Almost Instant Vegan Cheese Sauce Recipe Easy No Nuts (2024)

Vegan Cheese Sauce is easy to make when you start with already cooked potatoes and carrots. No nuts here, either. Just delicious vegetables. Make your sauce creamier with added oil, or keep it light and go without.

Vegan Cheese Sauce is Easy and Inexpensive

I love vegan cheese sauce. It’s so easy to make. Or it’s easy to make once you peel and boil the potatoes and carrots.

This recipe uses simple canned potatoes and carrots for those days you just don’t have a lot of time to spend cooking. Vegan cheese sauce made this way is almost instant. It really doesn’t take much more time than the packaged stuff and it’s so much healthier and it’s also inexpensive. Also, the other ingredients are what most of us keep as staples in our pantries.

I got the canned potatoes and carrots on sale for $.59 each. The rest of the ingredients add just a bit more as far as cost. This entire batch can be made for less than $2. What a bargain.

One 15 oz can of whole potatoes and one 15 oz can of sliced carrots are perfect amounts to make a dinner-sized batch of delicious, creamy cheese sauce. There will be enough yummy cheese to add to a full package of pasta for mac and cheese, to use as the base for a party-sized queso dip, or a family dinner of Vegan Taco Fries.

Whatever you use this for, it’s so simple and inexpensive and turns out delicious.

10 Yummy Ways to Use Almost Instant Vegan Cheese Sauce

Pour over french fries, baked potatoes, tator tots, or hash browns. Or, use generously over broccoli, cauliflower, Brussels sprouts, cooked peas and carrots, or any vegetable. Over any kind of pasta. Use elbows to make traditional mac and cheese, or bow ties with sauteed mushrooms for even more yum. Added to rice and vegetables for a creamy cheesiness. Use for tacos, taco salad, or taco fries. As a delicious nacho dip for tortilla chips. Add spices as desired. Mix well with some refried beans, jalapenos and spices for a zesty Mexican dip. With bread. Use as a dip for breadsticks or even make a cheese sauce filled bread bowl. Add to broccoli and/or potato soup to make it cheesy. And saucy. Serve with soft or hard pretzels, crackers, or pita.

Make Your Own Easy Vegan Cheese Sauce Powder Mix

Make your own vegan cheese sauce powder mix with this crazy simple, super easy, and inexpensive recipe that takes just minutes to make.

Sweet Potato Cheese

This delicious, flavorful sweet potato cheese is firm and sliceable. It’s slightly similar in taste and texture to Daiya but less expensive and is made of commonly available ingredients.

Vegan Enchilada Lasagna

This Vegan Enchilada Lasagna is simple to make, delicious, healthy-ish, and uses ingredients available at most grocery stores.

Taco Cups

These taco cups are super cute and so easy to make. Like a cupcake and taco got together and had a delicious, tasty baby.