Air Fryer Potato Chips Recipe (2024)

These air fryer potato chips are so crispy crunchy, you’ll fool yourself into thinking you just cracked open a fresh bag from the store. With a fraction of the fat and all the flavor, you won’t feel guilty about enjoying a bowl (or two).
Air fryer potato chips are one of my go-to recipes as a busy mom. Trust me when I say I understand the hardship of feeding picky eaters who actively resist anything remotely healthy. My boys (husband included) sing their praises over these chips, and I never feel bad about serving them. That’s a win-win.
Whether you’re seasoned with the air fryer or just beginning to tap into its powers, this recipe is going to find its way into your weekly rotation. Instead of buying fatty, preservative-heavy potato chips from the grocery store, you can whip up a batch of homemade whenever a craving hits.
The best part? You’ll have so much fun customizing the seasoning. Let’s get started!
Shopping around for a new air fryer? There are undoubtedly so many air fryers on the market, with new models popping up each day. If you’re looking for a good recommendation, the COSORI Air Fryer XL is my latest obsession. It has 13 different presets and a tray big enough to feed a family of four.
How to Make Air Fryer Potato Chips
Making air fryer potato chips only requires a handful of wholesome ingredients and a few simple steps. Below, find a high-level overview of the recipe before you dive in.
- Thinly Slice the Potatoes: Using a sharp knife or mandolin slicer (recommended!), cut your potatoes into thin slices.
- Soak the Potatoes: Place the potato slices in cold water to remove excess starch. Soak the potatoes for around 20 minutes.
- Drain and Season the Potatoes: Drain the water from the potato slices with a colander. Using paper towels, pat the potatoes dry of any excess moisture. Season them generously with sea salt and a tiny bit of olive oil.
- Air Fry the Potatoes: Place potato slices into the air fryer basket in one or two layers. Air fry them at 200°F for 20 minutes. Toss the potato chips and turn up the heat to 400°F. Air fry for an additional 5 minutes.
- Serve and Enjoy: Remove the potato chips from the air fryer and place them into a large bowl. Allow the chips to cool to room temperature. Enjoy!
Should I air fryer my chips in a single layer? Typically, it’s recommended that you never stack food in an air fryer. However, since the potato chips are so thin, you can get away with air frying two layers at once. Just make sure to give them a good toss during the cooking process!
Tips for Making the Best Air Fryer Potato Chips
Below, find a collection of tips and tricks to help you make the best air-fried potato chips.
- Use Yukon Gold potatoes. Yukon Gold potatoes are the best option for chips. They have slightly waxy skin and an ultra-creamy flavor.
- Use a mandolin to cut slices as thin as possible. A mandolin slicer is a surefire way to ensure the potato chips are uniform and thin enough to get crispy.
- Adjust the cooking time depending on the thickness. The overall cooking time for your chips may vary in either direction depending on their thickness. The first time you make this recipe, keep a close eye on the chips to ensure they don’t burn.
- Be sure to soak sliced potatoes in cold water before air frying. Always soak potato chips in cold water before air frying to remove excess starch. This will help them crisp up nicely.
- Remove the chips once they turn slightly brown. Don’t try to air fry your chips until they appear golden brown – they will just taste burnt. Once they turn the slightest bit of brown, remove them from the air fryer immediately.
- Have fun and experiment with different seasonings. While chips taste great with a sprinkle of salt, they can be up-leveled with any seasoning of your choice. From BBQ to sea salt and vinegar, the possibilities are endless!
Serving Air Fryer Potato Chips
Serve air fryer potato chips as a snack all on their own for your next movie night. You can also pack them in school lunches. If you’re planning to serve them for dinner, pair them with some cheeseburger sliders or a Philly cheesesteak. If you’re looking for something to dip them into, whip up a batch of light ranch or avocado hummus.
Storing Air Fryer Potato Chips
- Room Temperature: Store leftover potato chips in an airtight container or plastic storage bag. You can pop them in your pantry or leave them on the counter. They should stay fresh for up to two weeks.
- Freezer: If you have leftover chips you want to freeze, place them on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Pop the entire baking sheet in the freezer. Once the chips are completely frozen, transfer them to a freezer-safe plastic storage bag. To reheat them, pop them in the air fryer for a couple of minutes until crispy. Cool to room temperature and enjoy!
FAQ
Why do you soak potato chips in cold water before air frying?
Soaking potato chips in cold water removes excess potato starch and makes the chips more crispy.
Why are my air fryer chips soggy?
Your air fryer chips might be soggy if you didn’t blot the potatoes after soaking and draining them. Air fry them for longer to dry them out and crisp them up.
Do I need to preheat the air fryer first?
You do not need to preheat the air fryer first. Simply set the temperature and pop the tray in.
Can I substitute russets for sweet potatoes?
