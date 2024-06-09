Allotment cottage pie | Jamie Oliver vegetarian recipes (2024)

- Healthy recipes
Allotment cottage pie
Root veg, porcini mushrooms, Marmite & crispy rosemary
- Vegetarianv
- Gluten-freegf
Root veg, porcini mushrooms, Marmite & crispy rosemary
- Vegetarianv
- Gluten-freegf
“Extraordinarily delicious, this corker of a recipe is super nutritious and comforting – and guaranteed to put a smile on anyone’s face. Think of this as another principle recipe and let it bend and flex to work for you. Have fun with it. ”
Serves 6 to 8
Cooks In2 hours
DifficultyNot too tricky
VegetablesPotatoKeep cooking and carry on
Nutrition per serving
-
Calories 466 23%
-
Fat 12g 17%
-
Saturates 4.4g 22%
-
Sugars 15g 17%
-
Salt 0.8g 13%
-
Protein 14g 28%
-
Carbs 80g 31%
-
Fibre 13.7g -
Of an adult's reference intake
Tap For Method
Ingredients
- 10 g dried porcini mushrooms
- 2 large leeks
- 3 carrots
- 500 g swede
- 500 g celeriac
- olive oil
- 3 sprigs of fresh rosemary
- 1 teaspoon cumin seeds
- 2 kg potatoes
- 40 g unsalted butter
- 1 splash of semi-skimmed milk
- 1 onion
- 1 teaspoon Marmite
- 3 tablespoons tomato purée
- 1 x 400 g tin of green lentils
Tap For Method
The cost per serving below is generated by Whisk.com and is based on costs in individual supermarkets. For more information about how we calculate costs per serving read our FAQS
Tap For Ingredients
Method
- In a blender, cover the porcini with 600ml of boiling water.
- Trim, wash and slice the leeks 2cm thick, then scrub the carrots, swede and celeriac and chop to roughly the same size.
- Drizzle 2 tablespoons of oil into a large casserole pan on a medium heat, strip in the rosemary, fry for 1 minute to crisp up, then remove to a plate with a slotted spoon.
- Add the cumin seeds and prepped veg to the flavoured oil, season with sea salt and black pepper, and cook for 30 minutes, stirring regularly.
- Meanwhile, peel and roughly chop the potatoes, cook in a pan of boiling salted water for 15 minutes, or until tender, then drain well. Mash with the butter and milk, and season to taste.
- Preheat the oven to 190ºC/375ºF/gas 5.
- Quarter the onion, add to the porcini in the blender along with the Marmite and tomato purée and whiz until smooth.
- Pour into the veg pan and cook for 20 minutes, or until dark and caramelised, stirring regularly and scraping up any sticky bits from the bottom of the pan.
- Tip the lentils (juices and all) into the veg pan, bring to the boil, then season to taste.
- Spoon over the mash, place on a tray, bake for 30 minutes, or until lightly golden and bubbling at the edges, then sprinkle over the crispy rosemary. Serve with simple steamed seasonal greens – it’s a winner!
Tips
EASY SWAPS
I’ve used dried porcini mushrooms to bolster the flavour of the gravy, but you could absolutely use fresh mushrooms, or just rely on a good stock cube.
When it comes to herbs, use any woody herbs you’ve got: rosemary, thyme, bay, sage, or even a bit of dried herbs.
Use any root veg in the filling, or the topping.
This recipe celebrates beautiful veg, but you could add veggie mince into the mix, if you’ve got it.
