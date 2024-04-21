AirPods (3rd generation) - Technical Specifications (2024)

Year introduced: 2021

Identify your AirPods

Audio Technology

Custom high-excursion Apple driver

Custom high dynamic range amplifier

Personalized Spatial audio with dynamic head tracking 1

Adaptive EQ

Sensors

Dual beamforming microphones

Inward-facing microphone

Skin-detect sensor

Motion-detecting accelerometer

Speech-detecting accelerometer

Force sensor

Chip

H1 headphone chip

Controls

Press once to play or pause media

Press once to answer a call or mute or unmute

Press twice to end a call

Press twice to skip forward

Press three times to skip back

Press and hold for SiriSay “Hey Siri” to do things like play a song, make a call, or get directions

Sweat and Water Resistant2

Sweat and water resistant (IPX4) : AirPods and charging case

Size and Weight3

AirPods (each)

Height: 1.21 inches (30.79 mm)

Width: 0.72 inch (18.26 mm)

Depth: 0.76 inch (19.21 mm)

Weight: 0.15 ounce (4.28 grams)

Lightning Charging Case or MagSafe Charging Case

Height: 1.83 inches (46.40 mm)

Width: 2.14 inches (54.40 mm)

Depth: 0.84 inch (21.38 mm)

Weight: 1.34 ounces (37.91 grams)

Charging Case

Lightning Charging Case

The Lightning Charging Case works with the Lightning connector

The Lightning Charging Case works with the Lightning connector MagSafe Charging Case

The MagSafe Charging Case works wirelessly with MagSafe charger and Qi-certified chargers or with the Lightning connector

Battery4

AirPods

Up to 6 hours of listening time with a single charge (up to 5 hours with Personalized Spatial Audio Enabled)

Up to 4 hours of talk time with a single charge

AirPods with Lightning Charging Case or MagSafe Charging Case

Up to 30 hours of listening time

Up to 20 hours of talk time

5 minutes in the case provides around 1 hour of listening time or around 1 hour of talk time

Connectivity

Bluetooth 5.0 wireless technology

In the Box

AirPods

Lightning Charging Case or MagSafe Charging Case

Lightning to USB-C Cable

Documentation

Accessibility

Accessibility features help people with disabilities get the most out of their new AirPods.

Features include:

Live Listen audio 5

Headphone levels

Headphone Accommodations

System Requirements 6

iPhone and iPod touch models with the latest version of iOS

iPad models with the latest version of iPadOS

Apple Watch models with the latest version of watchOS

Mac models with the latest version of macOS

Apple TV models with the latest version of tvOS

Compatibility

iPhone Models

iPhone 15

iPhone 15 Plus

iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7 7

iPhone 7 Plus 7

iPhone 6s 7

iPhone 6s Plus 7

iPhone SE (3rd generation)

iPhone SE (2nd generation)

iPhone SE (1st generation)7

iPod Models

iPod touch (7th generation)

Mac Models7

MacBook (Retina, 12-inch, Early 2015–2017)

MacBook Air (11-inch, Mid 2012–Early 2015)

MacBook Air (13-inch, Mid 2012–2017)

MacBook Air (Retina, 13-inch, 2018–2020)

MacBook Air 13-inch (M1, 2020)

MacBook Air 13-inch (M2, 2022)

MacBook Air 15-inch (M2, 2023)

MacBook Pro (Retina, 13-inch, Late 2012–Early 2015)

MacBook Pro (Retina, 15-inch, Mid 2012–Mid 2015)

MacBook Pro (13-inch, Mid 2012–2020)

MacBook Pro (15-inch, Mid 2012–2019)

MacBook Pro 13-inch (2020, two ports)

MacBook Pro 13-inch (2020, four ports)

MacBook Pro 13-inch (M1, 2020)

MacBook Pro 13-inch (M2, 2022)

MacBook Pro 14-inch (M1 Pro or M1 Max, 2021)

MacBook Pro 14-inch (M2 Pro or M2 Max, 2023)

MacBook Pro 16-inch (M1 Pro or M1 Max, 2021)

MacBook Pro 16-inch (M2 Pro or M2 Max, 2023)

MacBook Pro (16-inch, 2019)

iMac (21.5-inch, Late 2012–2017)

iMac (27-inch, Late 2012–Late 2013)

iMac (Retina 4K, 21.5-inch, Late 2015–2019)

iMac (Retina 5K, 27-inch, Late 2014–2020)

iMac (24-inch, M1, 2021)

iMac Pro (2017)

Mac mini (Late 2012–Late 2018)

Mac mini (M1, 2020)

Mac mini (M2 or M2 Pro, 2023)

Mac Studio (M1 Max or M1 Ultra, 2022)

Mac Studio (M2 Max or M2 Ultra, 2023)

Mac Pro (Late 2013–2019)

Mac Pro (M2 Ultra, 2023)

iPad Models

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (6th generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (5th generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (4th generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2nd generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (1st generation) 7

iPad Pro 11-inch (4th generation)

iPad Pro 11-inch (3rd generation)

iPad Pro 11-inch (2nd generation)

iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation)

iPad Pro 10.5-inch

iPad Pro 9.7-inch 7

iPad (10th generation)

iPad (9th generation)

iPad (8th generation)

iPad (7th generation)

iPad (6th generation)

iPad (5th generation)

iPad Air (5th generation)

iPad Air (4th generation)

iPad Air (3rd generation)

iPad Air 2 7

iPad mini (6th generation)

iPad mini (5th generation)

iPad mini 47

Apple Watch Models7

Apple Watch Ultra 2

Apple Watch Ultra

Apple Watch Series 9

Apple Watch Series 8

Apple Watch Series 7

Apple Watch Series 6

Apple Watch SE (2nd generation)

Apple Watch SE (1st generation)

Apple Watch Series 5

Apple Watch Series 4

Apple Watch Series 3

Apple Watch Series 2

Apple Watch Series 1

Apple TV Models

Apple TV 4K

Apple TV HD7

AirPods and the Environment

AirPods (3rd generation) are designed with the following features to reduce their environmental impact:8

Made with better materials

100% recycled rare earth elements in all magnets

100% recycled aluminum in the hinge of the Lightning Charging Case and MagSafe Charging Case

100% recycled tin in the solder of the main logic board of the Lightning Charging Case and MagSafe Charging Case

Energy efficient

Meet U.S. Department of Energy requirements for battery charger systems9

Smarter chemistry10

Mercury-, BFR-, PVC-, and beryllium-free

Green manufacturing

Apple’s Zero Waste Program helps suppliers eliminate waste sent to landfill

All final assembly supplier sites are transitioning to 100% renewable energy for Apple production

Responsible packaging

100% of virgin wood fiber comes from responsibly managed forests

90% or more fiber-based packaging

Apple and the Environment

We’re committed to making our products without taking from the earth, and to become carbon neutral across our entire business, including products, by 2030.

See Apple’s commitment