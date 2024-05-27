AirPods (2nd generation) (2024)

Wireless. Effortless. Magical.
With plenty of talk and listen time, voice-activated Siriaccess, and an available wireless charging case, AirPods deliver an incredible wireless headphone experience. Simply take them out and they’re ready to use with all your devices. Put them in your ears and they connect immediately, immersing you in rich, high-quality sound. Just like magic.
Wireless to thefullest.
After a simple one-tap setup, AirPods are automatically on and always connected.1 Using them is just as easy. They sense when they’re in your ears and pause when you take them out. And the AirPods experience is just as amazing whether you’re using them with your iPhone, AppleWatch, iPad, Mac, or AppleTV.
Your right‑hand Siri.
Need a hand? Simply say “HeySiri” for assistance without having to reach for your iPhone. And with Announce Notifications, Siri can automatically read important notifications from Messages, Phone, Calendar, Reminders, and more as they arrive. You can choose which contacts you hear notifications from, and Siri won’t interrupt you if you’re on a call or sharing a song.2
Performance you’ll want tohear.
Powered by the AppleH1 headphone chip, AirPods deliver a fast and stable wireless connection to your devices. TheH1chip also drives voice-enabled Siri access and delivers up to 30 percent lower gaming latency.3 So whether you’re playing games, listening to music, or enjoying podcasts, you’ll experience higher-qualitysound.
Knows when you’re listening.
Optical sensors and motion accelerometers work together to automatically control the audio experience, engaging the microphones for phone calls and Siriaccess, and enabling AirPods to play sound as soon as they’re in yourears. Youalso have the freedom to wear one or bothAirPods, andyou can play or skip forward with a double-tap when listening tomusic.
Knows when you’re talking.
A speech-detecting accelerometer recognizes when you’re speaking and works with a pair of beamforming microphones to filter out external noise and focus on the sound of yourvoice.
Lay itdown,
chargeitup.
With the available Wireless ChargingCase, charging is as simple as placing the AirPods case on a Qi-certified chargingmat. That’sit. The LED indicator on the front of the case lets you know that your AirPods are charging. And when you’re away from a charging mat, you can use the Lightningport tocharge.
The power of 24‑hour batterylife.
AirPods deliver an industry-leading45hours of listening time5 — and up to 3hours of talktime6 — all on one charge. And they’re made to keep up with you, thanks to acharging case that holds multiplecharges for more than 24 hours of listeningtime.7 Need a quick charge? Just put AirPods back in the case for 15minutes to get up to 3hours of listeningtime8 or up to 2 hours of talktime.9 Tocheck the battery, hold the AirPods next to your iPhone or askSiri “How’s the battery on myAirPods?” And when your AirPods need charging, a notification conveniently appears on your iPhone.
Instantsetup. Easylistening.
AirPods connect immediately, and sound seamlessly switches between your iPhone, AppleWatch, Mac, iPad, and AppleTV.Easy setup, magicalresults.
Two can play this song.
With Audio Sharing,10 you can easily share a song, podcast, or other audio stream between two sets of AirPods —each with independent volumecontrol. If your AirPods are in their case, just bring them close to the iPhone or iPad you want to share with and connect in a tap. And if your AirPods are in your ears, bring your iPhone close to the device instead.
Say it in a way
only youcan.
Discover new engraving options for AirPods. Mix emoji, text, andnumbers.
Which AirPods are
right for you?
AirPods2nd generation
— Adaptive Audio feature unavailable
Adaptive Audio feature unavailable
— Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency mode unavailable
Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency mode unavailable
— Conversation Awareness feature unavailable
Conversation Awareness feature unavailable
— Spatial audio unavailable
Spatial audio unavailable
— Sweat and water resistance unavailable
Sweat and water resistance unavailable
Lightning Charging Case
AirPods3rd generation
— Adaptive Audio feature unavailable
Adaptive Audio feature unavailable
— Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency mode unavailable
Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency mode unavailable
— Conversation Awareness feature unavailable
Conversation Awareness feature unavailable
Personalized SpatialAudiowith dynamic headtracking ◊◊
Sweat and
water resistant ◊◊◊
Sweat and
Lightning Charging Case orMagSafe Charging Case ΔΔ
AirPodsPro2nd generation(USB-C)
Adaptive Audio ◊
Active Noise
Cancellation and
Transparencymode
Conversation Awareness ◊
Personalized SpatialAudiowith dynamic headtracking ◊◊
Dust, sweat, and
water resistant Δ
MagSafe Charging Case (USB‑C)with speaker andlanyard loop ΔΔ
AirPodsMax
— Adaptive Audio feature unavailable
Adaptive Audio feature unavailable
Active Noise
Cancellation and
Transparency mode
— Conversation Awareness feature unavailable
Conversation Awareness feature unavailable
Personalized SpatialAudiowith dynamic headtracking ◊◊
— Sweat and water resistance unavailable
Sweat and water resistance unavailable
Smart Case
Compare all AirPods models