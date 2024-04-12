Air fryer Buffalo Cauliflower wings recipe - Sandhya's Kitchen (2024)

Jump to Recipe
Looking for a tasty vegan appetiser that’s easy to make? Try these spicy air fryer buffalo cauliflower wings! In just 25 minutes, you’ll have a crispy, healthy snack that’s perfect for any occasion.
Don’t want to use an air fryer, make Baked Cauliflower Hot Wings instead.
About this Homemade Buffalo Cauliflower recipe
This Air Fryer Buffalo Cauliflower Wings recipe is incredibly simple to put together, and you’ll love how delicious it turns out. All you need are a few basic ingredients, plus some hot sauce to give it that extra kick I know you’ll enjoy.
I’m talking about tender cauliflower florets, perfectly air-fried to achieve that ideal crispy texture. Then comes the magic – tossing them in a luscious buffalo sauce and air fried again, creating a symphony of flavours and sensations. But wait, there’s a delightful bonus: imagine dipping these delectable bites into my quick and tasty 5-minute Boom Boom sauce, for an extra burst of flavour.
What’s even better? You can snack on these guilt-free goodies anytime. Plus these are suitable for those on Vegan and Gluten free diet.
Why are they called Cauliflower Buffalo Wings?
Well, the the reason behind the name is rather straightforward. Unlike the classic chicken wings drenched in Franks Buffalo Sauce, this recipe takes a twist by featuring cauliflower coated in the same mouthwatering buffalo sauce.
Even my friends who typically enjoy meat have wholeheartedly endorsed these zesty cauliflower bites, asserting that they’re on par with classic buffalo chicken wings in terms of taste. Plus, being crafted from cauliflower, they provide an excellent plant-based alternative for those seeking a delectable snack without meat.
Homemade Buffalo Cauliflower sauce recipe
My simple and scrumptious homemade buffalo sauce recipe is just what you need for buffalo cauliflower. With only three key ingredients – Franks Hot Sauce, Maple Syrup, and Olive Oil – you’ll be amazed at the incredible flavour it adds.
The process is a breeze: just blend these three ingredients together, and voilà – you have a delicious sauce that will take your buffalo cauliflower experience to a whole new level.
In case you can’t find Franks Hot Sauce, don’t fret. Any hot sauce brand from your local supermarket will do. Going vegan? No problem. This recipe uses maple syrup instead of honey. And for those who crave a buttery glaze, a simple swap of melted butter for the olive oil will give you that dreamy texture you desire.
How to make Air fryer Buffalo Cauliflower wings step by step?
Prepare the Flour Slurry for Cauliflower Wings: Combine all the ingredients listed for the batter slurry, including salt and pepper in a bowl. Whisk the mixture until it becomes a smooth consistency.
Coat the Cauliflower in the Flour Slurry: Take each cauliflower floret and dip it individually into the batter mix. Gently shake off any excess batter, and then arrange the coated florets on parchment paper-lined baking sheets.
Air Fry the Buffalo Cauliflower Bites: Start by preheating the air fryer to 350°F (180°C) for 4 minutes. Once it’s ready, arrange the cauliflower florets in the air fryer basket in a single, evenly spaced layer. Let them air fry for about 10-15 minutes, remembering to flip the florets halfway through for uniform cooking. Be sure to place them in the basket without overlapping.
Brush with buffalo glaze and air fry: Brush the air-fried cauliflower florets generously with the Buffalo Wings sauce. Return these sauced florets to the air fryer, and cook for another 10 minutes or until they reach the desired level of crispiness.
Serve Immediately: Once your Crispy Healthy Buffalo Cauliflower Wings have achieved their irresistible texture, serve them promptly. Get ready to relish these delectable bites!
Serving suggestions
Air fryer buffalo cauliflower wings can be served as a standalone appetiser or can be paired with various dips and sides to make it a complete meal. Here are some ideas:
- Wraps: Serve the buffalo cauliflower wings in a wrap with some lettuce, tomatoes, and avocado to create a satisfying and healthy meal.
- Sour cream and chives dip, Ranch dressing, blue cheese dressing, boom boom sauce, Vegan burger sauce
- Sweet potato fries or Air fryer chunky chips
- No mayo Coleslaw
Storing Leftover cauliflower wings
In the Fridge: After cooling, store your cauliflower wings in an airtight container for up to 3-4 days. Reheat in the air fryer at 180°C for 3 -4 minutes or until warm and slightly crispy.
In the Freezer: For extended freshness, freeze buffalo wings in a freezer-safe bag for up to 1-2 months. Defrost in the fridge or microwave, then reheat in the air fryer.
