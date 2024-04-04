AirPods (3rd generation) - Technical Specifications (2024)

AirPods (3rd generation) - Technical Specifications (1)

See AirPods in AR

Audio Technology

  • Custom high-excursion Apple driver
  • Custom high dynamic range amplifier
  • Personalized SpatialAudio with dynamic head tracking1
  • Adaptive EQ

Sensors

  • Dual beamforming microphones
  • Inward-facing microphone
  • Skin-detect sensor
  • Motion-detecting accelerometer
  • Speech-detecting accelerometer
  • Force sensor

Chip

H1 headphone chip

Controls

  • Press once to play or pause media
  • Press once to answer a call or mute or unmute
  • Press twice to end a call
  • Press twice to skip forward
  • Press three times to skipback
  • Press and hold for Siri
  • AirPods (3rd generation) - Technical Specifications (3)

    Say “HeySiri” to do things like play a song,make a call, or get directions

Sweat and Water Resistant2

  • Sweat and water resistant (IPX4): AirPods and chargingcase

Size and Weight (Each)3

AirPods (3rd generation) - Technical Specifications (4)
  • Height:

    1.21 inches
    (30.79 mm)

  • Width: 0.72inch (18.26mm)
  • Depth: 0.76inch (19.21mm)
  • Weight: 0.15ounce (4.28grams)
AirPods (3rd generation) - Technical Specifications (5)
AirPods (3rd generation) - Technical Specifications (6)
  • Height:

    1.83inches
    (46.40mm)

  • Width: 2.14inches (54.40mm)
  • Depth: 0.84inch (21.38mm)
  • Weight: 1.34ounces (37.91grams)

Charging Case

  • The Lightning Charging Case works with the Lightning connector. The MagSafe Charging Case works wirelessly with MagSafe charger and Qi-certified chargers or with the Lightning connector.

Battery4

AirPods

  • Up to 6 hours of listening time with a single charge (up to 5 hours with Personalized SpatialAudio enabled)
  • Up to 4 hours of talk time with a single charge

AirPods with Lightning Charging Case or MagSafeChargingCase

  • Up to 30 hours of listening time
  • Up to 20 hours of talk time

5 minutes in the case provides around 1 hour of listening time or around 1 hour of talk time

Connectivity

  • Bluetooth 5.0 wirelesstechnology

In the Box

  • AirPods
  • Lightning Charging Case or MagSafe Charging Case
  • Lightning to USB-C Cable
  • Documentation

Accessibility

Accessibility features help people with disabilities get the most out of their new AirPods.

Features include:

  • Live Listen audio5
  • Headphone levels
  • Headphone Accommodations

System Requirements6

  • iPhone and iPodtouch models with the latest version of iOS
  • iPad models with the latest version of iPadOS
  • AppleWatch models with the latest version of watchOS
  • Mac models with the latest version of macOS
  • AppleTV models with the latest version of tvOS

Compatibility

iPhone Models

  • iPhone15
  • iPhone15Plus
  • iPhone15Pro
  • iPhone15ProMax
  • iPhone14
  • iPhone14Plus
  • iPhone14Pro
  • iPhone14ProMax
  • iPhone13mini
  • iPhone13
  • iPhone13Pro
  • iPhone13ProMax
  • iPhone12mini
  • iPhone12
  • iPhone12Pro
  • iPhone12ProMax
  • iPhone11
  • iPhone11Pro
  • iPhone11ProMax
  • iPhoneXS
  • iPhoneXSMax
  • iPhoneXR
  • iPhoneX
  • iPhone8
  • iPhone8Plus
  • iPhone77
  • iPhone7Plus7
  • iPhone6s7
  • iPhone6sPlus7
  • iPhoneSE (3rd generation)
  • iPhoneSE (2nd generation)
  • iPhoneSE (1st generation)7

iPod Models

  • iPodtouch (7th generation)

Mac Models

7

  • MacBook (Retina, 12-inch, Early 2015–2017)
  • MacBookAir (11-inch, Mid 2012–Early 2015)
  • MacBookAir (13-inch, Mid 2012–2017)
  • MacBookAir (Retina, 13-inch, 2018–2020)
  • MacBookAir 13-inch (M1, 2020)
  • MacBookAir 13-inch (M2, 2022)
  • MacBookAir 15-inch (M2, 2023)
  • MacBookPro (Retina, 13-inch, Late 2012–Early 2015)
  • MacBookPro (Retina, 15-inch, Mid 2012–Mid 2015)
  • MacBookPro (13-inch, Mid 2012–2020)
  • MacBookPro (15-inch, Mid 2012–2019)
  • MacBookPro 13-inch (2020, two ports)
  • MacBookPro 13-inch (2020, four ports)
  • MacBookPro 13-inch (M1, 2020)
  • MacBookPro 13-inch (M2, 2022)
  • MacBookPro 14-inch (M1 Pro or M1 Max, 2021)
  • MacBookPro 14-inch (M2 Pro or M2Max, 2023)
  • MacBookPro 16-inch (M1 Pro or M1 Max, 2021)
  • MacBookPro 16-inch (M2 Pro or M2Max, 2023)
  • MacBookPro (16-inch, 2019)
  • iMac (21.5-inch, Late 2012–2017)
  • iMac (27-inch, Late 2012–Late 2013)
  • iMac (Retina4K, 21.5-inch, Late 2015–2019)
  • iMac (Retina5K, 27-inch, Late 2014–2020)
  • iMac (24-inch, M1, 2021)
  • iMacPro (2017)
  • Macmini (Late 2012–Late 2018)
  • Macmini (M1, 2020)
  • Macmini (M2 or M2 Pro, 2023)
  • MacStudio (M1 Max or M1 Ultra, 2022)
  • MacStudio (M2Max or M2Ultra, 2023)
  • MacPro (Late 2013–2019)
  • MacPro (M2Ultra, 2023)

