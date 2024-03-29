All Healthy Recipes Articles (2024)

THE LATEST
8 Easy Overnight Oats Recipes for Busy Days
Discover the health benefits of oats and learn how to prepare overnight oats for a quick, nutritious meal. Try various recipes for a versatile, delicious, and healthy diet.
ByRoxana Ehsani, RD, LDNMarch 20, 2024
The Healthy Homemade TV Dinner Recipe That Has Saved Me From Ordering Takeout
Discover how to prepare healthy, homemade ‘TV dinners’ for those busy days. Learn to freeze meals effectively, reduce food waste, and enjoy a delicious turkey meatloaf recipe.
ByKelly Kennedy, RDN, LDNMarch 14, 2024
10 High-Fiber Breakfast Recipes for Weight Loss
Get your fiber fix with these yummy breakfast ideas, which include sweet and savory options — and a bounty of nutrients to help you feel your best.
ByRoxana Ehsani, RD, LDNMarch 12, 2024
3 Mardis Gras Recipes, Made Healthier
Enjoy Mardi Gras with these 3 healthier New Orleans–inspired recipes by an RDN. Celebrate Fat Tuesday without sacrificing your nutrition goals. Includes air-fryer beignets, chicory coffee, and more.
ByKelly Kennedy, RDN, LDNMarch 06, 2024
How to Cook It: Salmon
Discover the health benefits of salmon, rich in omega-3 fats and vitamin D. Learn how to cook it for optimal nutrition and taste, and explore a simple baked salmon recipe.
ByKelly Kennedy, RDNFebruary 27, 2024
11 Healthy Recipes That Support Vitamin D Levels
Boost your vitamin D intake with these 10 healthy and delicious recipes. From salmon to mushrooms, these meals are loaded with nutrients that support overall health and well-being.
ByKelly Kennedy, RDNFebruary 20, 2024
7 Fast Pasta Dinners You Can Make With 5 or Fewer Ingredients
Discover the health benefits of pasta and learn how to make it a balanced meal. Explore easy, nutrient-rich pasta recipes made from whole grains, lentils, and other healthy ingredients. Enjoy pasta in moderation for a fiber-rich, protein-packed meal.
ByRoxana Ehsani, RD, LDNFebruary 20, 2024
Love Chocolate? These 6 Healthy Recipes Let You Enjoy It at Every Meal
Discover the health benefits of chocolate and explore delicious recipes for every meal. From breakfast granola to dinner enchiladas, enjoy chocolate's rich flavor and antioxidants without a lot of added sugars.
ByKelly Kennedy, RDNFebruary 14, 2024
7 Recipes Perfect for Sharing
Discover the joy of gifting healthy food for any occasion. From easy chicken enchiladas to slow cooker BBQ chicken sliders, these recipes are perfect for potlucks, parties, or just because.
ByKelly Kennedy, RDNFebruary 09, 2024
9 Recipes for Healthy Game Day Snacks
Enjoy the big game without sacrificing nutrition with our healthier twists on fan favorites. Discover low-calorie, high-protein recipes and smart food swaps for a winning game day spread.
ByRoxana Ehsani, RD, LDNFebruary 07, 2024
9 Healthy Snacks You Can Make for Less Than They Cost at the Supermarket
Save on your grocery bill by making healthy snacks from scratch with these simple recipes. They are fast, easy, and cost a lot less than prepackaged versions that charge a premium for nutrition. Plus, when you control the ingredients, you can make sure these budget snacks are lean on junk, too.
ByKelly Kennedy, RDNFebruary 02, 2024
10 Soothing Soup Recipes to Stock Your Freezer
Discover the benefits of homemade soup as a healthy, versatile, and time-saving meal option. Learn how to prepare, store, and reheat various soup recipes for a nutritious meal anytime.
ByKelly Kennedy, RDNJanuary 30, 2024
9 Smoothie Recipes That Can Help Lower Your Cancer Risk
Discover how a plant-based diet can help reduce cancer risk. Learn about the impact of the Standard American Diet and try these 9 simple, healthy smoothie recipes today.
ByKelly Kennedy, RDN, LDNJanuary 26, 2024
10 Lean, High-Protein Dinner Recipes
Discover the importance of protein in your diet and explore 10 delicious recipes packed with lean protein. Learn about the best sources of protein and their nutritional benefits.
ByKelly Kennedy, RDNJanuary 19, 2024
9 Plant-Based Soup and Stew Recipes
Discover the warmth and nourishment of soups and stews that are perfect for winter days. Explore plant-based recipes packed with protein, fiber, and immune-boosting properties. Enjoy easy, one-pot meals that are delicious and healthy.
ByRoxana Ehsani, RD, LDNJanuary 16, 2024
10 Winter Smoothie Recipes
Enjoy healthy, nutrient-packed smoothies year-round with these winter smoothie recipes. Stay hydrated and meet your daily fluid needs while enjoying a variety of fruits, veggies, and proteins. Perfect for maintaining a healthy weight.
ByRoxana Ehsani, RD, LDNJanuary 10, 2024
10 of the Most Popular Everyday Health Recipes of 2023
These 10 healthy recipes from the most popular food and nutrition stories to appear in Everyday Health in 2023 can inspire a whole new year of health. Find how to make stress-busting breakfasts, healthy snacks, and more!
ByJill WaldbieserDecember 29, 2023
6 Citrus Recipes That Will Help Support Your Immune System
Learn how to cook with vitamin C foods like lemons, limes, oranges, and yuzu. Each of these ideas offers other immune-boosting ingredients that will help keep infection at bay.
ByKelly Kennedy, RDNDecember 21, 2023
How to Cook With Brussels Sprouts: A Step-by-Step Guide
Discover the health benefits of Brussels sprouts, now less bitter due to new varieties. Learn how to roast them for a tasty, nutritious dish rich in vitamins C and K, fiber, and anti-cancer properties.
ByKelly Kennedy, RDNDecember 21, 2023
9 Healthy Breakfast Recipes You Can Make Ahead of Time
Discover easy, make-ahead breakfast recipes that are not only delicious but also healthy. These meals can reduce the risk of heart disease and diabetes and even improve mental function.
ByKelly Kennedy, RDNDecember 13, 2023