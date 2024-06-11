All-Purpose Seasoning Recipe (2024)

by Dan Mikesell AKA DrDan · Last modified: · 63 Comments
Jump to RecipeTOCPrint 4.48 from 341 votes
4.48 from 341 votes
This All-Purpose Seasoning recipe, also known as 7:2:1 or 7:2:2, is the perfect mixture of common spices and is ideal for meats, vegetables, potatoes, and salads.
- Kosher salt
- Black pepper—coarse
- Granular garlic powder
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- 🧂Ingredients
- 🧂Salt Notes
- 🥣Pepper, Garlic, and Other Seasonings
- 👨🍳Uses
- ✔️Tips
- ❓FAQs
- 📖 Recipe
This homemade spice blend saves you time and money. No reason to get your favorite seasonings out every time and measure. Keep it by the stove and on the table in a sealed shaker.
It is much more economical than commercial blends. And it will store well for six months or more, depending on what you add.
You can keep it basic with a 7:2:1 or 7:2:2 ratio of kosher salt:pepper:granulated garlic, which compliments most meat, salad, potatoes, and vegetables. Or make it your signature blend by adding other spices and herbs you frequently use. Also, adjust the basics if you like.
We use it almost everywhere, like on grilled filets, grilled ribeye steaks, baked chicken legs, seared and baked chicken breast, and many more meat or vegetable dishes.
🧂Salt Notes
This mixture uses coarse salt like kosher or sea salt. The recipe uses Diamond Crystal Kosher salt, which, due to its granular shape, has fewer salt molecules per teaspoon.
The rough equivalent is 1 teaspoon table salt = 1 ¼ teaspoon Morton kosher salt or sea salt = 2 teaspoons Diamond Crystal kosher salt.
If you use Morton salt or another coarse salt like sea salt, use 4 tablespoons - not 7 which is for Diamond Crystal.
But since salt is mostly to taste, use what you want. If you are salt-sensitive or restricting salt, try cutting the salt in half.
🥣Pepper, Garlic, and Other Seasonings
- Pepper—Use restaurant grind black pepper, which is a rougher grind. Finer grinds will not stay mixed in with the salt well.
- Garlic—Use "granulated" garlic and not powder. Its texture will mix a lot better with the salt and pepper. Garlic powder is a much finer grind and will not stay mixed in well.
- Onion—Optional, like garlic, use the granulated form if added, not the fine powder.
- Less common seasonings—Only add them if you use them very frequently: Paprika, dill, coriander, basil, thyme, oregano, red pepper flakes, and cayenne pepper.
👨🍳Uses
- Use this almost anywhere you use salt and pepper. The suggested basic blend works great on most meat chicken, beef like steak and burgers, and pork like tenderloins or chops.
- Other dishes like baked or roasted potatoes, cooked vegetables, and salads.
- You can make up several different customized blends for other uses.
✔️Tips
- Finer ground spices will settle in the mix and lead to uneven seasoning.
- Use a shaker that can be sealed. I buy them at Penzy's Spices. Or recycle another container with a large hole shaker and seals tight. A container can be refilled for many years to come.
- The recipe uses tablespoons, but obviously, it could be teaspoons, cups, ounces, or whatever, so you can change up the amount you mix.
❓FAQs
What is All-Purpose Seasoning mix?
It is a mixture of the common spices you add to dishes during cooking and serving. The basic recipe is salt, pepper, and garlic. But you should customize it to your taste and household usage.
How to store All-Purpose Seasoning mix?
Store where it is conveniently close to where you use it. The container should have a tight-fitting top and a shaker with larger holes.
How long can you store All-Purpose Seasoning mix?
For the basic mixture, 6 months at least. For customized blends, if using dried spices, it should be about the same.
↑Jump to Table of Contents
📖 Recipe
All Purpose Seasoning Recipe
From Dan Mikesell AKA DrDan
This All-Purpose Seasoning recipe, also known as 7:2:1 or 7:2:2, is the perfect mixture of common spices and is ideal for meats, vegetables, potatoes, and salads.
Tap to leave a Rating
4.48 from 341 votes
Prep Time: 2 minutes minutes
Total Time: 2 minutes minutes
Servings #/Adjust if desired 120 ¼ teaspoon
SHARE THE RECIPE OR SAVE FOR LATER
Print It
Pin It
Like and save for later
Ingredients
US Customary - Convert to Metric
- 7 tablespoons Diamond Crystal kosher salt - Only 4 tablespoons of Morton Kosher salt. Adjust to your taste.
- 2 tablespoons black pepper - course grind
- 1-2 tablespoon Granular garlic - 2 for 7:2:2
- other things to your taste
Instructions
Mix well. If using Morton then use 4 tablespoons of salt. ADJUST THE SALT TO YOUR TASTE.
This is written with tablespoons, but you could use teaspoons, cups. or any other measurement. It is all about the ratio of ingredients. This is not a "by weight" recipe.
Store in an airtight container.
Do you have a question?Leave a comment to ask or check the recipe post above for most common questions and variations.
Some recipes have an option to display the photos here with a switch above these instructions but the photos DO NOT print. Otherwise step-by-step photos are in the post.
Your Own Private Notes
Click here to save your own private notes only you will see. These will print and be saved for your next visit.
Recipe Notes
Pro Tips:
- This is a bit heavy in salt for some. Cut it down for your taste. If you are salt sensitive or need low sodium, try half the salt initially.
- This is based on Diamond Crystal Kosher salt. Conversion for various salts: 1 teaspoon table salt = 1 ¼ teaspoon Morton kosher salt = 2 teaspoons Diamond Crystal kosher salt.
