Allotment cottage pie | Jamie Oliver vegetarian recipes (2024)

Table of Contents
Allotment cottage pie Ingredients Method
  • Healthy recipes
    • Healthy snacks
    • Healthy lunches
    • Healthy chicken recipes
    • Healthy fish recipes
    • Healthy vegetarian recipes
  • Main Ingredient
    • Chicken
    • Pasta
    • Vegetables
    • Fish
    • Beef
    • Eggs
    • View more…
  • Special Diets
    • Vegan
    • Vegetarian ideas
    • Gluten-free
    • Dairy-free
    • Budget recipes
    • One-pan recipes
    • Meals for one
    • Breakfast
    • Desserts
    • Quick fixes
    • View more…
  • Baking recipes
    • Cakes
    • Biscuit recipes
    • Gluten-free bakes
    • View more…
  • Family recipes
    • Money saving recipes
    • Cooking with kids
    • School night suppers
    • Batch cooking
    • View more…
  • Special occasions
    • Dinner party recipes
    • Sunday roast recipes
    • Dinner recipes for two
    • View more…
    • 5 Ingredients Mediterranean
    • ONE
    • Jamie’s Keep Cooking Family Favourites
    • 7 Ways
    • Veg
    • View more…
  • Nutrition
    • What foods are good for gut health?
    • Healthy eating tips
    • Special diets guidance
    • All about sugar
    • Learn about portion size
    • View more
  • Features
    • Cheap eats
    • Healthy meals
    • Air-fryer recipes
    • Family cooking
    • Quick fixes
    • View more
  • How to’s
    • How to cook with frozen veg
    • How to make the most of your oven
    • How to make meals veggie or vegan
    • View more
  • More Jamie Oliver

Allotment cottage pie

Root veg, porcini mushrooms, Marmite & crispy rosemary

  • Vegetarianv
  • Gluten-freegf

Allotment cottage pie | Jamie Oliver vegetarian recipes (2)

Root veg, porcini mushrooms, Marmite & crispy rosemary

  • Vegetarianv
  • Gluten-freegf

“Extraordinarily delicious, this corker of a recipe is super nutritious and comforting – and guaranteed to put a smile on anyone’s face. Think of this as another principle recipe and let it bend and flex to work for you. Have fun with it. ”

Serves 6 to 8

Cooks In2 hours

DifficultyNot too tricky

See Also
Jamie Oliver Baked Mushroom Soup Recipe | 7 Ways Cookbook — Smartblend101 Philips Air Fryer Recipes For The Complete BeginnerJamie Oliver Meatloaf Recipe - Delish SidesThe 25 Best Jamie Oliver Recipes  - Daring Kitchen

VegetablesPotatoKeep cooking and carry on

Nutrition per serving

  • Calories 466 23%

  • Fat 12g 17%

  • Saturates 4.4g 22%

  • Sugars 15g 17%

  • Salt 0.8g 13%

  • Protein 14g 28%

  • Carbs 80g 31%

  • Fibre 13.7g -

Of an adult's reference intake

recipe adapted from

Veg

By Jamie Oliver

Ingredients

  • 10 g dried porcini mushrooms
  • 2 large leeks
  • 3 carrots
  • 500 g swede
  • 500 g celeriac
  • olive oil
  • 3 sprigs of fresh rosemary
  • 1 teaspoon cumin seeds
  • 2 kg potatoes
  • 40 g unsalted butter
  • 1 splash of semi-skimmed milk
  • 1 onion
  • 1 teaspoon Marmite
  • 3 tablespoons tomato purée
  • 1 x 400 g tin of green lentils

Tap For Method

The cost per serving below is generated by Whisk.com and is based on costs in individual supermarkets. For more information about how we calculate costs per serving read our FAQS

recipe adapted from

Veg

By Jamie Oliver

Tap For Ingredients

Method

  1. In a blender, cover the porcini with 600ml of boiling water.
  2. Trim, wash and slice the leeks 2cm thick, then scrub the carrots, swede and celeriac and chop to roughly the same size.
  3. Drizzle 2 tablespoons of oil into a large casserole pan on a medium heat, strip in the rosemary, fry for 1 minute to crisp up, then remove to a plate with a slotted spoon.
  4. Add the cumin seeds and prepped veg to the flavoured oil, season with sea salt and black pepper, and cook for 30 minutes, stirring regularly.
  5. Meanwhile, peel and roughly chop the potatoes, cook in a pan of boiling salted water for 15 minutes, or until tender, then drain well. Mash with the butter and milk, and season to taste.
  6. Preheat the oven to 190ºC/375ºF/gas 5.
  7. Quarter the onion, add to the porcini in the blender along with the Marmite and tomato purée and whiz until smooth.
  8. Pour into the veg pan and cook for 20 minutes, or until dark and caramelised, stirring regularly and scraping up any sticky bits from the bottom of the pan.
  9. Tip the lentils (juices and all) into the veg pan, bring to the boil, then season to taste.
  10. Spoon over the mash, place on a tray, bake for 30 minutes, or until lightly golden and bubbling at the edges, then sprinkle over the crispy rosemary. Serve with simple steamed seasonal greens – it’s a winner!

Tips

EASY SWAPS
I’ve used dried porcini mushrooms to bolster the flavour of the gravy, but you could absolutely use fresh mushrooms, or just rely on a good stock cube.

When it comes to herbs, use any woody herbs you’ve got: rosemary, thyme, bay, sage, or even a bit of dried herbs.

Use any root veg in the filling, or the topping.

This recipe celebrates beautiful veg, but you could add veggie mince into the mix, if you’ve got it.

Related recipe

Brilliant bhaji burger

Related features

Brilliant 5-ingredient batch cook recipes

Amazing mushroom recipes

Our favourite summer vegetarian recipes

recipe adapted from

Veg

By Jamie Oliver

Related video

© 2024 Jamie Oliver Enterprises Limited

© 2024 Jamie Oliver Enterprises Limited

Allotment cottage pie | Jamie Oliver vegetarian recipes (2024)
Top Articles
What's open on Memorial Day 2024? Hours and details on Walmart, Costco, Starbucks, restaurants, stores
The UPS Store | Ship & Print Here > 645 West 9th St
Search results - Victorian Curriculum
Looking Again: Violence, Photography, Spectatorship, and Conflict Images of Children
Latest Posts
The UPS Store Locations in Los Angeles, California | Shipping & Packing, Printing, Mailboxes
The UPS Store | Ship & Print Here > 912 E 12th St
Article information

Author: Ms. Lucile Johns

Last Updated:

Views: 6422

Rating: 4 / 5 (61 voted)

Reviews: 92% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Ms. Lucile Johns

Birthday: 1999-11-16

Address: Suite 237 56046 Walsh Coves, West Enid, VT 46557

Phone: +59115435987187

Job: Education Supervisor

Hobby: Genealogy, Stone skipping, Skydiving, Nordic skating, Couponing, Coloring, Gardening

Introduction: My name is Ms. Lucile Johns, I am a successful, friendly, friendly, homely, adventurous, handsome, delightful person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.