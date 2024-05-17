Aloo Tikki in Air Fryer - Air Fryer Recipes (2024)

Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

Aloo tikki in air fryer is a quick and easy snack that gets ready in no time. Aloo tikki is popular street food in India which is crunchy on the outside and packed with flavor on the inside. These are potato patties/cutlets usually shallow fried/deep-fried in oil.

You can make this aloo tikki in an air fryer in a healthier way. Aloo tikki is gluten-free and made with boiled potatoes, cornflour, and many spices. This is a popular tea-time snack served with green chutney, curd, and hot and spicy sauce.

Cutlets in air fryers are healthier to avoid deep-fried/shallow-fried. When I first tried this recipe I was amazed at the result. But some of us might not perfect this cooking method but don’t worry I’ve shared 2 more methods of cooking aloo tikki. You can make different recipes from boiled and mashed potatoes such as air fryer potato pancakes,air fryer masala fries, and cheesy air fryer mashed potato balls.

What is aloo tikki?

You can simply translate aloo tikki to potato patties/cutlet. Aloo is potato and tikki is patties/cutlets. Perfectly crispy on the outside and soft on the inside. Aloo tikki chat is another popular Indian street food made from aloo tikki. Aloo tikki in the street is served with green chutney/sauce. However, you can serve them with your favorite sauce too.

How to make aloo tikki in an air fryer?

Making aloo tikki in air fryer is fun. Mash the boiled potatoes gather all the spices mix them and air fry. Your quick and easy snack is ready. Here’s the step-by-step cooking method for aloo tikki in air fryer.

Ingredients for aloo tikki in air fryer:

2-3 medium potatoes (boiled and mashed)

1 small red onion (finely chopped)

1 green chili (finely chopped)

2 tablespoons fresh coriander (finely chopped)

1 tablespoon garlic and ginger minced

¼ teaspoon turmeric

1 teaspoon red chili powder

½ teaspoon cumin powder (roasted)

2 teaspoon chaat masala

2 tablespoons cornflour

Black salt to taste

Vegetable oil

Instructions for air fryer aloo tikki in air fryer:

Boil the potatoes, peel the skin off and mash the potatoes. Take a large mixing bowl to add mashed potatoes, red onion, green chili, coriander, ginger, garlic, turmeric, red chili powder, roasted cumin powder, chaat masala, cornflour, and black salt. Mix all the ingredients until well combined.

Take a few drops of oil to grease your palm for making patties. Scoop out the potato dough roll them on your palm and press them with your fingers to flatten it.

Meanwhile, preheat your air fryer at 176C/350F for 5 minutes. Repeat the process for the rest of the potato dough and set them aside.

Brush a thin layer of oil on the air fryer basket and transfer the aloo tikki to the basket in a single layer.

Cook aloo tikki in air fryer at 176C/350F for 10 minutes. Flip the patties brush a thin layer of oil and cook for 10 minutes more. Crispy aloo tikki in air fryer cooking time is 20 minutes. Remove the aloo tikki and serve them with chilled curd or green chutney or ketchup or any dips of your liking.

You can find the aloo Tikki in air fryer recipe in the printable card below

Flavor variation for tasty aloo tikki:

There are many ways to enjoy your aloo tikki made in air fryer. Here are some of the variations you can try:

Aloo Tikki: The popular way to enjoy your aloo tikki is with green chutney/sauce. However, you can also enjoy them with sweet and spicy ketchup as a teatime snack.

Aloo Tikki Chaat: Another popular Indian stree food made from aloo tikki ia aloo tikki chaat. Mash aloo tikki and top with chilled sweet curd, chopped onions, green chutney, black salt, and some chaat masala. Mix them well and your aloo tikki chaat is ready to serve.

Aloo Tikki Burger: Aloo tikki can also be used as a patty.

Tips & tricks for making the best aloo Tikki:

Do not overboil the potatoes. Immediately drain the boiled potatoes don’t leave them in water for too long. Potatoes will become soggy and won’t hold shape.

Adding cornflour helps to bring the potatoes to hold their shape. Cornflour works as a binding agent.

If your aloo tikki is too sticky or doesn’t hold its shape you can add 2 tablespoons of breadcrumbs. Refrigerate them for 30 minutes to hold the shape.

Place the aloo tikki in a single layer for the best result.

Brush a thin layer of oil on the basket and over the tikkis to avoid sticking. Plus a little amount of oil helps tikki to be crispier.

How is aloo tikki served?

Aloo tikki is best when served with sweet curd and green chutney.

You can stuff paneer, nuts, and spicy lentil mix, and make stuffed aloo tikki for a change.

Serve your aloo tikki made in an air fryer with sweet tamarind chutney for your tea-time snack.

Serve this aloo tikki burger by spreading some green chutney and hot and sweet sauce on hamburger buns. This tastes delicious my favorite.

Storage instructions for aloo tikki in air fryer:

If you are thinking to make these patties ahead, you can freeze them.

Mix all the ingredients, shape the patties, place them on a flat-bottomed plate, and freeze for an hour. Transfer them to an airtight container or a ziplock bag and freeze them. Thaw the aloo tikki before cooking.

However, if you have some leftover cooked aloo tikki put them in an airtight container and place them in the refrigerator. They are good for 2-3 days.

Mint or Green chutney recipe for aloo tikki:

Here is how you make green chutney for aloo tikki in air fryer:

Ingredients for green chutney:

1 cup fresh coriander

¼ cup fresh mint leaves

2-3 green chilies

2-3 garlic cloves

½ inch ginger

1 teaspoon cumin seeds (roasted)

2 teaspoons lemon juice

Salt to taste

Black salt ½ teaspoon (optional)

Instructions for green chutney:

Take an electric blender to add all the ingredients for the chutney.

Blend them and make a fine paste. You can add a teaspoon of water if needed/ if the chutney paste is too thick.

Remove the mixture and serve it with your hot and crispy aloo tikki made in air fryer.

Here are some of the frequently asked questions:

Why does my aloo tikki break while air frying?

There are two reasons for aloo tikki falling apart while air frying. Lack of binding agents such as cornflour, rice flour, etc, or if potatoes are too moist.

How do you fry McCain aloo tikki in an air fryer?

Preheat your air fryer to 200C/400F for 5 minutes.

Arrange the McCain aloo Tikki in an air fryer basket brush a thin layer of oil and cook them for 15 minutes. Flip the tikkis halfway through the cooking process. You can add a minute or two according to your liking.

Remove and serve.

How do you air fry frozen tikki?

Thaw the frozen tikkis before air frying them.

Brush a thin layer of oil on the basket and transfer the frozen tikkis into a single layer.

Cook them at 200C/400F for 15-20 minutes or until golden brown and crispy.

Is aloo tikki in air fryer gluten free?

Yes, the aloo tikki recipe is gluten-free. Corn flour is used for the recipe.

Other method of making aloo tikki:

You can cook your aloo tikki according to your liking:

Stovetop Method:

To make aloo tikki on stovetop:

Heat oil in a non-stick pan.

Place the aloo tikkis in the pan and fry them on medium heat. Flip the tikkis once they turn golden brown.

