AirPods (2nd generation) (2024)

The power of 24‑hour batterylife.

AirPods deliver an industry-leading45hours of listening time5 — and up to 3hours of talktime6 — all on one charge. And they’re made to keep up with you, thanks to acharging case that holds multiplecharges for more than 24 hours of listeningtime.7 Need a quick charge? Just put AirPods back in the case for 15minutes to get up to 3hours of listeningtime8 or up to 2 hours of talktime.9 Tocheck the battery, hold the AirPods next to your iPhone or askSiri “How’s the battery on myAirPods?” And when your AirPods need charging, a notification conveniently appears on your iPhone.