Air fryer Buffalo Cauliflower wings recipe - Sandhya's Kitchen (2024)

How to make Air fryer Buffalo Cauliflower wings step by step?

Prepare the Flour Slurry for Cauliflower Wings: Combine all the ingredients listed for the batter slurry, including salt and pepper in a bowl. Whisk the mixture until it becomes a smooth consistency.

Coat the Cauliflower in the Flour Slurry: Take each cauliflower floret and dip it individually into the batter mix. Gently shake off any excess batter, and then arrange the coated florets on parchment paper-lined baking sheets.

Air Fry the Buffalo Cauliflower Bites: Start by preheating the air fryer to 350°F (180°C) for 4 minutes. Once it’s ready, arrange the cauliflower florets in the air fryer basket in a single, evenly spaced layer. Let them air fry for about 10-15 minutes, remembering to flip the florets halfway through for uniform cooking. Be sure to place them in the basket without overlapping.

Brush with buffalo glaze and air fry: Brush the air-fried cauliflower florets generously with the Buffalo Wings sauce. Return these sauced florets to the air fryer, and cook for another 10 minutes or until they reach the desired level of crispiness.

Serve Immediately: Once your Crispy Healthy Buffalo Cauliflower Wings have achieved their irresistible texture, serve them promptly. Get ready to relish these delectable bites!