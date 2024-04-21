AirPods (3rd generation) - Technical Specifications (2024)

Year introduced: 2021
Identify your AirPods
Audio Technology
- Custom high-excursion Apple driver
- Custom high dynamic range amplifier
- Personalized Spatial audio with dynamic head tracking1
- Adaptive EQ
Sensors
- Dual beamforming microphones
- Inward-facing microphone
- Skin-detect sensor
- Motion-detecting accelerometer
- Speech-detecting accelerometer
- Force sensor
Chip
- H1 headphone chip
Controls
- Press once to play or pause media
- Press once to answer a call or mute or unmute
- Press twice to end a call
- Press twice to skip forward
- Press three times to skip back
- Press and hold for SiriSay “Hey Siri” to do things like play a song, make a call, or get directions
Sweat and Water Resistant2
- Sweat and water resistant (IPX4) : AirPods and charging case
Size and Weight3
AirPods (each)
- Height: 1.21 inches (30.79 mm)
- Width: 0.72 inch (18.26 mm)
- Depth: 0.76 inch (19.21 mm)
- Weight: 0.15 ounce (4.28 grams)
Lightning Charging Case or MagSafe Charging Case
- Height: 1.83 inches (46.40 mm)
- Width: 2.14 inches (54.40 mm)
- Depth: 0.84 inch (21.38 mm)
- Weight: 1.34 ounces (37.91 grams)
Charging Case
- Lightning Charging Case
The Lightning Charging Case works with the Lightning connector
- MagSafe Charging Case
The MagSafe Charging Case works wirelessly with MagSafe charger and Qi-certified chargers or with the Lightning connector
Battery4
AirPods
- Up to 6 hours of listening time with a single charge (up to 5 hours with Personalized Spatial Audio Enabled)
- Up to 4 hours of talk time with a single charge
AirPods with Lightning Charging Case or MagSafe Charging Case
- Up to 30 hours of listening time
- Up to 20 hours of talk time
5 minutes in the case provides around 1 hour of listening time or around 1 hour of talk time
Connectivity
- Bluetooth 5.0 wireless technology
In the Box
- AirPods
- Lightning Charging Case or MagSafe Charging Case
- Lightning to USB-C Cable
- Documentation
Accessibility
Accessibility features help people with disabilities get the most out of their new AirPods.
Features include:
- Live Listen audio5
- Headphone levels
- Headphone Accommodations
System Requirements6
- iPhone and iPod touch models with the latest version of iOS
- iPad models with the latest version of iPadOS
- Apple Watch models with the latest version of watchOS
- Mac models with the latest version of macOS
- Apple TV models with the latest version of tvOS
Compatibility
iPhone Models
- iPhone 15
- iPhone 15 Plus
- iPhone 15 Pro
- iPhone 15 Pro Max
- iPhone 14
- iPhone 14 Plus
- iPhone 14 Pro
- iPhone 14 Pro Max
- iPhone 13 mini
- iPhone 13
- iPhone 13 Pro
- iPhone 13 Pro Max
- iPhone 12 mini
- iPhone 12
- iPhone 12 Pro
- iPhone 12 Pro Max
- iPhone 11
- iPhone 11 Pro
- iPhone 11 Pro Max
- iPhone XS
- iPhone XS Max
- iPhone XR
- iPhone X
- iPhone 8
- iPhone 8 Plus
- iPhone 77
- iPhone 7 Plus7
- iPhone 6s7
- iPhone 6s Plus7
- iPhone SE (3rd generation)
- iPhone SE (2nd generation)
- iPhone SE (1st generation)7
iPod Models
- iPod touch (7th generation)
Mac Models7
- MacBook (Retina, 12-inch, Early 2015–2017)
- MacBook Air (11-inch, Mid 2012–Early 2015)
- MacBook Air (13-inch, Mid 2012–2017)
- MacBook Air (Retina, 13-inch, 2018–2020)
- MacBook Air 13-inch (M1, 2020)
- MacBook Air 13-inch (M2, 2022)
- MacBook Air 15-inch (M2, 2023)
- MacBook Pro (Retina, 13-inch, Late 2012–Early 2015)
- MacBook Pro (Retina, 15-inch, Mid 2012–Mid 2015)
- MacBook Pro (13-inch, Mid 2012–2020)
- MacBook Pro (15-inch, Mid 2012–2019)
- MacBook Pro 13-inch (2020, two ports)
- MacBook Pro 13-inch (2020, four ports)
- MacBook Pro 13-inch (M1, 2020)
- MacBook Pro 13-inch (M2, 2022)
- MacBook Pro 14-inch (M1 Pro or M1 Max, 2021)
- MacBook Pro 14-inch (M2 Pro or M2 Max, 2023)
- MacBook Pro 16-inch (M1 Pro or M1 Max, 2021)
- MacBook Pro 16-inch (M2 Pro or M2 Max, 2023)
- MacBook Pro (16-inch, 2019)
- iMac (21.5-inch, Late 2012–2017)
- iMac (27-inch, Late 2012–Late 2013)
- iMac (Retina 4K, 21.5-inch, Late 2015–2019)
- iMac (Retina 5K, 27-inch, Late 2014–2020)
- iMac (24-inch, M1, 2021)
- iMac Pro (2017)
- Mac mini (Late 2012–Late 2018)
- Mac mini (M1, 2020)
- Mac mini (M2 or M2 Pro, 2023)
- Mac Studio (M1 Max or M1 Ultra, 2022)
- Mac Studio (M2 Max or M2 Ultra, 2023)
- Mac Pro (Late 2013–2019)
- Mac Pro (M2 Ultra, 2023)
iPad Models
- iPad Pro 12.9-inch (6th generation)
- iPad Pro 12.9-inch (5th generation)
- iPad Pro 12.9-inch (4th generation)
- iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation)
- iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2nd generation)
- iPad Pro 12.9-inch (1st generation)7
- iPad Pro 11-inch (4th generation)
- iPad Pro 11-inch (3rd generation)
- iPad Pro 11-inch (2nd generation)
- iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation)
- iPad Pro 10.5-inch
- iPad Pro 9.7-inch7
- iPad (10th generation)
- iPad (9th generation)
- iPad (8th generation)
- iPad (7th generation)
- iPad (6th generation)
- iPad (5th generation)
- iPad Air (5th generation)
- iPad Air (4th generation)
- iPad Air (3rd generation)
- iPad Air 27
- iPad mini (6th generation)
- iPad mini (5th generation)
- iPad mini 47
Apple Watch Models7
- Apple Watch Ultra 2
- Apple Watch Ultra
- Apple Watch Series 9
- Apple Watch Series 8
- Apple Watch Series 7
- Apple Watch Series 6
- Apple Watch SE (2nd generation)
- Apple Watch SE (1st generation)
- Apple Watch Series 5
- Apple Watch Series 4
- Apple Watch Series 3
- Apple Watch Series 2
- Apple Watch Series 1
Apple TV Models
- Apple TV 4K
- Apple TV HD7
AirPods and the Environment
AirPods (3rd generation) are designed with the following features to reduce their environmental impact:8
Made with better materials
- 100% recycled rare earth elements in all magnets
- 100% recycled aluminum in the hinge of the Lightning Charging Case and MagSafe Charging Case
- 100% recycled tin in the solder of the main logic board of the Lightning Charging Case and MagSafe Charging Case
Energy efficient
- Meet U.S. Department of Energy requirements for battery charger systems9
Smarter chemistry10
- Mercury-, BFR-, PVC-, and beryllium-free
Green manufacturing
- Apple’s Zero Waste Program helps suppliers eliminate waste sent to landfill
- All final assembly supplier sites are transitioning to 100% renewable energy for Apple production
Responsible packaging
- 100% of virgin wood fiber comes from responsibly managed forests
- 90% or more fiber-based packaging
Apple and the Environment
We’re committed to making our products without taking from the earth, and to become carbon neutral across our entire business, including products, by 2030.
See Apple’s commitment
- Compatible hardware and software required. Works with compatible content in supported apps. Not all content available in Dolby Atmos. iPhone with TrueDepth camera required to create a personal profile for Spatial Audio, which will sync across Apple devices running the latest operating system software, including iOS, iPadOS, macOS, and tvOS.
- AirPods (3rd generation) are sweat and water resistant for non-water sports and exercise, and they are IPX4 rated. Sweat and water resistance are not permanent conditions.
- Size and weight vary by configuration and manufacturing process.
- Battery life depends on device settings, environment, usage, and many other factors.
- Requires the latest version of iOS or iPadOS.
- AirPods can be used as Bluetooth headphones with Apple devices using earlier software and with non-Apple devices, but functionality is limited.
- Audio Sharing not supported.
- Data accurate as of product launch.
- Efficiency performance is based on the U.S. Department of Energy Federal Energy Conservation Standards for Battery Chargers.
- Apple’s Regulated Substances Specification describes Apple’s restrictions on the use of certain chemical substances in materials in Apple products, accessories, manufacturing processes, and packaging used for shipping products to Apple’s end-customers. Restrictions are derived from international laws or directives, regulatory agencies, eco-label requirements, environmental standards, and Apple policies. Every Apple product is free of PVC and phthalates except for AC power cords in India, Thailand (for two-prong AC power cords), and South Korea, where we continue to seek government approval for our PVC and phthalates replacement. Apple products comply with the European Union Directive 2011/65/EU and its amendments, including exemptions for the use of lead such as high-temperature solder. Apple is working to phase out the use of these exempted substances for new products where technically possible.
- MagSafe charging requires a compatible MagSafe charger. Wireless charging requires a Qi‑certified wireless charger. AirPods (3rd generation) charging case also works with the Apple Watch charger or Lightning connector. AirPods Pro (2nd generation) charging case also works with the Apple Watch charger or USB‑C connector.
Published Date: Nov 13, 2023