iPadModels

  • iPadPro 12.9-inch (6th generation)
  • iPadPro 12.9-inch (5th generation)
  • iPadPro 12.9-inch (4th generation)
  • iPadPro 12.9-inch (3rd generation)
  • iPadPro 12.9-inch (2nd generation)
  • iPadPro 12.9-inch (1st generation)7
  • iPadPro 11-inch (4th generation)
  • iPadPro 11-inch (3rd generation)
  • iPadPro 11-inch (2nd generation)
  • iPadPro 11-inch (1st generation)
  • iPadPro 10.5-inch
  • iPadPro 9.7-inch7
  • iPad (10th generation)
  • iPad (9th generation)
  • iPad (8th generation)
  • iPad (7th generation)
  • iPad (6th generation)
  • iPad (5th generation)
  • iPadAir (5thgeneration)
  • iPadAir (4th generation)
  • iPadAir (3rd generation)
  • iPadAir 27
  • iPadmini (6th generation)
  • iPadmini (5th generation)
  • iPadmini47

AppleWatch Models

7

  • AppleWatch Ultra 2
  • AppleWatch Ultra
  • AppleWatch Series9
  • AppleWatch Series8
  • AppleWatch Series7
  • AppleWatch Series6
  • AppleWatch SE (2nd generation)
  • AppleWatch SE (1st generation)
  • AppleWatch Series5
  • AppleWatch Series4
  • AppleWatch Series3
  • AppleWatch Series2
  • AppleWatch Series1

AppleTV Models

  • AppleTV 4K
  • AppleTV HD7

AirPods and the
Environment

AirPods (3rd generation) are designed with the following features to reduce their environmental impact:8

Made with better materials

  • 100% recycled rare earth elements in all magnets
  • 100% recycled aluminum in the hinge of the Lightning Charging Case and MagSafe Charging Case
  • 100% recycled tin in the solder of the main logic board of the Lightning Charging Case and MagSafe Charging Case

Energy efficient

  • Meet U.S. Department of Energy requirements for battery charger systems9

Smarter chemistry10

  • Mercury-, BFR-, PVC-, and beryllium-free

Green manufacturing

  • Apple’s Zero Waste Program helps suppliers eliminate waste sent to landfill
  • All final assembly supplier sites are transitioning to 100% renewable energy for Apple production

Responsible packaging

  • 100% of virgin wood fiber comes from responsibly managed forests
  • 90% or more fiber-based packaging

AppleTradeIn

For more information on how to recycle your products at end of life, visitapple.com/trade-in.

Apple and the Environment

We’re committed to making our products without taking from the earth, and to become carbon neutral across our entire business, including products, by 2030.

See Apple’s commitment

See Also
The best AirPods cases of 2022 for ultimate protection | Digital TrendsAirPods (3rd generation) - Technical SpecificationsThe best AirPods cases and coversBuy AirPods (3rd generation) with MagSafe Charging Case

Which AirPods are
right for you?

AirPods2nd generation

  • Buy
  • Learn more

Adaptive Audio feature unavailable

Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency mode unavailable

Conversation Awareness feature unavailable

Spatial audio unavailable

Sweat and water resistance unavailable

Lightning Charging Case

5 hrs

Up to 5 hours of listening time with a singlecharge ΔΔΔ

See Also
AirPods (2nd generation) - Technical Specifications

AirPods3rd generation

  • Buy
  • Learn more
  • View in AR

Adaptive Audio feature unavailable

Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency mode unavailable

Conversation Awareness feature unavailable

Personalized SpatialAudiowith dynamic headtracking ◊◊

Sweat and
water resistant ◊◊◊

Lightning Charging Case orMagSafe Charging Case ΔΔ

6 hrs

Up to 6 hours of listening time with a singlecharge ΔΔΔ

AirPodsPro2nd generation(USB-C)

  • Buy
  • Learn more
  • View in AR

Adaptive Audio

Active Noise
Cancellation and
Transparencymode

Conversation Awareness

Personalized SpatialAudiowith dynamic headtracking ◊◊

Dust, sweat, and
water resistant Δ

MagSafe Charging Case (USB‑C)with speaker andlanyard loop ΔΔ

6 hrs

Up to 6 hours of listening time with a singlecharge ΔΔΔ

AirPodsMax

  • Buy
  • Learn more
  • View in AR

Adaptive Audio feature unavailable

Active Noise
Cancellation and
Transparency mode

Conversation Awareness feature unavailable

Personalized SpatialAudiowith dynamic headtracking ◊◊

Sweat and water resistance unavailable

Smart Case

20hrs

Up to 20 hours of listening time with a singlecharge ΔΔΔ

Compare all AirPods models

AirPods (3rd generation) - Technical Specifications (2024)
Top Articles
World's Best Irish Soda Bread Recipe!
4-Ingredient Gluten Free Sourdough Bread Recipe
What is the balance sheet how might an investor find it useful?
What financial ratios should investors look at?
Latest Posts
Lemony Lentil Soup Recipe | Gimme Some Oven
Vegan Empanadas Dough Recipe
Article information

Author: Otha Schamberger

Last Updated:

Views: 5948

Rating: 4.4 / 5 (75 voted)

Reviews: 82% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Otha Schamberger

Birthday: 1999-08-15

Address: Suite 490 606 Hammes Ferry, Carterhaven, IL 62290

Phone: +8557035444877

Job: Forward IT Agent

Hobby: Fishing, Flying, Jewelry making, Digital arts, Sand art, Parkour, tabletop games

Introduction: My name is Otha Schamberger, I am a vast, good, healthy, cheerful, energetic, gorgeous, magnificent person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.