You can substitute russets for sweet potatoes, but you’ll likely have to increase the cooking time to compensate.
How many servings does this recipe make?
This recipe makes four total servings.
Recipe
Air Fryer Potato Chips Recipe
Servings
4 Servings
Prep Time 15 minutes mins
Cook Time 25 minutes mins
Total Time 40 minutes mins
Recipe contributed by: Natalya Drozhzhin
These air fryer potato chips are so crispy crunchy, you'll fool yourself into thinking you just cracked open a fresh bag from the store.
Instructions
Cut potatoes into thin slices using a mandolin slicer or a sharp knife. Place potatoes into a bowl with cold water and soak them for at least 20 minutes.
Drain potatoes of water using a colander. Thoroughly pat them dry using paper towels. The more moisture you remove, the crispier they will get.
Season the potato chips with sea salt and olive oil. Place two layers of potatoes in the air fryer tray and cook for 20 minutes at 200°F.
Toss the potato chips. Turn up the heat to 400°F and cook for an additional 5 minutes.
Nutrition Facts
Air Fryer Potato Chips Recipe
Amount Per Serving
Calories 154 Calories from Fat 27
% Daily Value*
Fat 3g5%
Sodium 21mg1%
Potassium 879mg25%
Carbohydrates 26g9%
Fiber 5g20%
Protein 5g10%
Vitamin C 24.3mg29%
Calcium 64mg6%
Iron 6.9mg38%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.
Posted July 20, 2021
JarodFeb 10, 2024
My air fryer only goes down to 300 pm fryer mode.
Natalya DrozhzhinFeb 12, 2024
Hey Jarod, Interesting! What air fryer do you have?
RobynJan 1, 2024
I used a 4qt ninja fryer to make mine, sliced 4 potatos, soaked in cold water about 15 min, blotted as much possible with paper towel, seasoned while the potato slices were damp so the seasonings would stick better, heated the air fryer 3 min at 390 degrees, layered in air fryer .. cooked 15 min, paused the air fryer, flipped the potatos and cooked another 15 min, let cool and they were browned, crisp and tasted delicious.. couldn’t ask for better
Alan HolbrookMar 23, 2024
I tried Robyn's method, also in a Ninja air fryer. After the first 15 minutes, the potato slices were burned to a crisp. It's hard to believe she really got her great results. With the price of potato chips in the supermarket, I'll keep experimenting. But "15 minutes at 390, flip, 15 minutes at 390" simply doesn't work.
Natalya DrozhzhinJan 1, 2024
Hi Robyn! I'm so glad you enjoyed the potato chips, thank you for sharing your take on the recipe. 😀
CNov 9, 2023
Dont leave during the 400 phase. I did set a 5 min timer, but 1/2 mine burned to a crisp in about 2 min guessing. Glad I only made 1 potato.
If i tried this one again, i would not go above 350
I will probly try a recipe that is one temp stirring and flipping. I dont trusts the times or temps w this, making it impossible to review the end product. Disappointed trying a recipe with so many reviews
Natalya DrozhzhinNov 9, 2023
Hey C, What a bummer your potato chips burnt. I'm sorry they didn't turn out as anticipated. I'm curious what air fryer you used?
SuzSep 21, 2023
Made chips per directions & I had to increase the temperature as well as the time,I found that it is best not to layer rhem,takes a bit longer but with better results
Natalya DrozhzhinSep 21, 2023
Hi Suz, Thanks for sharing your feedback! Enjoy!
Adam G.Sep 2, 2023
Does this recipe work with sweet potatoes? Same method?
Natalya DrozhzhinSep 4, 2023
Hi Adam, I have not tried this recipe with sweet potatoes, but if you do experiment, let us know how it works out!
BenedettaJul 14, 2023
These were absolutely incredible! Slicing them thin is key... as well as REALLY drying them before putting in the air fryer. Ps: i did preheat the airfryer as im used to doing
Natalya DrozhzhinJul 14, 2023
Hi Benedetta, Those are all great tips - thanks for sharing them!
DisbeliefJul 5, 2023
This recipe did not work for me at all. I tried it more than once to make sure it wasnt user error, it's not. It makes no sense unless you have some professional grade air fryer ?? I mean, I have the top of the line, it doesn't go to 200. I'm not buying a whole new "chip rack" when there's a way for an air fryer to work without these additions. I'd like to actually see these made in an uncut video, because I have 0 faith its real
JAlexAug 2, 2023
I have a feeling you're not using an actual air fryer. Most air fryers go to 400.
PetraAug 2, 2023
I have a cheaper air fryer Innsky and it goes to 200.
