Almond Snowball Cookies Recipe (VIDEO) (2024)

These almond snowball cookies just melt in your mouth. They are perfect Christmas cookies and look like darling little snowballs. They remind me of these Russian Tea Cakes but these snowball cookies have more of a melting consistency. Get it? Melting? Hee hee.

The almond paired with orange zest is a delicious and highly irresistible combination. Here’s the story behind these: I bought tons of almond meal/flour for the endless macaron testing that I did and had some leftover so I decided to try it in these snowball cookies. And WOW!!!

These are melt-in-your-mouth good and the best snowball cookies I’ve ever had!

Can Snowball Cookies be Frozen?

This snowball cookie recipe freezes really well so they are a make-ahead cookie #SCORE!! Make them fully including powdered sugar and just dust with fresh powdered sugar once they are thawed and sitting on your cookie platter. They’ll taste just as good as the day you made them!

Ingredients for Snowball Cookies:

We used store-bought almond meal/flour. The package should say either “Extra Fine Almond Meal” Or “Almond Flour”. You can make your own almond flour using blanched almonds.

Use unsalted butter for this recipe.

Do not skip the oranze zest. A little goes a long way in both flavor and aroma.

For the cookies to form correctly, dry ingredients must be measured correctly .

How to make Snowball Cookies:

Preheat the oven to 400°F. Line 1 extra large (I LOVE that I can fit them all on this 3/4 size cookie sheet) or use 2 regular cookie sheets with parchment paper.

1. In the bowl of a stand mixer (highly recommend this mixer) fitted with the whisk attachment, cream together 2 sticks butter, 1/2 cup of powdered sugar and 1 tsp of vanilla, until smooth.

2. Switch to the paddle attachment and gradually mix in 2 cups all purpose flour and1/2 tsp salt. Once well incorporated, add 1 cup almond meal and 1/2 Tbsp orange zest and mix until well incorporated.

The dough stuck slightly to the spatula but not at all to my hands. If very sticky, add 1-2 Tbsp more flour (I didn’t need to).

3. Shape dough into 1-inch balls (this small ice cream scoop made it so easy and exact!) and place them on preparedbaking sheet 1inch apart. You should get 38-40 cookies.

Don’t make them too large or they won’t bake through properly. Bake11-13 min, or until bottoms are golden and edges are barelygolden (I bake 11 min for softer cookies). Remove from baking sheet and let cool 5 minutes.

4. Fill a bowl with powdered sugar and roll the cookiesin it while they are still warm (not hot, or they make the powdered sugar gummy). Transfer cookies to a wire rack to cool completely.

It’s best on a wire rack so the powder sugar doesn’t become moist but they will still be okif they cool on the parchment paper.

5. Once cookies are at room temperature, roll in powdered sugar again or dust the tops with a mini sieve (here’s the one in my picture) to give them that snowy look.

Watch How to Make Snowball Cookies:

We love these tea cookies year round (not just for the holidays), but they sure are a treat and look beautiful on a Christmas cookie platter!

Almond Snowball Cookies Recipe 4.95 from 145 votes Author: Natasha Kravchuk These almond snowball cookies just melt in your mouth. They are perfect Christmas cookies and look like darling little snowballs. Save Pin Review Print Prep Time: 15 minutes mins Cook Time: 13 minutes mins Total Time: 28 minutes mins Ingredients Servings: 38 cookies 1/2 lb unsalted butter , (16 Tbsp) softened at room temperature

, 1/2 cup powdered sugar plus 1 1/2 cups more for rolling cookies

1 tsp vanilla extract

2 cups all-purpose flour *measured correctly

1/2 tsp fine salt , I used fine sea salt

, 1 cup almond flour , or fine almond meal

, 1/2 Tbsp orange zest , from 1 medium orange Instructions Prep: Preheat the oven to 400°F. Line a 3/4 size cookie sheet or 2 regular cookie sheets with parchment paper. See Also Maple Pecan Latte (Starbucks Copycat Recipe) | The WorktopTwelfth Night, Apples and Wassailing: A Traditional English Wassail Recipehomemade lemon + lime cordial recipe – My Darling Lemon Thymesoothing lemon, honey + rosemary tea recipe – My Darling Lemon Thyme How to Make Snowball Cookies: In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with whisk attachment, cream together 1/2 lb butter, 1/2 cup powdered sugar and 1 tsp vanilla, until smooth.

Switch to paddle attachment and gradually mix in 2 cups all purpose flour and 1/2 tsp salt. Once incorporated, add 1 cup almond meal and 1/2 Tbsp orange zest and mix until well blended. The dough will stick slightly to the spatula but not to finger tips. If very sticky, add 1-2 Tbsp more flour.

Shape dough into 1-inch balls (a small ice cream scoop makes it easy and exact). Place them on prepared baking sheet 1 inch apart. You should get 38-40 cookies. Don't make them too large or they won't bake through properly. Bake 11-13 min, or until bottoms are golden and edges are barely golden (I bake 11 min for softer cookies). Remove from baking sheet and cool 5 min.

Fill a bowl with powdered sugar and roll the cookies in it while they are still warm (not hot). Transfer cookies to wire rack to cool completely.

Once cookies are at room temp, roll in powdered sugar again or dust the tops with a mini sieve for a snowy look. Notes Bakers Tip: *To measure flours, spoon into a measuring cup and scrape off the top. Nutrition Per Serving 89kcal Calories7g Carbs1g Protein6g Fat3g Saturated Fat12mg Cholesterol31mg Sodium8mg Potassium1g Sugar150IU Vitamin A0.1mg Vitamin C9mg Calcium0.4mg Iron Full Nutrition Label

Nutrition Disclosure Nutrition Facts Almond Snowball Cookies Recipe Amount per Serving Calories 89 % Daily Value* Fat 6 g 9 % Saturated Fat 3 g 19 % Cholesterol 12 mg 4 % Sodium 31 mg 1 % See Also Honey Ginger Scones Recipe | What's Cooking America Potassium 8 mg % Carbohydrates 7 g 2 % Sugar 1 g 1 % Protein 1 g 2 % Vitamin A 150 IU 3 % Vitamin C 0.1 mg % Calcium 9 mg 1 % Iron 0.4 mg 2 % * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet. Course: Dessert Cuisine: American Keyword: Almond Snowball Cookies, Snowball Cookies Skill Level: Easy Cost to Make: $ Calories: 89

