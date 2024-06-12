Air Fryer Mushrooms Recipe with Garlic and Lemon | Best Recipe Box (2024)

If you’re a mushroom lover you will really enjoy this easy air fryer mushrooms recipe with garlic. Overall, it’s a quick and easy way to cook air fried mushrooms in the air fryer without a lot of fuss. The clean up is easy and after just a few minutes of cooking, these air fried mushrooms come out perfect. The garlic flavors really highlight the earthy flavors of the mushrooms.

Easy Air Fryer Mushrooms Recipe Garlic mushrooms are a great way to get mushroom haters into mushroom lovers. They’re the perfect side dish to any dinner, especially with a fantastic steak. In other words, we’re obsessed with air fried mushrooms and literally can make a dinner out of a big bowl of mushrooms!

Video: Best Air Fried Garlic Mushrooms Recipe

How to Cook Mushrooms in Air Fryer Choose whatever fresh mushrooms you like. Most people tend to use button mushrooms, cremini mushrooms, portabella mushrooms, or oyster mushrooms. Cut them into bite sized pieces, usually halves or quarters. For larger mushrooms like portabellas, you might need to cut them up more.

Lightly oil the mushrooms and season with salt and pepper.

Add mushrooms to air fryer basket.

Air fry then shake and toss half way through cooking time.

Finish air frying after shaking and enjoy the garlic mushrooms!

Can You Use Canned Mushrooms? No. We don’t recommend air frying canned mushrooms for this recipe instead of fresh mushrooms. The canned mushrooms have too much liquid are already softened, so they will come out mushy when cooked in this recipe.

