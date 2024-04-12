All the recipes from Nadiya Hussain's Nadiya Bakes on BBC2 & Netflix (2024)

Nadiya Hussain’s new book, Nadiya Bakes,and the accompanying TV series are packed with beautiful recipes designed to warm the heart and lift the spirits. Whether you’re feeding your family, celebrating with friends, or just pottering around your kitchen at the weekend, Nadiya Bakeshas a recipe for every occasion. If you’re tuning into Nadiya Bakes on BBC2 and are looking to find all the recipes from the show, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve collected all the recipes that have featured onNadiya Bakesso far, and we’ll be updating this page every week to add the latest bakes from the series.

Episode 1

Strawberry and Clotted Cream Shortcake Cupcakes

These pretty cupcakes have a a biscuit base anda fresh strawberry centre, all topped off with strawberry ice cream frosting. The sponge itself is made with clotted cream rather than butter, giving it a deliciously delicate texture.

Blueberry and Lavender Scone Pizza

Nadiya puts a tasty twist on an afternoon tea classic with this pizza-sized, lavender infused scone, topped with clotted cream, blueberry jam, and fresh berries.

Seekh Kebab Toad in the Hole

Another refreshing take on a traditional dish, this toad in the hole is studded with seekh kebab-inspired meatballs, rather than the usual sausage. It’s a flavour-packed bake that’s bound to become a new family favourite.

Mango and Coconut Yoghurt Cake with German Buttercream

If you’re looking for a show-stopping cake to celebrate with, look no further than this mouthwatering mango and coconut yoghurt cake, filled with fluffy German buttercream.

Episode 2

Banana Ice Cream Cheesecake with Blueberry Compote

Nadiya’s vegan banana cheesecake is topped with a blueberry compote and made with an oat and nut base.

Jam Roly Poly

Calling all jam roly poly enthusiasts, this one is for you. Served with custard and fresh fruit, this is classic British pudding nostalgia at its very sweetest.

Tutti Frutti Pavlova

This dazzler of a dessert is a tutti frutti cake turned pavlova, complete with jewel-like dried fruits, chopped nutsand chocolate shavings.

Filo Cream Parcels

These crisp filo parcels stuffed with cream cheese and soaked in honey are Nadiya’s takeon znoud el sit – a classic Lebanese sweet treat.

Episode 3

Chicken, Brie, Cranberry and Pink Pepper Pithivier

This celebratory recipe is one to bookmark for a special occasion, with just enough sparkle from the pink pepper and jewel-like cranberries to make it worthy of the centrepiece of your Christmas Day feast.

Pepperoni Pull-Apart

Nadiya decribes this pepperoni pizza-inspired loaf as the perfect choice for when you’re after something a little fancier than a plain slice of bread with your soup. And if you’re a little nervous about making dough, Nadiya’s clear step-by-step instructions will help you conquer your fears with seriously tasty results.

Teriyaki Chicken Noodles

Featuring tender marinated chicken breasts baked on nests of noodles, this roasting tin dinner will save on time, hassle and washing up.

Tomato Galette

Every baker needs a trusty galette recipe in their repertoire and this tomato, anchovy and caper variation boasts umami for days as well as being a great way to use up a late summer glut of tomatoes.

Episode 4

Money Can’t Buy You Happiness Brownies

The search for the ultimate brownie is over. Meet Nadiya’s triple layer chocolate brownies complete with a chocchip brownie base,dulce de leche and nut middle, and zesty cheesecake topping.

Roasted Fruit Cobbler

Because why have a plain cobbler when you could have a chocolate one?

Treacle Madeleines

Master madeleineswith Nadiya’s easy-to-follow recipe.

Chocolate Flan

Pretty much anything baked in a bundt tin gets immediate show-stopper status as far as we’re concerned but this two-toned coffee, chocolate and caramel cake may just callfor a new super show-stopper category.

Episode 5

Cranberry and Chilli Brioche Wreath

The ultimate festive tear and share, this cranberry and chilli-spiked brioche wreath serves as a perfect centrepiece to a spread of Christmas nibbles.

Pecan Pie Empanadas

Bringing together the equally wondrousworlds of pecan pie and empanadas, Nadiya’s clever mini sweet treats are filled with a pecan and clotted cream mixture.

Nadiya Hussain’s Mango and Black Peppercorn Cranachan

Combining sweet, fragrant mango with whipped cream and toasted cornflakes, this easy dessert is Nadiya’s take on a classic Scottish cranachan.

Croissant Ice Cream Pudding

This clever and time saving recipeis Nadiya’s twist on a bread and butter pudding, made with croissants for an extra flaky bake and ice cream in place of custard to fast track you to pudding heaven.

Episode 6

Potato Rösti Quiche

In classic Nadiya style, this recipe fuses two very different dishes to create something new and utterly delicious: acreamy quiche filling,encased in acrisp potato rösti base.Served with a green salad, itmakes for a flavoursome lunch.

Onion Pretzels

With Nadiya’s help, makingyour own pretzels is far less complicated than you might imagine. These soft, pillowy pretzels are laced with crispy fried onions for an intensely savoury flavour.

Rhubarb and Custard Butter Kisses

Inspired by the classic sweet shop flavour combination of rhubarb and custard, these butter kisses are made with custard powder and filled with a mixture of white chocolate and crushed boiled sweets.

Sharing Chocolate Fondant

If you want all the gooey, chocolatey glory of fondantsbut without the hassle of individual ramekins, this super-sized sharing fondant is the way to go. All of the deliciousness, none of the washing up.

Episode 7

Ginger and Almond Florentines

Nadiya’s chocolate-dipped almond florentines are flavoured with cyrstalised ginger and orange. Make a batch up as an edible gift for a lucky loved one.

Pulled Chicken Doughnuts

Your eyes do not deceive you, the title of this recipe really is pulled chicken doughnuts. Could there be a more appetising concept? We think not.

Turmeric and Ginger Diamonds

Nadiya’s Lebanese-inspired turmeric and ginger cake puts a diamond-shaped spin on a classic traybake.

Amaretti Biscuits

Nadiya’s easy-to-follow recipe for this classic Italian morsel features a subtle hint of raspberry because who can’t get behind the classic combination of almond and raspberry?

Episode 8

Praline King Cake

It’s no surprise that New Orleans, a city famed for its celebrations, is the home of this colourfulPraline King Cake. Nadiya’s version is filled with praline cream and decorated with dessicated coconut.

Honey Cake with Salted Hazelnuts

This magnificent tieredhoney cake is actually composed of eight biscuit-like layers, sandwiched with a sweet vanilla and sour cream filling.

Kransekake Biscuit Tower

If you really want to impress this Christmas, why not build an entire tower of sweet, chewy biscuit, à la Nadiya’s Kransekake Biscuit Tower? This Swedish-inspired centrepiece is filled with wrapped chocolates and decorated with edible flowers for an extra-festive touch.

Berry Hot Cross Buns

These pretty, pink-hued hot cross buns are dottedwith dried cranberries and blueberries and filled with jam to for anadded boost of fruity flavour.

