Allotment cottage pie | Jamie Oliver vegetarian recipes (2024)

EASY SWAPS

I’ve used dried porcini mushrooms to bolster the flavour of the gravy, but you could absolutely use fresh mushrooms, or just rely on a good stock cube.

When it comes to herbs, use any woody herbs you’ve got: rosemary, thyme, bay, sage, or even a bit of dried herbs.

Use any root veg in the filling, or the topping.

This recipe celebrates beautiful veg, but you could add veggie mince into the mix, if you’ve got it.