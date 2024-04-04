AirPods (3rd generation) - Technical Specifications (2024)

See AirPods in AR
Audio Technology
- Custom high-excursion Apple driver
- Custom high dynamic range amplifier
- Personalized SpatialAudio with dynamic head tracking1
- Adaptive EQ
Sensors
- Dual beamforming microphones
- Inward-facing microphone
- Skin-detect sensor
- Motion-detecting accelerometer
- Speech-detecting accelerometer
- Force sensor
Chip
H1 headphone chip
Controls
- Press once to play or pause media
- Press once to answer a call or mute or unmute
- Press twice to end a call
- Press twice to skip forward
- Press three times to skipback
- Press and hold for Siri
Say “HeySiri” to do things like play a song,make a call, or get directions
Sweat and Water Resistant2
- Sweat and water resistant (IPX4): AirPods and chargingcase
Size and Weight (Each)3
- Height:
1.21 inches
(30.79 mm)
- Width: 0.72inch (18.26mm)
- Depth: 0.76inch (19.21mm)
- Weight: 0.15ounce (4.28grams)
- Height:
1.83inches
(46.40mm)
- Width: 2.14inches (54.40mm)
- Depth: 0.84inch (21.38mm)
- Weight: 1.34ounces (37.91grams)
Charging Case
- The Lightning Charging Case works with the Lightning connector. The MagSafe Charging Case works wirelessly with MagSafe charger and Qi-certified chargers or with the Lightning connector.
Battery4
AirPods
- Up to 6 hours of listening time with a single charge (up to 5 hours with Personalized SpatialAudio enabled)
- Up to 4 hours of talk time with a single charge
AirPods with Lightning Charging Case or MagSafeChargingCase
- Up to 30 hours of listening time
- Up to 20 hours of talk time
5 minutes in the case provides around 1 hour of listening time or around 1 hour of talk time
Connectivity
- Bluetooth 5.0 wirelesstechnology
In the Box
- AirPods
- Lightning Charging Case or MagSafe Charging Case
- Lightning to USB-C Cable
- Documentation
Accessibility
Accessibility features help people with disabilities get the most out of their new AirPods.
Features include:
- Live Listen audio5
- Headphone levels
- Headphone Accommodations
System Requirements6
- iPhone and iPodtouch models with the latest version of iOS
- iPad models with the latest version of iPadOS
- AppleWatch models with the latest version of watchOS
- Mac models with the latest version of macOS
- AppleTV models with the latest version of tvOS
Compatibility
iPhone Models
- iPhone15
- iPhone15Plus
- iPhone15Pro
- iPhone15ProMax
- iPhone14
- iPhone14Plus
- iPhone14Pro
- iPhone14ProMax
- iPhone13mini
- iPhone13
- iPhone13Pro
- iPhone13ProMax
- iPhone12mini
- iPhone12
- iPhone12Pro
- iPhone12ProMax
- iPhone11
- iPhone11Pro
- iPhone11ProMax
- iPhoneXS
- iPhoneXSMax
- iPhoneXR
- iPhoneX
- iPhone8
- iPhone8Plus
- iPhone77
- iPhone7Plus7
- iPhone6s7
- iPhone6sPlus7
- iPhoneSE (3rd generation)
- iPhoneSE (2nd generation)
- iPhoneSE (1st generation)7
iPod Models
- iPodtouch (7th generation)
Mac Models
7
- MacBook (Retina, 12-inch, Early 2015–2017)
- MacBookAir (11-inch, Mid 2012–Early 2015)
- MacBookAir (13-inch, Mid 2012–2017)
- MacBookAir (Retina, 13-inch, 2018–2020)
- MacBookAir 13-inch (M1, 2020)
- MacBookAir 13-inch (M2, 2022)
- MacBookAir 15-inch (M2, 2023)
- MacBookPro (Retina, 13-inch, Late 2012–Early 2015)
