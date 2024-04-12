Air Fryer Steak Tips Recipe (2024)

Air Fryer Steak Tips are little steak bites that are well seasoned, then quickly cooked in the Air Fryer. Cooking the beef steak tips over high heat gives them the beautiful charring that elevates the flavor and will make this your favorite way to cook steak bites.

Looking to make a whole steak in the air fryer, not just the tips? I got you! Check this Air Fryer Steak Recipe HERE.

What is an Air Fryer?

Air fryer is a compact countertop convection oven that due to the small cooking space, lots of heat and a good fan to circulate the heat allows to crisp or brown up the foods better than any regular convection oven.

If you’ve ever placed things in the oven in hopes of getting crispy results only to get the food grossly overcooked by the time it gets crispy or properly browned, then you will love the Air fryer(affiliate link), just like we do!

Due to the high heat and a good fan that circulates the heat evenly all around the food, you get crispy outside without overcooking the inside. So, the Air fryer is like a deep fryer without tons of oil and grease, or like the super broiler that cooks the foods evenly all around.

Beef Steak Tips

Making the beef steak tips in the air fryer as opposed to any other method (oven, broiler, grill, cast iron skillet) has several benefits. My favorite one is the minimal cleanup. If you were to cook the steak tips in a cast iron, you need to turn on yourstove fan because things will get smoky. Plus, everything around the skillet within 2 feet will be covered in a layer of grease splatter.

With the air fryer, everything is contained within the closed basket of the air fryer. So you still get all the great steak bite flavors (charring/browning and all) sans the grease shower.

If you were to use the oven, it is hard to get the steak tips browned without overcooking the inside, and the browning is where the flavor is concentrated.

So the benefit of the air fryer is that you get a nice browning on the outside while retaining all the juiciness of your favorite steak on the inside, and no nasty clean up of your whole kitchen.

Plus, you’re using a tiny amount of oil just to help the marinade stick to the meat (1 tsp per 1.5 lbs of beef) instead of having to coat the skillet in oil for a typical steak tips recipe.

I hope you enjoy this recipe as much as we did!

Easy Air Fryer Recipe

Steak tips Marinade Ingredients

Spices: I use my favorite homemade mix of spices for the marinade, but if you have your own favorite spice mix, you’re welcome to use that too.

Steak Choice: This recipe uses ribeye steak, but new york strip or any other cut is OK to use as well.

How to cook the Steak tips

Preheat the air fryer for 5 minutes.

Season the steak tips meat with spices and toss to coat well.

Spread the steak bites along the bottom of the frier and cook on one side, then turn to the other side and add asparagus.

Tips on how to cook steak in the air fryer:

Do not overcrowd the air fryer basket when cooking. The more space you have between each steak bite, the more hot air is able to circulate, which creates a nice crust all around.

You can – pre-marinade the meat. If you do, do not add salt until right before cooking it.

until right before cooking it. Make sure to trim any connective tissue or large pieces of fat from the meat.

Print Air fryer Steak Tips 4.91 from 60 votes Air fryer Steak Tips are little steak bite pieces of beef that are well seasoned, then quickly cooked in the Air Fryer. Cooking the steak tips over high heat gives them the beautiful charring that elevates the flavor and will make this your favorite way to cook steak bites. Author: Marina | Let the Baking Begin Course: lunch, Main Cuisine: American Keyword: air fryer steak, steak bites, steak tips Calories: 526 kcal Prep Time: 5 minutes Cook Time: 9 minutes Total Time: 14 minutes Servings: 3 (sensible portions) See Also 15 Low Carb Leftover Turkey Recipes Ingredients 1.5 lb steak (Ribeye, New York) or beef chuck for a cheaper version cut to 3/4 inch cubes Air Fryer Steak Marinade 1 tsp oil

1/4 tsp salt

1/2 tsp black pepper, freshly ground

1/2 tsp dried garlic powder

1/2 tsp dried onion powder

1 tsp Montreal Steak Seasoning

1/8 tsp cayenne pepper Air Fryer Asparagus 1 lb Asparagus, tough ends trimmed (could replace with spears of zucchini)

1/4 tsp salt

1/2 tsp oil (optional) US Customary - Metric Instructions Preheat the air fryer at 400F for about 5 minutes. Meanwhile, trim the steak of any fat and cut it into cubes. Then, toss with the ingredients for the marinade (oil, salt, black pepper, Montreal seasoning, onion and garlic powder & the cayenne pepper) and massage the spices into the meat to coat evenly. Do this in a ziplock bag for easier cleanup. Spray the bottom of the air fryer basket with nonstick spray if you have any and spread the prepared meat along the bottom of it. Cook the beef steak tips for about 4-6 minutes and check for doneness. Toss the asparagus with 1/2 tsp oil and 1/4 tsp salt until evenly coated. Once the steak bites are browned to your liking, toss them around and move to one side. Add the asparagus to the other side of the air fryer basket and cook for another 3 minutes. Remove the steak tips and the asparagus to a serving plate and serve while hot. Recipe Notes *It's safe to open the air fryer at any time to check on the meat. Open the air fryer after about 4-5 minutes of cooking and check to see if it browned to your liking, then cook further or turn the steak pieces and add the asparagus right away, or continue cooking the steak bites for a couple minutes more. Nutrition Facts Air fryer Steak Tips Amount Per Serving Calories 526Calories from Fat 306 % Daily Value* Fat 34g52% Saturated Fat 14g88% Cholesterol 138mg46% Sodium 703mg31% Potassium 913mg26% Carbohydrates 6g2% Fiber 3g13% Sugar 2g2% Protein 49g98% Vitamin A 1210IU24% Vitamin C 8.5mg10% Calcium 52mg5% Iron 7.1mg39% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet. Print