Natalya DrozhzhinJul 5, 2023
Hi there- What type of air fryer are you using? I use a Cosori Pro 2 and the temperature range is from 170°-400°F. I'm sorry to hear that the recipe didn't turn out for you! Another tip is to make sure you are slicing the potato really thinly, using a mandoline slicer is advised. Hope these tips help 🙂
BenyJun 25, 2023
Made these for the first time. We had potatoes from our garden. Used the mandolin at thinest setting. Sprayed a bit of evoo,salt. And the chips came out so yum. Thanks for the recipe
Natalya DrozhzhinJun 26, 2023
Hey Beny, You're welcome. Thanks for sharing how much you liked the chips!
BerylJun 10, 2023
It would be really helpful if recipe cooking temperatures were also given in Celsius 🤔
Natalya DrozhzhinJun 10, 2023
Hi Beryl, Thanks for sharing this feedback. All of our setting at home are at fahrenheit but you can google for a calculator and you can get conversions pretty quickly. Hope this helps. Have a wonderful weekend.
BonnieMay 18, 2023
I cut them by hand, and made them thicker. Turned out perfect!
Natalya DrozhzhinMay 19, 2023
Bonnie, I am so happy they turned out great for you. Thanks for sharing!
PersonMay 11, 2023
Hey, great recipe! About how long do they take to dry on the colander? Thanks!
Natalya DrozhzhinMay 12, 2023
Hi Person, just a few minutes. If you are using a paper towel, it should be a pretty quick process. Hope you love this recipe.
EllenFeb 18, 2023
I am sorry to say this did not work for me. Tried twice. Chips like rubber. The dog was challenged to chew them. Don't know what went wrong.
Natalya DrozhzhinFeb 18, 2023
Hi there Ellen, I am wondering what could have gone wrong here.. A few important things to ensure crispy-ness are, to make sure the potatoes are thin enough and that you soak them in cold water and pat them dry before air-frying.
DollyFeb 5, 2023
I love salt and vinegar potato chips. After drying out potatoes after their water bath, should I just sprinkle on the vinegar?
Natalya DrozhzhinFeb 6, 2023
Hi Dolly, a little sprinkle would work well. Enjoy!
PhyllisOct 18, 2022
My first attempt and I realized my air fryer only goes down to 300 not 200 so I am hoping they will still be okay.
Natalya DrozhzhinOct 18, 2022
Hi Phyllis, Let me know how they turn out! Hoping it goes well! Good luck.
AshleyAug 26, 2022
Made these today for lunch because right now it's cheaper than buying. I have nice slicer and got them the proper thickness. Dried as best I could and followed directions. They're yum. I don't think a mandolin is needed. Depends on the size of the tater. Mine came out regular sized. Only a few had soft middles but that's okay. I love them. When they cool they can crisp a tiny more. I haven't been able to just stand in the kitchen doing stuff bc I'm so busy now but I made time for these.
Natalya DrozhzhinAug 27, 2022
Hey Ashley- thank you so much for taking the time not only to try our recipe but to leave feedback as well! I'm so glad you had good results with these potato chips. Enjoy!
MacieAug 9, 2022
Yummy recipe! Any suggestions on the best way to store them and for how long?
Natalya DrozhzhinAug 10, 2022
Hey Macie! They'll stay fresh for up to two weeks if kept in an airtight container!
Minister PamApr 26, 2022
You really do need a mandolin for this, unfortunately. Try to use the potato peeler and thought I was onto some thing but they shrivel up and are very bite-size chips like baby bite-size LOL. Also five minutes in the air fryer at 400 is way too long for that last bit of cooking. Mine were too brown sad face. Three minutes would’ve been much better. Good recipe otherwise, thanks!
Natalya DrozhzhinApr 26, 2022
Hi Pam - Thanks for sharing your feedback here. The time should definitely be adjusted depending on the thickness of the chips. It's best to watch them closely the first time you make this recipe. Hope you try it again and it works out well for you!
CookieApr 14, 2022
When I make potato chips, they fly all around in the air fryer. Is there a solution for that?
yvonne jarvisFeb 5, 2023
If you're using an oven type and don't have a chip basket, lay them on the wire shelf and place another shelf on top of them so they're sandwiched between the 2 wire racks. Both racks are on one shelf.
Natalya DrozhzhinApr 15, 2022
Hey Cookie, I think this would depend on the air fryer. Because the potatoes are sliced pretty thin and air fryers basically work off the fan, they may shift a bit in the basket.
NoahMar 26, 2022
The instant pot air fryer lid will go to 200°F if it is on bake, not air fry setting.
NoahMar 26, 2022
My instant pot sir fryer lid temp will lower to 300°F then beeps twice and returns to 400°F. This happens both when I hold button down or when I tap the 5°increments. Anyone know why,?
Natalya DrozhzhinMar 26, 2022
Hi Noah- I'm sorry, i'm not sure why that could be. Wish I could be of more help!
