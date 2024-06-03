Alliance-area programs set for Memorial Day (2024)

ALLIANCE – Veterans groups in the Alliance area and the Alliance Memorial Day Committee will celebrate Memorial Day on Monday with events at Freedom Square, American Legion Post 166 and a parade before a solemn service at Alliance City Cemetery.

From 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., veterans and parade participants are invited to a free breakfast at Legion Post 166, 144 W. Main St. in Alliance.

A memorial ceremony is planned before the parade at 9:30 a.m. at Freedom Square on East Main Street, near Alliance Police Station.

The parade will begin at 10 a.m., stepping off from East Main Street and South Linden Avenue. It is expected to run about an hour, and will end at Alliance City Cemetery. Leading the parade will be the American Legion Color Guard.

The traditional Memorial Day service will be at noon at the cemetery. Sid Zufall will give the keynote address, speaking about the history of the veterans banners that hang on light poles along Alliance streets.

The Alliance Memorial Day Committee is seeking volunteers to help with poppy sales at the BellStores at Marathon on West State Street, Sav-A-Lot, Chase Bank, Circle K and Family Farm and Home. Call 330-821-0433 to volunteer.

Poppy sales are the main fundraiser for American Legion Auxiliary, which assists veterans in Alliance-area nursing homes.

Here are other events taking place over Memorial Day weekend in eastern Stark County area:

East Canton

Lowell D. Oberly American Legion Post 667's Memorial Day Parade will begin at 10 a.m. May 27. Participants should line up at the corner of Browning and Noble streets by 9:30 a.m. The parade will be west on Center Street; south on state Route 44; west on Church Street; north on Plum Street and east on Noble Street. For more information, contact parade Chairman Jack Spencer at 330-581-5199.

Marlboro Township

Marlboro Township Historical Society and New Baltimore Ice Cream plan an ice cream social event from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday on Marlboro Square, at the Dr. Kersey G. Thomas House, 12315 Marlboro Ave. New Baltimore Ice Cream has donated the ice cream that will be served. The event will be held before the Memorial Day parade. There is no charge for the event, and donations will be accepted.

Minerva

The memorial program at the Valley Street Cemetery will begin at 10 a.m. May. 27. A brief ceremony will be held by Donald G. Whetstone VFW Post 4120 at the cemetery with the three-volley salute and taps. Participants then will parade to East Lawn Cemetery. Services at East Lawn Cemetery on East Line Street will begin at 10:30 a.m. The program will include speaker Christopher Kinsey, a 30-year member of the U.S. Marine Corps. Minerva Middle School students Emery Sell and Everett Pancoast will recite the Gettysburg Address, and the Minerva High School Concert Band will perform patriotic music. Pastor Phil Rittenhouse will offer the invocation and benediction. VFW Post 4120 will provide the three-volley salute, taps and the laying of the wreath.

Moultrie

The West Township Memorial Association will have Memorial Day services May 27 at Moultrie Chapel, 23577 state Route 172. The march to decorate the graves will begin at 2 p.m., after the salute from VFW Post 4120 of Minerva. Minerva Elementary School fifth grader Harmony Geiselman will recite the Gettysburg Address. World War II veteran Bill Pilati of Minerva will be the event's main speaker. The Minerva Community Band will provide patriotic music and will play taps.

Paris Township

The memorial program will begin at 1:30 p.m. May 26 at Liberty Cemetery on Blade Road. The program will include speaker Minerva Mayor Tim Tarbet, a U.S. Army veteran. Minerva Middle School student Daniel Herstine will recite the Gettysburg Address. The Minerva Middle School Band will perform patriotic musical. The Donald G. Whetstone VFW Post 4120 will provide the three-volley salute and taps. Pastor Clint Frazier of Dominion Reformed Fellowship in Robertsville will offer the invocation and benediction.

Salem

The City of Salem plans several events to help community members mark Memorial Day on Monday. A veterans breakfast will begin at 7:45 a.m. at St. Paul School. A Memorial Day service will follow at 9 a.m. Monday on the Village Green. A procession will move from Village Green to Grandview Cemetery at 10 a.m. Monday.

Washington Township

A ceremony will be at 2 p.m. May 26 at the township’s veterans memorial. Folding chairs will be set up, but you may also bring your own lawn chair if you prefer, or a blanket to sit on the grass. There will be music, prayer, and a special guest speaker. Flags will be placed around our veterans monument as each name engraved upon it is read aloud. In case of inclement weather, gather indoors at the Washington Elementary School across the street.

