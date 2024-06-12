Air Fryer Mushrooms Recipe with Garlic and Lemon | Best Recipe Box (2024)

Home » Air Fryer » Air Fryer Garlic Mushrooms
by Diane
If you’re a mushroom lover you will really enjoy this easy air fryer mushrooms recipe with garlic. Overall, it’s a quick and easy way to cook air fried mushrooms in the air fryer without a lot of fuss. The clean up is easy and after just a few minutes of cooking, these air fried mushrooms come out perfect. The garlic flavors really highlight the earthy flavors of the mushrooms.
Easy Air Fryer Mushrooms Recipe
Garlic mushrooms are a great way to get mushroom haters into mushroom lovers. They’re the perfect side dish to any dinner, especially with a fantastic steak. In other words, we’re obsessed with air fried mushrooms and literally can make a dinner out of a big bowl of mushrooms!
Video: Best Air Fried Garlic Mushrooms Recipe
How to Cook Mushrooms in Air Fryer
- Choose whatever fresh mushrooms you like. Most people tend to use button mushrooms, cremini mushrooms, portabella mushrooms, or oyster mushrooms. Cut them into bite sized pieces, usually halves or quarters. For larger mushrooms like portabellas, you might need to cut them up more.
- Lightly oil the mushrooms and season with salt and pepper.
- Add mushrooms to air fryer basket.
- Air fry then shake and toss half way through cooking time.
- Finish air frying after shaking and enjoy the garlic mushrooms!
Can You Use Canned Mushrooms?
No. We don’t recommend air frying canned mushrooms for this recipe instead of fresh mushrooms. The canned mushrooms have too much liquid are already softened, so they will come out mushy when cooked in this recipe.
Air Fryer Garlic Mushrooms
Yield: 2 Servings
Prep Time: 10 minutes mins
Cook Time: 15 minutes mins
Total Time: 25 minutes mins
See Notes below for additional Air Fryer cooking tips.
5 from 25 votes
{click on stars to rate}
Ingredients
- 8 oz. (227 g) mushrooms , washed and dried
- 1-2 Tablespoons (15-30 ml) olive oil
- 1/2 teaspoon (2.5 ml) garlic powder
- 1 teaspoon (5 ml) Worcestershire or soy sauce
- Kosher salt , to taste
- black pepper , to taste
- lemon wedges (optional)
- 1 Tablespoon (15 ml) chopped parsley
Equipment
Instructions
Cut mushrooms in half or quarters (depending on preferred size). Add to bowl then toss with oil, garlic powder, Worcestershire/soy sauce, salt and pepper
Air fry at 380°F for 10-12 minutes, tossing and shaking half way through.

Squeeze lemon and top with chopped parsley.
Squeeze lemon and top with chopped parsley.
Notes
- Recipes were cooked in 3-4 qt air fryers. If using a larger air fryer, the recipe might cook quicker so adjust cooking time.
- If doubling the recipe and cooking in multiple batches, the first batch will take longer to cook if Air Fryer is not already pre-heated. Recipe timing is written based on not preheating the Air Fryer.
- Remember to set a timer to shake/flip/toss the food as directed in recipe.
Video
Nutrition Information per Serving
Calories: 92kcal, Carbohydrates: 4g, Protein: 3g, Fat: 7g, Saturated Fat: 1g, Sodium: 36mg, Potassium: 384mg, Fiber: 1g, Sugar: 2g, Vitamin A: 170IU, Vitamin C: 5mg, Iron: 0.8mg
Course: Side Dish
Cuisine: Air Fryer
Calories: 92
This recipe was originally published in 2018 and re-published in 2019 with updated video!
Leave a Reply
-
Helen — Reply
These came out soooooo good! I followed your instruction thoroughly and my mushrooms came out to perfection.
-
Tori — Reply
Cooking mushrooms on an air fryer is such a great way to get my kids to eat them. The mushrooms come out tasting AMAZING.
-
Best Recipe Box — Reply
Wow you’re kids are enjoying mushrooms! Air fryers rock. 🙂
-
-
Roy — Reply
Calling all mushroom lovers out there! You guys really need to try this out! It’s so good!
-
Lorelei — Reply
Oh my, these were the best mushrooms I have ever had. I’m a little funny about mushrooms, I like them but in small doses. I couldn’t stop eating these. So simple yet so good.
-
Bruce — Reply
Great recipe ! I added a little grated parm and yum-yum!
-
Best Recipe Box — Reply
Love the addition fo parmesan!
-
Ellen — Reply
These turned out great! Thanks for the delicious and easy recipe!
-
-
Mercedez — Reply
Can you use canned mushrooms? I was not sure if they would work the same?
-
Best Recipe Box — Reply
Hi Mercedes, we’re not sure if canned will work the same. We’re assuming it would take much longer as the canned mushrooms have more moisture to cook out. But if you try it and it turns out good, please let us know!
-
-
John Cammer — Reply
I really love them… jumped right on them as soon as I saw the recipe but one question, and I did not search this out, are they fattening?
-
Lydia Uribe — Reply
Left out the pepper at my husband’s request. First time using my Mealthy CrispLid — and they came out WONDERFUL!! Thanks so much for posting this. 🙂
-
Best Recipe Box — Reply
Thanks Lydia for the feecback and glad you enjoyed it using the Mealthy! It’s cool tool.
-
-
Shannon Simmons — Reply
This is an amazing recipe!!!! LOVE LOVE LOVE!!! And I make it about once a week
-
Julie — Reply
Wonderful recipe. This followed the air fryer “christening” by way of sweet potato fries. I used cremini & morels (freshly foraged!) & they were exquisite! Yum!
-
Shemika — Reply
I used this recipe for the first time tonight. It was delicious!. I will definitely made this again. Thanks for sharing.
-
Steve — Reply
This sounds fantastic. What are the best type of Mushrooms for this recipe?
-
Best Recipe Box — Reply
We like simple white button mushrooms or small brown mushrooms. Enjoy!
-
-
cheryl — Reply
These are sooooo good. I didn’t make enough. LOL will certainly make more of these.
-
Best Recipe Box — Reply
That’s so awesome you enjoyed these. And agree, you gotta make a double or even triple batch. Thanks for sharing Cheryl!
-
-
Jacob L — Reply
Wow, this recipe made my home grown Oyster mushrooms taste like BBQ Chicken. It was sooo good, thanks for the recipe.
-
Diane — Reply
That is so cool you are growing your own mushrooms. Mushrooms in the air fryer is one of our favorite things too!
-
-
Irandi — Reply
Perfect recipe for mushrooms. I love it.
-
Diane — Reply
Thanks Irandi!
-
-
Shari — Reply
What a great way to enjoy mushrooms and it’s easy peasy!
-
Tammy — Reply
I’m in love with the seasoning. This was such an easy mushroom recipe. Awesome job. Can’t wait to make more.
-
Misha Cox — Reply
Absolutely loved these. One question though, are the nutrition values per serving or for the total recipe. Thanks.
Misha
London
-
Diane — Reply
Hi Misha, thanks so much and so glad you enjoyed the air fryer mushrooms! The nutrition values are per serving. Thanks for asking!
-