TerryMar 12, 2022
I have an oven type air fryer and don't have a basket. Do I just layer them on the screen? If so, does the time cooking change?
Natalya DrozhzhinMar 13, 2022
Hey Terry- I'm not sure actually, as I haven't tried using that type of air fryer. I'm assuming that yes, you would just lay them on the screen or whatever the cooking surface is, but I don't know how much you would have to adjust the cooking time.
Molly AJan 22, 2022
Threw away. Followed to the T. I have Nij** Air Fryer. Maybe it’s not meant for a multi rack. Edges were overly cooked while the center was still soft.
Natalya DrozhzhinJan 22, 2022
Hi, Molly! I'm sorry to hear you didn't get the results you'd hoped for. The only tips I can think of is to make sure the potatoes are very thinly sliced, and to make sure the potatoes are patted dry very well so they can get as crispy as possible. Hope you get the results you're looking for next time if you decide to give this recipe another go!
DebiJan 14, 2022
Can you use a basket to make the potato chips? I have a hard time flipping things and getting them all.
Natalya DrozhzhinJan 14, 2022
Yes you can pull them out and toss them in the seasoning if that's easier, Debi. Thanks for reaching out!
Lee UerkwitzDec 30, 2021
This did not work for me at all. I made one potato (there are only two of us) sliced with a mandolin and followed the other steps. I ended up with one big stuck together potato "pancake" that was uncooked with a few that weren't stuck burnt to a crisp. Went directly in the garbage. Not sure where I went wrong.
Miriam MurrayApr 29, 2023
Same for me, i soaked them first, blotted and cooked. The ones that cooked were burnt the others soggy. Disappointed.....
Natalya DrozhzhinApr 29, 2023
Hi Miriam, I am sorry that the recipe didn't work out for you. I have not had that issue. I am wondering what could have gone wrong?
AMY THACKERJun 24, 2023
after putting in the colander,I put my in the air fryer,( oven type) on dehydrate setting for 5 minutes then followed your directions,seasoned with just oliveiol and seasalt.
came out just like Lays baked !!Very crisp !
Next time I am going to soak in vinegar or picle juice after the cold water.
Natalya DrozhzhinJun 26, 2023
Hi Amy, Yum! This got me craving potato chips. Thanks for sharing your feedback.
Natalya DrozhzhinDec 30, 2021
Hi Lee - Sorry to hear that! A couple of things could have went wrong. Did you soak your potatoes before air frying them? This process helps to remove excess starch. Also, did you shake the basket before turning up the heat to separate the potatoes? Hopefully we can figure out what went wrong.
LisaFeb 2, 2022
How long should you soak the potatoes?
Natalya DrozhzhinFeb 2, 2022
Lisa, soak the potatoes for about 20 minutes. Enjoy!
Anita WilsonNov 25, 2021
Absolutely awesome! I sprinkled powdered cayenne pepper and salt - turned out great! Thank you!!
Natalya DrozhzhinNov 25, 2021
OH YES! Love that. A nice kick of heat never hurt anybody. 🙂 Thank you for the kind words and hop you have a wonderful holiday!
TishAug 14, 2021
How much is one serving size ?
Natalya DrozhzhinAug 14, 2021
Hi, this recipe makes 4 servings, 1 medium potato would be 1 serving.
Melanie SchneidermanJun 17, 2021
Thanks for the recipe... In my air fryer I needed a little more time on 400 degrees but this is the perfect base recipe. Just a question, why do we need to soak the potatoes first? What does that actually do?
Natalya DrozhzhinJun 18, 2021
Hey Melanie, it makes them extra crispy by removing potato starch. Enjoy
CarolynJun 1, 2021
My air fryer has as it’s lowest setting 300 degrees
Any suggestion on cooking time?
Natalya DrozhzhinJun 1, 2021
Hi, Carolyn, I would suggest cooking for a shorter time and checking in on the potato chips every 5-7 minutes. Enjoy 🙂
DawnAug 30, 2021
Mine only goes as low as 300 also. I set it for 20 min. Stirred at 10 min. And again at 5 min left. Found they were done at around 18 min. One batch I left in for 19 min. These are so yummy. Will make again
Natalya DrozhzhinAug 30, 2021
Thank you for your detailed feedback, Dawn, this will be helpful to others!
LesleyMay 10, 2021
I'm brand new to air frying. Am I supposed to put the potatoes in and then set the fryer to 200 as opposed to adding them when the unit preheats to 200 and do I leave them in and set it to 400 after 20 minutes?
Natalya DrozhzhinMay 11, 2021
Hey Lesley, You can preheat the air fryer to 400F but personally, I don't preheat it. Its up to you
FairhMay 3, 2021
Do you peel the potatoes
Natalya DrozhzhinMay 4, 2021
Usually, I don't. I wash them really good and dry them off with a paper towel.