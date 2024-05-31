Air-Fryer Broccoli Recipe (2024)

Ratings
Cooking Notes
Stewart In Houston
Order these parchment paper (perforated) air fryer basket liners from Amazon for 200 at under $9.00.https://smile.amazon.com/gp/product/B099DWVQ1K/ref=ppx_yo_dt_b_asin_title_o00_s00?ie=UTF8&psc=1
Remy
The same effect may be achieved by preheating the oven to 400, tossing florets with a bit of olive oil, putting everything on a parchment paper lined sheet pan and roasting for 15 or so minutes. No mess, same crunchy delicious broccoli and no need to worry about where the little tidbits have gone!
KASinYVR
The benefit of the air-fryer is that you don't have to heat an entire oven for a small serving of broccoli. Most air-fryers don't need parchment as they clean up in a jiffy, just like they heat up in a couple of minutes. I'm a fan because of the convenience and using less electricity.
Dee
I get the best results if I microwave the broccoli one minute first, then air fry for only 4 minutes.
Deborah
How do you keep the little bits and the sauce from dripping through the basket and making a mess?
Marcia
Put a sheet pan below
Becca
I have roasted frozen broccoli florets in the air fryer with success. The close quarters and air circulation allow it to defrost and roast at the same time.
Ben
You don't, but the texture is best if you blanch them first. Otherwise, the stem areas will be undercooked when the tops are perfectly browned.
lisa
Don’t you have to blanch before cooking in the air fryer?
PedsICU RN
We’ve recently been through a renovation and been reliant upon a countertop air fryer/oven for a year. I have tried all ways I know possible to roast broccoli in the thing and it’s always a bit too dry and blackened for me. It retains the oil and natural moisture much better in a conventional oven. If you have an oven I’d stick to it.
sumwug
Air fryer cooking time here is way too long for my fryer. Also temp too high. Will try microwaving first and then shorter roast time. Otherwise delicious but it’s important to get the texture right
Heather
I just did it with the low sodium soy sauce and olive oil (no lemon or red pepper flakes, though that sounds delicious also), and it was really good. The soy sauce gives it a sweetness and it caramelizes to a delightful crunch.
Laura
This is my favorite way to make roasted broccoli! So delicious every time!
Name
whole fam loves
M. Broad
It would be very helpful if air fryer recipes specified whether to use the basket insert or flat insert with holes that many come with. In this recipe, for example, should I put the broccoli in with or without the insert? The insert would create air underneath, which could aid in crispness, but would be bad with the sauce, I assume. (For clarity, I use an instant pot fryer and you often don’t use an insert with it.)
Becca
Lisa C
Super easy...great-tasting, quick side for a weekday meal. A nice change from steamed broccoli (which is our fallback option when we need veggies).
Joshua Gitelson
Subbed ⅓ of the soy sauce for Worcester sauce, with great results.
Alascat
It was OK, but certainly fast & easy.
Bonvan
The suggestion to microwave for a minute prior was genius! I've only had an airfryer for about a month and this will be my go to veggie method.
Dee
PedsICU RN
Gregg
I have not used this air fryer recipe yet, but I love to roast broccoli in the oven. I add a small amount (~1-2 tsp) of honey along with the olive oil to help with the char. I also work the oil and honey into the broccoli with my hands to ensure an even coating. So tasty!
mvmcgraw
The specified cooking time yielded broccoli that was too tough for my taste, so I nearly doubled it. Will try briefly par boiling before the air fryer, next time.
lisa
Ben
