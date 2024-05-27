AirPods (2nd generation) (2024)

Table of Contents
Wireless. Effortless. Magical. Wireless to thefullest. Your right‑hand Siri. Performance you’ll want tohear. Knows when you’re listening. Knows when you’re talking. Lay itdown, chargeitup. The power of 24‑hour batterylife. Instantsetup. Easylistening. Two can play this song. Say it in a way only youcan. Get 6 months of AppleMusic free with your AirPods.* Which AirPods areright for you? AirPods2nd generation AirPods3rd generation AirPodsPro2nd generation(USB-C) AirPodsMax

Wireless. Effortless. Magical.

With plenty of talk and listen time, voice-activated Siriaccess, and an available wireless charging case, AirPods deliver an incredible wireless headphone experience. Simply take them out and they’re ready to use with all your devices. Put them in your ears and they connect immediately, immersing you in rich, high-quality sound. Just like magic.

Wireless to thefullest.

After a simple one-tap setup, AirPods are automatically on and always connected.1 Using them is just as easy. They sense when they’re in your ears and pause when you take them out. And the AirPods experience is just as amazing whether you’re using them with your iPhone, AppleWatch, iPad, Mac, or AppleTV.

Your right‑hand Siri.

Need a hand? Simply say “HeySiri” for assistance without having to reach for your iPhone. And with Announce Notifications, Siri can automatically read important notifications from Messages, Phone, Calendar, Reminders, and more as they arrive. You can choose which contacts you hear notifications from, and Siri won’t interrupt you if you’re on a call or sharing a song.2

Hey Siri,
call Dad

Hey Siri, play my
Chill Mix

Hey Siri, turn up thevolume

Hey Siri, how do I get to Prospect Park?

Performance you’ll want tohear.

Powered by the AppleH1 headphone chip, AirPods deliver a fast and stable wireless connection to your devices. TheH1chip also drives voice-enabled Siri access and delivers up to 30 percent lower gaming latency.3 So whether you’re playing games, listening to music, or enjoying podcasts, you’ll experience higher-qualitysound.

Knows when you’re listening.

Optical sensors and motion accelerometers work together to automatically control the audio experience, engaging the microphones for phone calls and Siriaccess, and enabling AirPods to play sound as soon as they’re in yourears. Youalso have the freedom to wear one or bothAirPods, andyou can play or skip forward with a double-tap when listening tomusic.

Knows when you’re talking.

A speech-detecting accelerometer recognizes when you’re speaking and works with a pair of beamforming microphones to filter out external noise and focus on the sound of yourvoice.

Lay itdown,
chargeitup.

With the available Wireless ChargingCase, charging is as simple as placing the AirPods case on a Qi-certified chargingmat. That’sit. The LED indicator on the front of the case lets you know that your AirPods are charging. And when you’re away from a charging mat, you can use the Lightningport tocharge.

Buy Wireless Charging Case

The power of 24‑hour batterylife.

AirPods deliver an industry-leading45hours of listening time5 — and up to 3hours of talktime6 — all on one charge. And they’re made to keep up with you, thanks to acharging case that holds multiplecharges for more than 24 hours of listeningtime.7 Need a quick charge? Just put AirPods back in the case for 15minutes to get up to 3hours of listeningtime8 or up to 2 hours of talktime.9 Tocheck the battery, hold the AirPods next to your iPhone or askSiri “How’s the battery on myAirPods?” And when your AirPods need charging, a notification conveniently appears on your iPhone.

More than24 hrs.of battery life with charging case

Up to5 hrs.of listening time on onecharge

Only15 mins.of charging provides up to 3hours of listeningtime

Instantsetup. Easylistening.

AirPods connect immediately, and sound seamlessly switches between your iPhone, AppleWatch, Mac, iPad, and AppleTV.Easy setup, magicalresults.

Two can play this song.

With Audio Sharing,10 you can easily share a song, podcast, or other audio stream between two sets of AirPods —each with independent volumecontrol. If your AirPods are in their case, just bring them close to the iPhone or iPad you want to share with and connect in a tap. And if your AirPods are in your ears, bring your iPhone close to the device instead.

See Also
The best AirPods cases of 2022 for ultimate protection | Digital TrendsBuy AirPods (3rd generation) with MagSafe Charging CaseAirPods (3rd generation) - Technical SpecificationsAirPods (3rd generation) - Technical Specifications

Say it in a way
only youcan.

Discover new engraving options for AirPods. Mix emoji, text, andnumbers.

  • Buy AirPods

Get 6 months of AppleMusic free
with your AirPods.*

Learn more

AirPods (2nd generation) (1)AirPods (2nd generation) (2)AirPods (2nd generation) (3)

Which AirPods are
right for you?

AirPods2nd generation

  • Buy
  • Learn more

Adaptive Audio feature unavailable

Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency mode unavailable

Conversation Awareness feature unavailable

Spatial audio unavailable

Sweat and water resistance unavailable

Lightning Charging Case

5 hrs

Up to 5 hours of listening time with a singlecharge ΔΔΔ

AirPods3rd generation

  • Buy
  • Learn more
  • View in AR

Adaptive Audio feature unavailable

Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency mode unavailable

Conversation Awareness feature unavailable

Personalized SpatialAudiowith dynamic headtracking ◊◊

Sweat and
water resistant ◊◊◊

Lightning Charging Case orMagSafe Charging Case ΔΔ

6 hrs

Up to 6 hours of listening time with a singlecharge ΔΔΔ

AirPodsPro2nd generation(USB-C)

  • Buy
  • Learn more
  • View in AR

Adaptive Audio

Active Noise
Cancellation and
Transparencymode

Conversation Awareness

Personalized SpatialAudiowith dynamic headtracking ◊◊

Dust, sweat, and
water resistant Δ

MagSafe Charging Case (USB‑C)with speaker andlanyard loop ΔΔ

6 hrs

Up to 6 hours of listening time with a singlecharge ΔΔΔ

AirPodsMax

  • Buy
  • Learn more
  • View in AR

Adaptive Audio feature unavailable

Active Noise
Cancellation and
Transparency mode

Conversation Awareness feature unavailable

Personalized SpatialAudiowith dynamic headtracking ◊◊

Sweat and water resistance unavailable

Smart Case

20hrs

Up to 20 hours of listening time with a singlecharge ΔΔΔ

Compare all AirPods models

AirPods (2nd generation) (2024)
Top Articles
Rice Arancini Recipe Gluten Free and Vegetarian
Sambar Recipe, How to Make Sambar - Swasthi's Recipes
Lily Collins displays rippling abs in Italy
Everything We Know About the “It Ends With Us” Movie Adaptation
Latest Posts
Plant-Based Protein: 45 Easy and Filling Tofu Recipes
Roasted Aloo Gobi Curry | Rebel Recipes
Article information

Author: Rueben Jacobs

Last Updated:

Views: 5992

Rating: 4.7 / 5 (57 voted)

Reviews: 88% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Rueben Jacobs

Birthday: 1999-03-14

Address: 951 Caterina Walk, Schambergerside, CA 67667-0896

Phone: +6881806848632

Job: Internal Education Planner

Hobby: Candle making, Cabaret, Poi, Gambling, Rock climbing, Wood carving, Computer programming

Introduction: My name is Rueben Jacobs, I am a cooperative, beautiful, kind, comfortable, glamorous, open, magnificent person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.