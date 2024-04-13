Amazing Chocolate Liqueur Recipe (2024)

Published: Dec 7, 2019 · Modified: Sep 15, 2023 by Mamma C · This post may contain affiliate links

Here's a Chocolate Liqueur Recipe from Italy that you'll love! Pour this chocolate alcohol over cheesecake or ice cream, add it to your coffee or drink it straight! This homemade liqueur makes the perfect gift!

Just in time for the holidays, I give you homemade chocolate liqueur. To pour over your cheesecake, ice cream, homemade waffles or strawberries. To drizzle into your coffee, hot cocoa or shot glass.

Can I get an Amen?

This recipe is straight from Italy, my friends. It's a chocolate lover's dream, turning plain anything into a special treat with a little somethin' somethin' to warm you up.

We enjoy this every time we go to Connecticut to visit my in-laws. All of us, even the kids (the big ones), giddily pour it on our dessert every night.

It's a great way to cap off a delicious meal. Who cares if it takes us a little longer to get up and do the dishes?

This chocolate cello would make a great host/hostess gift or present for Christmas, Hanukkah, New Years...oooh, and Valentine's Day is not far away. But anyone who loves chocolate and alcohol would enjoy this all year.

What's chocolate liqueur?

It's heaven in a bottle, Baby. Seriously, it's a sweetened, chocolate-flavored alcoholic beverage that has a rich consistency. Think of it as chocolate sauce for adults.

This chocolate liqueur recipe calls for just five ingredients:

granulated sugar

unsweetened cocoa

whole milk

grain alcohol (we use Everclear 151)

vanilla extract

This yields about 12.5 cups of liqueur (100 servings), so don't be alarmed about the quantity of sugar. The drink will be pleasantly sweet, but you'll mostly taste chocolate with alcohol.

What can you substitute for Everclear?

For homemade chocolate liqueur, it's important to use a clear, unflavored, grain alcohol with a high alcohol content (proof). If you can't find Everclear 151, use plain, 100-proof vodka.

Liquor vs. liqueur

Liquor usually refers to a distilled alcohol without any flavoring. Think vodka, whiskey or rum.

Once that base alcohol is mixed with sugar and strong flavoring, it becomes liqueur. Liqueur is usually enjoyed after dinner with dessert.

It's important to note that chocolate liquor actually contains no alcohol. Chocolate liquor is the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) term used in chocolate manufacturing. It refers to the pure cocoa mass produced from finely grinding cacao nibs.

How to make chocolate liqueur Whisk cocoa and sugar in a large pot. Gradually whisk in whole milk. Stir constantly over medium heat. Chocolate foam will form on the surface. Continue stirring until the foam disappears. The consistency will be thick like pudding that hasn't set. Let the chocolate mixture cool, then refrigerate it for 12 hours before stirring in the vanilla. Wait an hour, then stir in the alcohol.

Your chocolate liqueur will be ready to transfer to bottles!

Bottles & equipment needed



Here are the types of items you'll need to make this recipe. All of these are affiliate links. As an Amazon associate, I earn from qualifying purchases.

Storage

This chocolate liqueur contains milk and will need to be stored in closed bottles or jars in the refrigerator or freezer. It can stay in the refrigerator for up to six months.

For longer storage, you can freeze the chocolate liqueur and thaw it in the refrigerator when you're ready to enjoy it. In any case, shake the bottle before pouring.

Final thoughts

This is a great recipe to start in the evening, so you can let the chocolate mixture chill overnight. Then you can finish making it the next day.

This really is the best chocolate liqueur, whether you want to use it as a cheesecake topping, drizzle it over easy fried ice cream or sip it in a stemmed glass! I hope you love it as much as we do.

Salute!

Enjoy!

(Recipe Source: My sister-in-law Flora, who got it from her sister Maria in Italy. Originally published on December 18, 2014 and updated now with new photos and text.)

Amazing Chocolate Liqueur Recipe An easy recipe for luscious chocolate liqueur to enjoy as a drink or drizzle over your ice cream, cheesecake, crepes, etc. Try it in coffee too! Note that when making it, you'll need 12 hours to chill the chocolate mixture, so overnight works well. 4.30 from 31 votes Print Pin Rate Save Course: Drinks Cuisine: Italian Prep Time: 15 minutes minutes Cook Time: 30 minutes minutes resting time: 13 hours hours 30 minutes minutes Total Time: 13 hours hours 45 minutes minutes Servings: 100 (Makes about 12.5 cups) Calories: 87kcal Author: Mamma C See Also Easy Fireball Fudge Recipe Ingredients Liqueur ▢ 3 ¼ pounds granulated sugar (7 ⅓ cups)

▢ 10 ½ ounces unsweetened cocoa powder (3 ½ cups; see notes)

▢ ½ gallon whole milk

▢ 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

▢ 17 ounces grain alcohol (such as Everclear 151 proof) Equipment ▢ 6-quart pot

▢ whisk

▢ funnel

▢ ladle

▢ glass bottles (12 (8.5 -oz) or 6 (16-oz) US Customary - Metric Instructions In a tall pot, combine the cocoa and sugar with a whisk. Add milk a little at a time, stirring as you go.

Place the pot over medium heat on the stove, stirring constantly. After a few minutes, foam will form on the surface. (If you still don't see foam, increase the heat a bit.)

Continue stirring constantly until the foam disappears. It will take about 25-30 minutes from the time you first placed the pot on the stove. (If the foam hasn't disappeared completely after 30 minutes, you can use a slotted spoon to scrape off the foam and discard it.) The mixture will look like chocolate pudding that hasn't set.

Turn off the heat and set the pot on a different burner to cool for 30-60 minutes before placing it, covered, in the refrigerator for 12 hours.

After the chocolate mixture has chilled, stir in the vanilla. Then, after one hour (the pot can stay out during that time) stir in the alcohol.

Have your clean glass bottles next to the pot. To fill each bottle, place a funnel in it and ladle in enough liqueur to fill it almost to the top. Cap or cork your bottles and store them in the refrigerator for up to six months or in the freezer for longer. Thaw frozen liqueur in the refrigerator.

To serve, shake the bottle first and then pour in your glass, coffee, or over your dessert. Video Notes If you can't find Everclear, substitute 100-proof vodka. Dry ingredients like cocoa are measured by weight, and this ingredient has a different conversion rate to cups. 10 ½ ounces of cocoa equals 3 ½ cups. Nutrition Calories: 87kcal | Carbohydrates: 17g | Protein: 1g | Fat: 1g | Saturated Fat: 1g | Cholesterol: 2mg | Sodium: 9mg | Potassium: 70mg | Fiber: 1g | Sugar: 16g | Vitamin A: 31IU | Calcium: 25mg | Iron: 1mg Tried this Recipe? Mention @cookingwithmammac or tag #CookingWithMammaC!