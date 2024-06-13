AirPods (3rd generation) (2024)

with Personalized Spatial Audio
It’s magic,
remastered.
With Personalized Spatial Audio
that places sound
all aroundyou,
Adaptive EQ
that tunes music
to yourears
and longer battery
life that charges up
in a snap.
It shrugs off sweat
and sprinkles
and delivers
an
experience
that’s
simply
magical.
Taking sound in totally newdirections.
Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking places sounds all around you to create a three-dimensional listening experience for music, TV shows, movies and more — immersing you in sounds from every direction so it feels like you’re in your very own concert hall or theatre.1
Music on a more personal note.
Adaptive EQ automatically tunes music to your ears. Inward-facing microphones detect what you’re hearing, then adjust low and midrange frequencies to deliver the rich details in every song, customized for you in real time.
Bass hits an all-time high.
An Apple-designed dynamic driver, powered by a custom amplifier, renders music in exceptionally detailed sound quality — so you revel in every tone, from deep, rich bass to crisp, clean highs.
Mute the breeze.
Covered in a special acoustic mesh, an inset microphone in each earbud minimizes wind noise when you’re on a call —so your voice is always heard loud and clear.
You heard it here first. HD voice quality for FaceTime.
Connect on FaceTime in crisp, HD quality with an AAC-ELD speech codec. And with support for Personalized SpatialAudio, Group FaceTime calls sound more true to life thanever.
Style from ear to ear.
With a contoured design and shorter stem, AirPods are designed to direct sound into your ears — in a refined look anyone canappreciate.
Pinch-
perfect control.
The force sensor gives you even more control over your entertainment. Press once to play and pause songs or mute and unmute yourself on calls, and press twice to skip through songs or end a call.
Sprinkles?
No sweat.
AirPods, the Lightning Charging Case and the MagSafe Charging Case are rated IPX4 sweat- and water‑resistant, so they’ll withstand anything from rain to heavyworkouts.2
A case full of energy.
Both the Lightning Charging Case and the MagSafe Charging Case give AirPods up to 30 hours of listening time.3 The beauty of the MagSafe Charging Case is its compatibility with MagSafe and other wireless chargers — for power in a click.
Up to
6
hours of listening time withonecharge.3
Up to
30
hours of total listening time with the case.3
An instant connection.
Place AirPods near your iPhone or iPad and tap Connect to pair with every device in your iCloud account. If you’re playing music on your Mac, you’ll be able to answer a call on your iPhone — without having to switch devices.4
A great sense of detection.
An enhanced skin-detect sensor knows the difference between your ear and other surfaces, so audio only plays when you’re wearing AirPods — and pauses when they’re in your pocket or on a table.
HeySiri,
when’s my nextmeeting?play workout
musictext Megan, I’m about toleave
Always-on “HeySiri.”
Play music, make calls, get directions or check your schedule, simply by using your voice.Just say“HeySiri”to activate your favourite personal assistant and stay on top of everyday tasks.5
“Newmessage from Lisa. Would you like toreply?”
Announce Notifications.
Siri can read your important messages or alerts as they arrive — and you can even reply to messages with just your voice.5
Enhanced FindMy.6
Track down your AirPods with the FindMy app. See how close they are with proximity view, get separation alerts if they’re out of Bluetooth range — or have them play a sound so you can locatethem.
Audio Sharing.
Easily share a song or show between any two sets of AirPods. Simply bring AirPods near the iPhone, iPad or AppleTV you’re listening to and connectinstantly.7
Which AirPods are
right for you?
AirPods2nd generation
Lightning Charging Case
Lightning Charging Case
AirPods3rd generation
Personalized SpatialAudio with dynamic headtracking ◊◊
Personalized SpatialAudio with dynamic headtracking ◊◊
Sweat- and
water-resistant ◊◊◊
Sweat- and
Lightning Charging Case or MagSafe Charging Case ΔΔ
Lightning Charging Case or MagSafe Charging Case ΔΔ
AirPodsPro2nd generation(USB-C)
Adaptive Audio ◊
Adaptive Audio ◊
Active Noise
Cancellation and
Transparencymode
Active Noise
Conversation Awareness ◊
Conversation Awareness ◊
Personalized SpatialAudio with dynamic headtracking ◊◊
Personalized SpatialAudio with dynamic headtracking ◊◊
Dust-, sweat- and
water-resistant Δ
Dust-, sweat- and
MagSafe Charging Case (USB‑C)with speaker andlanyard loop ΔΔ
MagSafe Charging Case (USB‑C)with speaker andlanyard loop ΔΔ
AirPodsMax
- Buy
- Learn more
- View in AR
Active Noise
Cancellation and
Transparency mode
Active Noise
Personalized SpatialAudio with dynamic headtracking ◊◊
Personalized SpatialAudio with dynamic headtracking ◊◊
Smart Case
Smart Case
Compare all AirPods models