1K/ref=ppx_yo_dt_b_asin_title_o00_s00?ie=UTF8&psc=1

Remy

The same effect may be achieved by preheating the oven to 400, tossing florets with a bit of olive oil, putting everything on a parchment paper lined sheet pan and roasting for 15 or so minutes. No mess, same crunchy delicious broccoli and no need to worry about where the little tidbits have gone!

See Also
Cranberry Curd Tart RecipeSugar Cookie Bars RecipeChallah Bread RecipeTuscan Farro Soup Recipe

KASinYVR

The benefit of the air-fryer is that you don't have to heat an entire oven for a small serving of broccoli. Most air-fryers don't need parchment as they clean up in a jiffy, just like they heat up in a couple of minutes. I'm a fan because of the convenience and using less electricity.

Dee

I get the best results if I microwave the broccoli one minute first, then air fry for only 4 minutes.

Deborah

How do you keep the little bits and the sauce from dripping through the basket and making a mess?

Marcia

Put a sheet pan below

Becca

I have roasted frozen broccoli florets in the air fryer with success. The close quarters and air circulation allow it to defrost and roast at the same time.

Ben

You don't, but the texture is best if you blanch them first. Otherwise, the stem areas will be undercooked when the tops are perfectly browned.

lisa

Don’t you have to blanch before cooking in the air fryer?

PedsICU RN

We’ve recently been through a renovation and been reliant upon a countertop air fryer/oven for a year. I have tried all ways I know possible to roast broccoli in the thing and it’s always a bit too dry and blackened for me. It retains the oil and natural moisture much better in a conventional oven. If you have an oven I’d stick to it.

sumwug

Air fryer cooking time here is way too long for my fryer. Also temp too high. Will try microwaving first and then shorter roast time. Otherwise delicious but it’s important to get the texture right

See Also
The Best Steak Marinade Recipe for Grilling

Heather

I just did it with the low sodium soy sauce and olive oil (no lemon or red pepper flakes, though that sounds delicious also), and it was really good. The soy sauce gives it a sweetness and it caramelizes to a delightful crunch.

Laura

This is my favorite way to make roasted broccoli! So delicious every time!

Name

whole fam loves

M. Broad

It would be very helpful if air fryer recipes specified whether to use the basket insert or flat insert with holes that many come with. In this recipe, for example, should I put the broccoli in with or without the insert? The insert would create air underneath, which could aid in crispness, but would be bad with the sauce, I assume. (For clarity, I use an instant pot fryer and you often don’t use an insert with it.)

Becca

I have roasted frozen broccoli florets in the air fryer with success. The close quarters and air circulation allow it to defrost and roast at the same time.

Lisa C

Super easy...great-tasting, quick side for a weekday meal. A nice change from steamed broccoli (which is our fallback option when we need veggies).

Joshua Gitelson

Subbed ⅓ of the soy sauce for Worcester sauce, with great results.

Alascat

It was OK, but certainly fast & easy.

Bonvan

The suggestion to microwave for a minute prior was genius! I've only had an airfryer for about a month and this will be my go to veggie method.

Dee

I get the best results if I microwave the broccoli one minute first, then air fry for only 4 minutes.

PedsICU RN

We’ve recently been through a renovation and been reliant upon a countertop air fryer/oven for a year. I have tried all ways I know possible to roast broccoli in the thing and it’s always a bit too dry and blackened for me. It retains the oil and natural moisture much better in a conventional oven. If you have an oven I’d stick to it.

Gregg

I have not used this air fryer recipe yet, but I love to roast broccoli in the oven. I add a small amount (~1-2 tsp) of honey along with the olive oil to help with the char. I also work the oil and honey into the broccoli with my hands to ensure an even coating. So tasty!

mvmcgraw

The specified cooking time yielded broccoli that was too tough for my taste, so I nearly doubled it. Will try briefly par boiling before the air fryer, next time.

lisa

Don’t you have to blanch before cooking in the air fryer?

Ben

You don't, but the texture is best if you blanch them first. Otherwise, the stem areas will be undercooked when the tops are perfectly browned.

Private notes are only visible to you.

Air-Fryer Broccoli Recipe (2024)
Top Articles
What Is Savory: All About The Herb and 4 Tasty Recipes - Recipes.net
Thanksgiving Turkey Recipe
Sean 'Diddy' Combs can't be prosecuted over 2016 video, LA DA says. Here's why.
The Guide to Memorial Day Weekend Events in Los Angeles
Latest Posts
Kulfi Ice Cream Cake Recipe | Kitchen At Hoskins
One Pan Keto Green Chili Chicken - The Best Keto Recipes
Article information

Author: Arielle Torp

Last Updated:

Views: 6183

Rating: 4 / 5 (61 voted)

Reviews: 92% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Arielle Torp

Birthday: 1997-09-20

Address: 87313 Erdman Vista, North Dustinborough, WA 37563

Phone: +97216742823598

Job: Central Technology Officer

Hobby: Taekwondo, Macrame, Foreign language learning, Kite flying, Cooking, Skiing, Computer programming

Introduction: My name is Arielle Torp, I am a comfortable, kind, zealous, lovely, jolly, colorful, adventurous person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.