- MacBookPro (Retina, 15-inch, Mid 2012–Mid 2015)
- MacBookPro (13-inch, Mid 2012–2020)
- MacBookPro (15-inch, Mid 2012–2019)
- MacBookPro 13-inch (2020, two ports)
- MacBookPro 13-inch (2020, four ports)
- MacBookPro 13-inch (M1, 2020)
- MacBookPro 13-inch (M2, 2022)
- MacBookPro 14-inch (M1 Pro or M1 Max, 2021)
- MacBookPro 14-inch (M2 Pro or M2Max, 2023)
- MacBookPro 16-inch (M1 Pro or M1 Max, 2021)
- MacBookPro 16-inch (M2 Pro or M2Max, 2023)
- MacBookPro (16-inch, 2019)
- iMac (21.5-inch, Late 2012–2017)
- iMac (27-inch, Late 2012–Late 2013)
- iMac (Retina4K, 21.5-inch, Late 2015–2019)
- iMac (Retina5K, 27-inch, Late 2014–2020)
- iMac (24-inch, M1, 2021)
- iMacPro (2017)
- Macmini (Late 2012–Late 2018)
- Macmini (M1, 2020)
- Macmini (M2 or M2 Pro, 2023)
- MacStudio (M1 Max or M1 Ultra, 2022)
- MacStudio (M2Max or M2Ultra, 2023)
- MacPro (Late 2013–2019)
- MacPro (M2Ultra, 2023)
iPadModels
- iPadPro 12.9-inch (6th generation)
- iPadPro 12.9-inch (5th generation)
- iPadPro 12.9-inch (4th generation)
- iPadPro 12.9-inch (3rd generation)
- iPadPro 12.9-inch (2nd generation)
- iPadPro 12.9-inch (1st generation)7
- iPadPro 11-inch (4th generation)
- iPadPro 11-inch (3rd generation)
- iPadPro 11-inch (2nd generation)
- iPadPro 11-inch (1st generation)
- iPadPro 10.5-inch
- iPadPro 9.7-inch7
- iPad (10th generation)
- iPad (9th generation)
- iPad (8th generation)
- iPad (7th generation)
- iPad (6th generation)
- iPad (5th generation)
- iPadAir (5thgeneration)
- iPadAir (4th generation)
- iPadAir (3rd generation)
- iPadAir 27
- iPadmini (6th generation)
- iPadmini (5th generation)
- iPadmini47
AppleWatch Models
7
- AppleWatch Ultra 2
- AppleWatch Ultra
- AppleWatch Series9
- AppleWatch Series8
- AppleWatch Series7
- AppleWatch Series6
- AppleWatch SE (2nd generation)
- AppleWatch SE (1st generation)
- AppleWatch Series5
- AppleWatch Series4
- AppleWatch Series3
- AppleWatch Series2
- AppleWatch Series1
AppleTV Models
- AppleTV 4K
- AppleTV HD7
AirPods and the
Environment
AirPods (3rd generation) are designed with the following features to reduce their environmental impact:8
Made with better materials
- 100% recycled rare earth elements in all magnets
- 100% recycled aluminum in the hinge of the Lightning Charging Case and MagSafe Charging Case
- 100% recycled tin in the solder of the main logic board of the Lightning Charging Case and MagSafe Charging Case
Energy efficient
- Meet U.S. Department of Energy requirements for battery charger systems9
Smarter chemistry10
- Mercury-, BFR-, PVC-, and beryllium-free
Green manufacturing
- Apple’s Zero Waste Program helps suppliers eliminate waste sent to landfill
- All final assembly supplier sites are transitioning to 100% renewable energy for Apple production
Responsible packaging
- 100% of virgin wood fiber comes from responsibly managed forests
- 90% or more fiber-based packaging
AppleTradeIn
For more information on how to recycle your products at end of life, visitapple.com/trade-in.
Apple and the Environment
We’re committed to making our products without taking from the earth, and to become carbon neutral across our entire business, including products, by 2030.
See Apple’s commitment
Which AirPods are
right for you?
Compare all AirPods models