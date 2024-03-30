Alphanumeric Laser Projector With Arduino (2024)

Motor

Spinning mirror drum spins at least at 25 rps or 1500 rpm (25 frames per second). Lower than that will produce visible flickering. This is typical motor type you find in CD, hard disk drives, floppy drives (if you still have them). Ideally it should be low voltage motor. Brushless motors last a a lot longer, run quieter but not as straight forward to control as brushed DC type. It doesn't need a lot of torque (like RC type). The one I had came from old floppy disk drive, however brushless motors from CD/DVD drives are much better choice.

Spinning Mirrors Drum home-made Design

Scanning laser beam is produced by 12 spinning mirrors. The design of this piece is largely exercise in geometry and patience.

I was not planning to use focusing optics in order to keep this simple, it was supposed to be small portable device. Without focusing optics, few constraints need to be defined before building it. They are the size of the projected image, distance where it'll be projected and intensity of the image (that has to do with image size and laser power). If the goal is to project a short message at a very long distance then laser scan angle must be very narrow, image size small (possibly one or two words long) in order to concentrate maximum power on the target, since intensity is proportional to the projected area. For this case, I chose image length to be about 12ft at a distance of across the room.Each mirror on the drum is offset just enough to produce horizontal scan line just below the previous one during the spin. The end result is set of horizontal lines on the screen that define the height of the image (or height of the alphanumeric symbol). The easiest way I thought of doing this is by aligning the mirrors along the perimeter of the base of the drum and having some way to adjust the alignment angle. The screw with the nut glued to the drum is one idea, but instead of a threaded screw, locking position by friction would work just as fine.

Ideal mirrors to use are the front surface type (reflecting coating are on the top surface of the glass rather than behind the glass like most mirrors). This allows minimal distortion and power loss in the reflected beam. Semiconductor lasers are limited in power so every effort in reducing the beam power loss counts.Front surface mirrors sold in hobby shops or ebay. They are typically used for DIY kaleidoscopes. Thin mirrors can be cut using regular glass cutter.

Plastic base to hold the mirrors was something I picked up at home depot. This a paint cap for large containers. The diameter was just right ~ 2 in and was also perfect to fit over the floppy disk drive motor's rotor. The lip at the bottom is used to position the mirrors. However, it's only later that I realized that I should have paid more attention to this step when I determined how difficult it can get to balance the drum even at low speeds (more on this later). Ideally, this should be precise piece of machined plastic but for DIY this will do. This is place to put your 3D printer to work if you got one!

Each of the mirror in the assembly will need to be positioned at a specific offset angle relative to the previous mirror to create projected line just below the previous one. Silicone sealant works great to secure only the base and few points on the sides of the mirror. Silicone when cured is rigid enough to keep the mirrors in place but flexible enough to do the fine adjustment for the angle. Using alignment screws, web camera and TV I adjusted each mirror alignment angle to produce 12 vertical points at 0.5" spacing at ~10ft distance. The final step was using 2 hour cure epoxy to attach mirrors to the drum and secure the alignment crews. I had to adjust and secure two mirrors at a time to make this task manageable. It turned out good. The gaps between the mirrors were due to my not so precise cuts on all mirrors. I didn't bother to redo this, since they served as channels to pour the glue and secure the mirrors.