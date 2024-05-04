Almond Custard Ice Cream Recipe (2024)

I’m super pleased with how my Almond Custard Ice Cream Recipe turned out. You see, I was on a mission to make my dairy-free ice cream since my husband is seriously allergic to milk. Well, after a couple of attempts, I finally came up with the best recipe. So, it turns out that Mikey (my husband) is crazy over this extra creamy almond milk ice cream.

If you have a milk allergy or not, I’m pretty confident that you’ll love this ice cream made with almond milk.

Before I ramble on about my almond custard ice cream recipe, I need to let you know that I’ve invited a few of my friends and their recipes to this post. So, don’t miss their posts and make sure to scroll down the page.

Well, back to my almond custard ice cream recipe. I think that since this recipe has a rich egg custard base, it is very creamy and delicious. You see, I tried another recipe to compare it to, and I feel that my recipe is so much easier and better. I hate to brag, but I’m seriously telling the truth. Oh, and if you like custard, you’ll want to try my mini custard apple tarts.

When we tasted it for the first time, I had to double-check my refrigerator to make sure I used almond milk rather than cow’s milk. Now that is saying something about this recipe.

You might be wondering what started my ice cream making kick. Well a couple of months ago, when I was buying my pasta maker attachment at our local Williams Sonoma store, a young salesperson said she wanted to buy the ice cream attachment. Well, a couple of months later as an anniversary gift to myself, I bought the ice cream attachment to our Kitchen Aid mixer.

Once I got it home, it did take me a while to figure out how to use it. So, since I was clueless, I thought it might be helpful if created a video tutorial since I had the hardest time understanding how to attach the paddle and the little doohicky that goes on the mixer. Kitchen Aid Mixers are so cool since they keep the models the same and so all the new gadgets work on any age model.

How to Make Almond Custard Ice Cream

I must warn you that custard is a bit tricky to make.

1. Mix Vanilla with Almond Milk

Add the vanilla bean paste or 3-4 tablespoons vanilla extract to the almond milk. I don’t use the vanilla-flavored almond milk, if you do let me know how it comes out.

2. Cook Milk

Place the milk on the stove in a saucepan. Cook at a low flame and slowly bring to a boil.

3. Egg Mixture

Separate the egg yolk and add it to the sugar and mix thoroughly in a second saucepan.

4. Add Milk and Eggs

Slowly add the hot almond milk to the eggs and beat with a handheld mixer. I can’t stress enough that you slowly add the milk otherwise you’ll get scrambled eggs.

5. Back to the Stove

Once the ingredients are all combined, place back on the stove and cook over medium heat stirring constantly. This will take about 14 minutes for it to thicken. It won’t get like a custard but rather a runny pudding.

6. Refrigerate

Now, this is super important, place the custard in the fridge until it is cold. You don’t want to place it in the Kitchen Aid Ice Cream Maker until it is chilled. You can place it in the freezer if you are in a hurry.

7. Ice Cream Maker Bowl Must be Frozen

Attach your frozen Kitchen Aid Ice Cream Maker bowl on the stand. Place the ice cream paddle into place and set it to stir mode. Mix for 25 minutes until the consistency is like soft-serve ice cream. Enjoy or freeze the mixture in the freezer.

Print Recipe Pin Recipe Rate this Recipe 5 from 3 votes Almond Custard Ice Cream This almond milk-based ice cream will have you wondering if the cream is cow's milk. If you have a milk allergy or not, you will love this tasty recipe. Prep Time10 minutes mins Cook Time19 minutes mins Churning time25 minutes mins Course: Dessert Cuisine: American Keyword: Almond Ice Cream, Custard Ice Cream, Dessert, Ice Cream, Nondairy Ice Cream Servings: 4 servings Calories: 198kcal Author: Janine Waite Ingredients 2 1/2 cups unsweetened plain almond milk

4 tbsp vanilla bean paste can use vanilla extract but the taste will be different.

3 large egg yolks

1/2 cup sugar Instructions Custard Add vanilla bean paste to a saucepan with the almond milk.

Place the almond milk on the stove. Cook over a medium to low flame. Bring to a boil.

Separate the egg yolks and place the yolks in another saucepan. Beat the 3 egg yolks with the sugar. See Also Butterscotch Sauce Recipe - One Sweet Appetite

Remove boiling almond milk from the stove and slowly add the hot cream to the egg mixture. Mix with a hand-held mixer and make sure to dribble a little bit of the milk slowly and mix the egg in thoroughly after each addition. Since the egg is raw the hot mixture will cook the egg. So, I can't stress that you need to add the milk slowly so you don't get pieces of cooked egg.

Once the milk and egg are combined in the saucepan, return it to the stove. Over a medium to low heat stir until the custard is like a runny pudding. It will coat the back of a spoon and when you run your finger through, it won't bleed. This takes about 14 minutes. Remove from heat. I can't say enough that it won't set up like a thick custard.

Pour custard into a pyrex bowl and cover. Place in the refrigerator for a couple of hours so that the milk is chilled.

Take ice cream mixture out of the fridge and place in a chilled Kitchen Aid Ice Cream maker bowl.

See video on how to attach the Kitchen Aid paddle to the mixer.

Lock bowl in place and lower arm and attachment on top of the paddle. Set the speed to "Stir" mode.

Mix the cream for about 25 minutes. The ice cream will set up and will resemble the texture of soft-serve ice cream.

If you want your ice cream to be slightly harder, set it in a container and place in the freezer for an hour or more. Nutrition Serving: 4servings | Calories: 198kcal | Carbohydrates: 34g | Protein: 2g | Fat: 3g | Saturated Fat: 1g | Cholesterol: 138mg | Sodium: 6mg | Potassium: 14mg | Sugar: 34g | Vitamin A: 184IU | Calcium: 16mg | Iron: 1mg Tried this recipe?Mention @happyhappynester or tag #happyhappynester!

Some Facts About Vanilla

What is vanilla bean paste?

Vanilla bean paste came out on the market around the 1990s. It is a blend of extra strong vanilla extract and vanilla powder. The taste is bold and yummy, and it leaves gorgeous flecks of real vanilla seeds. If you bake anything light in color and you want to show off the flecks than use vanilla bean paste instead of vanilla extract. But, when it comes to something like a dark chocolate cake, go with the extract.

Why is vanilla so expensive?

About 80% of the world’s vanilla is grown in Madagascar, and the weather there can sometimes wreak havoc with the growth of the vanilla. Also, the whole process of growing and harvesting is super time consuming and very tenuous since there is one day in which to pollinate the flowers. In Madagascar, they pollinate them by hand. Also, to top it off, the vanilla is vulnerable to theft as well. Overall this makes vanilla a high commodity.

Long story short, make sure to use Vanilla Bean Paste in this almond custard ice cream recipe!

Don’t cut corners or skimp, since this vanilla bean paste makes this recipe shine!

Well, my husband is happy that I created this delicious recipe. I excited since now can have a batch on hand for him. All these years he went without ice cream when we had company over, so now he has his own non-dairy homemade almond custard ice cream. Well, my mind is full of all the different variations I’ll try next week. Now I have to buy one of the ice cream containers for the freezer.

Well, there will be more almond custard ice cream recipes in a couple of weeks, and I’ll try another variation. But, in the meantime, if you are into the taste of almond, then I have the best almond cookie recipe around.

Happy Baking and have a wonderful week.

Cheers,