Tips to make the Best Air fryer Cauliflower wings
- Use a silicone brush to evenly coat the cauliflower wings with the sauce.
- Preheat the air fryer before adding the cauliflower wings for best results.
- Make sure to flip the cauliflower wings halfway through cooking for even crisping.
- Don’t overcrowd the air fryer basket, as this can lead to uneven cooking and sogginess.
- For a gluten-free option, substitute almond flour or oat flour for the all-purpose flour in the batter.
- Serve immediately after cooking for maximum crispiness.
FAQ’s
How to make this Cauliflower Hot Wings Gluten-Free, Keto Friendly, and Low Carb?
Simply substitute almond or oat flour for plain flour, use avocado or olive oil instead of vegetable or sunflower oil, and use Stevia sweetener instead of maple syrup.
Can I freeze cauliflower wings?
Yes, you can freeze cauliflower wings. Store in air tight container or freezer safe bags in the freezer for up to 3 months. When you’re ready to eat them, thaw them in the fridge overnight and then reheat them in the air fryer until crispy. Keep in mind that the texture may change slightly after being frozen and may not turn as crispy as originally made. But they should still be delicious.
Is cooking with Air fryer healthy for you?
Air fryers use hot air to cook food, resulting in a crunchy texture with minimal or no oil. This makes air fried food a healthier alternative to deep-fried food, with fewer calories and less fat. It can be a helpful tool for those watching their weight or working towards weight loss.
Easy Air fryer Buffalo Cauliflower wings recipe below
Easy Air fryer Buffalo Cauliflower recipe
Prep Time: 5 minutes minutes
Cook Time: 20 minutes minutes
Total Time: 25 minutes minutes
Servings: 4 People
Calories: 116kcal
Author: Sandhya Hariharan
Love Buffalo flavours, try this Air fryer Buffalo Cauliflower Wings. Its Crispy, Saucy in texture and takes a just about 25 minutes. Makes a tasty healthy Vegan appetiser too!
Ingredients
Ingredients
- 1 Medium Head of Cauliflower separated into florets
Ingredients for Batter Slurry
- 1 Cup Almond Flour / Plain Flour
- ¾ Tsp Chilli Powder / Paprika Powder
- 2 Tsp Garlic Powder
- ¾ Tsp Onion Powder
- Salt & Pepper to taste
- ¾ -1 Cup Water { Add more if needed }
Ingredients for Buffalo Wings Glaze
- 5 Tbsp Buffalo Hot Sauce
- 1 Tsp Olive Oil
- 1 Tbsp Maple Syrup or Stevia sweetner { Optional } **
Instructions
Wash the cauliflower head and cut into florets (approximately 3 cups)
1 Medium Head of Cauliflower
In a small mixing bowl, whisk all batter mix ingredients until smooth and thick
1 Cup Almond Flour / Plain Flour, ¾ Tsp Chilli Powder / Paprika Powder, 2 Tsp Garlic Powder, ¾ Tsp Onion Powder, Salt & Pepper to taste, ¾ -1 Cup Water
Dip each cauliflower floret in batter, shaking off excess, and place on parchment paper
Preheat air fryer to 350F (180C) for 4 minutes
Place cauliflower florets in air fryer basket and fry for 10 minutes
Turn florets halfway to ensure even cooking
Mix buffalo hot sauce, olive oil, and maple syrup to make buffalo wings glaze
5 Tbsp Buffalo Hot Sauce, 1 Tsp Olive Oil, 1 Tbsp Maple Syrup or Stevia sweetner
Brush the air-fried cauliflower florets with glaze and toss well
Return florets to air fryer and fry for another 10 minutes or until crispy
Repeat process with second batch
Enjoy crispy buffalo cauliflower wings immediately.
Notes
ensure cauliflower wings are not touching each other while air frying, and adjust buffalo sauce spiciness to taste. For a keto-friendly version, use Stevia sweetener instead of maple syrup. You can also make flourless cauliflower wings by frying with seasoning and then coating with buffalo sauce
Nutrition
Serving: 4g | Calories: 116kcal | Carbohydrates: 15g | Protein: 4.9g | Fat: 5.4g | Saturated Fat: 0.5g | Sodium: 265mg | Potassium: 466mg | Fiber: 4.9g | Sugar: 7.2g | Calcium: 55mg | Iron: 1mg
Course: Side Dish
Cuisine: American
Keyword: air fryer cauliflower wings, vegan cauliflower wings recipe