- If you are using Morton salt or another coarse salt like sea salt, use 4 tablespoons.
- Use granular garlic powder, not regular garlic powder.
- We always use two parts garlic powder due to our love of garlic.
- Use this almost anywhere you use salt and pepper. The suggested basic blend works great on most meat chicken, beef like steak and burgers, and pork like tenderloins or chops.
Other dishes like baked or roasted potatoes, cooked vegetables, and salads.
- You can make up several different customized blends for other uses.
- Use a shaker with large holes and a top that seals. I get mine at Penzy's
- This is written with tablespoons, but you could use teaspoons, cups, or any other measurement. It is all about the ratio of ingredients.
Optional Ingredients:
Onion powder—Optional, like garlic, use the granulated form if added, not the fine powder.
Less common seasonings—Only add them if you use them very frequently: Paprika, dill, coriander, basil, thyme, oregano, red pepper flakes, and cayenne pepper.
To adjust the recipe size:
You may adjust the number of servings in this recipe card under servings. This does the math for the ingredients for you. BUT it does NOT adjust the text of the instructions. So you need to do that yourself.
Nutrition Estimate
Calories : 1 kcalCarbohydrates : 1 gProtein : 1 g (2%)Fat : 1 g (2%)Saturated Fat : 1 g (5%)Sodium : 392 mg (16%)Potassium : 3 mgFiber : 1 g (4%)Sugar : 1 g (1%)Vitamin A : 1 IUCalcium : 1 mgIron : 1 mg (6%)
Serving size is my estimate of a normal size unless stated otherwise. The number of servings per recipe is stated above. This is home cooking, and there are many variables. All nutritional information are estimates and may vary from your actual results. To taste ingredients such as salt will be my estimate of the average used.
Course : Rubs and Sauces
Cuisine : American
© 101 Cooking for Two, LLC. All content and photographs are copyright protected by us or our vendors. While we appreciate your sharing our recipes, please realize copying, pasting, or duplicating full recipes to any social media, website, or electronic/printed media is strictly prohibited and a violation of our copyrights.
Originally Published August 26, 2011. Updated with expanded options, refreshed photos, and a table of contents to help navigation.
« Grilled T-bone Steak and Porterhouse Steak
Easiest Oven Baked BBQ Beef Brisket »
Reader Interactions
Comments
Bkhuna
This is a good write up for those looking to start grilling veggies. Thank you.
Reply
Ben
Good stuff!
I make an Asian spice rub using less salt but add a bit of Chinese 5 spice powder which packs a lot of flavor. Sometimes I add a pinch of Chinese white pepper as well for extra zing.
Reply
Danna Gillerist
Up up up, good
Reply
Dan Mikesell AKA DrDan
Hi Jereme,
Welcome to the blog.
Sorry you didn't find this to your liking.
Be sure to adjust the kosher salt to the type you have. This is made for Diamond Crystal kosher salt. Morton is almost twice as much salt per teaspoon.
But as you say, it is totally a matter of taste and make a solution that works in your kitchen.
Thanks for the comment and I hope it reminds the readers to make this to their taste.
Dan
Reply
Joyce Kunzman
I have been off "salt" for years. I used to use McCormick "It's a Dilly" until it was discontinued; unable to find a satisfactory substitute, I mix dill weed, garlic powder, onion powder, and paprika in equal portions for my everyday seasoning. For special seasoning, I add whatever may be needed, or use Trader Joe's "21 Seasoning Salute". Lately I use Indian seasonings a lot, also.
Reply
hannah
can i use sodium benzoate to make its shelve life longer
Reply
Dan Mikesell AKA DrDan
Hi Hannah,
Welcome to the blog.
The answer is yes I believe, but I don't see why.
The shelflife is that of the shortest component. At least 6 months but well stored airtight and out of light, at least 1 year and some would say 2 years.
Also, sodium benzoate inhibits the growth of bacteria, mold, and other microbes but nothing is growing in this mix. There is no water to speak of and way too high osmolality with the salt. The "spoiling" will be the garlic powder and pepper breaking down and losing oils from age.
So yes but don't waste your time.
Dan
Greg
This seems insanely salty to me, but I don't see anyone else complaining about it. When I make home seasoning blends I use as much salt as the entire amount of the other combined ingredients. So if I had two tablespoons of ground pepper and one tablespoon of garlic powder I would add three tablespoons of salt. This way has always tasted plenty salty to me for every application I use it on.
Reply
Devin
I agree 7:2:2 seems like too much salt, maybe in a restaurant that may be the norm?
I use 2:2:1 SPG for almost everything, competitions included.
Sometimes add a lil cayenne, chili powder, lil onion powder too, but then that starts getting away from simple SPG and becomes house seasoning in a sense.
Just my opinion
Devin Thomas
Mutts & Butts BBQ, Prosper Texas
Dan Mikesell AKA DrDan
NOTE TO READERS:
Hi Greg and others about the salt.
I think most of you are missing the note about the salt being based on Diamond Crystal salt, which, due to the crystal size, is much less salt than Morton's.
I changed the wording last year to point this out more obviously and if the readers are concerned. Use half the salt and add more later if you want.
Dan
Judy Pasqualone
I had this recipe before but can’t find. It said to make it for rotisserie chicken add paprika. How much paprika for the amts in this recipe please?
Reply
Dan Mikesell AKA DrDan
Hi Judy,
Welcome to the blog.
I think this is the recipe you were looking at. https://www.101cookingfortwo.com/crispy-spiced-up-oven-roasted-chicken/ You can skip the cayenne if you don't want spicy.
Dan
Leave a comment or ask a question. See comment policy for details.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
« Older Comments