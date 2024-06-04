Amazon Has So Many Great Deals on iPhone Cases Right Now (2024)

We've been independently researching and testing products for over 120 years. If you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more about our review process.
iPhones have certainly come a long way in their design, but that doesn’t mean that cracked screens, dents and little scratches are unheard of. Just one accidental drop and your new device may require a visit to the Apple store, which is why using a protective iPhone case will help keep your very expensive device safe.
That said, all cases aren't created equal. Our tech experts and product analysts in the Good Housekeeping Institute have tested and evaluated more than 50 phone cases — some which feature wallets, clips, straps and even waterproof and drop-proof construction — to help you find the best iPhone case for your needs.
Our top picks:
1
Best Overall iPhone Case
Apple Silicone Case
Read more
2
Best Value iPhone Case
Spigen Ultra Hybrid
Read more
3
Best Wallet iPhone Case
Smartish Wallet Slayer Vol. 1
Read more
4
Best Durable iPhone Case
OtterBox Defender Series
Read more
5
Best iPhone Case for Protection
Speck Presidio 2
Read more
6
Best Leather iPhone Case
Apple Leather Case
Read more
7
Best Stylish iPhone Case
Case-Mate Twinkle Diamond
Read more
8
Best iPhone Case with Strap
Bandolier Hailey
Read more
9
Best Waterproof iPhone Case
OtterBox FRĒ
Read more
To find the best options on the market, we evaluated ease of use, performance, durability and design. Our top-rated picks below include protective cases for iPhone 11, 12, 13 and 14 with slim designs, built-in wallets, waterproof capabilities and more.
After reading our reviews, head to the bottom of this guide to learn more about what to look for when shopping for an iPhone case.
1
Best Overall iPhone Case
Apple Silicone Case
1
Best Overall iPhone Case
Apple Silicone Case
Pros
- Comes in 12 colors
- Built-in magnets for easy attachment
- No need to remove case for wireless charging
- Super lightweight
Cons
- No prints or patterns available
For those who own the latest iPhone 14, Apple's very own MagSafe case can't be beaten for its ease of use and solid phone protection that fits like a second skin.
In our Lab tests, we found that the buttery-smooth silicone version of this microfiber-lined case was consistently easy to snap on and off thanks to built-in magnets.
We also like that it's compatible with Apple's entire line of MagSafe accessories, meaning you can snap a MagSafe wallet on the back for card-carrying functionality. Plus, there's no need to remove the case in order to wirelessly charge via a MagSafe charger (or any Qi-certified charging stand). Verified Amazon reviewers agree, with nearly 80% giving this case five stars, commenting on its high quality and slim profile.
|Weight
|.035 ounces
|Dimensions
|7.11 x 3.52 x 0.67"
|MagSafe compatible
|Yes
2
Best Value iPhone Case
Spigen Ultra Hybrid
2
Best Value iPhone Case
Spigen Ultra Hybrid
Now 50% Off
Pros
- Flexible and lightweight
- Great price
- Clear design with various border shade options
Cons
- Non-grippy
- Single layer protection
If you prefer a transparent case that shows off your iPhone's naturally aesthetic design, then Spigen's Ultra Hybrid case is the way to go. Not only is it affordable, but this form-fitting case is slim, lightweight and minimalist so it can easily slide into your pocket. For those who need some color, you have the option to choose among a variety of border shades.
While it's not compatible with MagSafe chargers, it does support wireless charging for quick power boosts and is super-flexible for hassle-free removal. Although it might not offer as much protection as some tougher cases, it should protect your iPhone from everyday scratches and dents without added bulk thanks to raised edges and built-in drop protection.
|Weight
|1.1 ounces
|Dimensions
|2.97 x 5.96 x 0.43"
|MagSafe compatible
|No
3
Best Wallet iPhone Case
Smartish Wallet Slayer Vol. 1
3
Best Wallet iPhone Case
Smartish Wallet Slayer Vol. 1
Pros
- Able to store up to three cards and cash
- Offered in various prints, colors and customizable designs
- Dependable drop protection at bargain price
Cons
- Not compatible with wireless chargers
Wouldn’t it be nice if you could eliminate the need for carrying around a wallet? You can with this wallet iPhone case from Smartish, which features room for three cards as well as some cash.
This case impressed our pros with its light design and textured, grip-friendly sides to help you hang onto your device. The brand touts that the case features corner air pockets for extra drop protection (calling them "airbags for your iPhone"), and in our own drop tests of similar Smartish models, cases did indeed hold up well, demonstrating good shock absorption.
Though the Wallet Slayer model isn’t compatible with MagSafe or wireless chargers, our pros also recommend the Smartish Gripmunk case that is (just keep in mind that you’ll lose out on the handy wallet storage). For anyone who wants to personalize their smartphone, you can customize your case via Amazon or the Smartish design studio with your own creative artwork, images or text.
|Weight
|2.08 ounces
|Dimensions
|0.72 x 3.5 x 6"
|MagSafe compatible
|No
Advertisem*nt - Continue Reading Below
4
Best Durable iPhone Case
OtterBox Defender Series
4
Best Durable iPhone Case
OtterBox Defender Series
Now 29% Off
Pros
- Built-in belt-clip holster/kickstand
- Includes OtterBox limited lifetime warranty
- Durable design with port covers
Cons
- Bulky
- No built-in screen protector
Otterbox is known for its super-tough phone cases, and its Defender Series doubles down on durable layers that guard against even the roughest drops, scrapes and bumps. Over months of tests, we were impressed that the cases held up to repeated use and abuse, without so much as a single scratch to show for it.
We also loved the combination belt-clip holster/kickstand, which made it easy to prop your phone up on tabletops to watch videos and shows, while a handy port cover helped avoid debris clogs. Compatible with Qi wireless technology and MagSafe chargers, the Defender Series comes in six colors and various sizes.
|Weight
|4 ounces
|Dimensions
|6.33 x 3.51 x 1.25"
|MagSafe compatible
|Yes
5
Best iPhone Case for Protection
Speck Presidio 2
5
Best iPhone Case for Protection
Speck Presidio 2
Pros
- Verified 13-foot drop protection
- Features a texturized design to help grip your phone
- Offers Microban antimicrobial protection
Cons
- A bit heavier than other slim cases
Protecting your iPhone case from drops and accidents doesn’t mean it needs to be enclosed in a super bulky case. Our pros like this slim model from Presidio, which features a grip design to help prevent your iPhone from slipping out of your hands. Our testers found that this case effectively safeguarded their phones.
With multiple layers of protection, the manufacturer claims that independent labs have verified it can be dropped up 13 feet with no damage to the phone; the case has held up to repeated drop tests in our own Lab as well. We also like the button protection, which still allows for easy volume control, and a Microban coating should help reduce bacteria growth from the case’s surface.
|Weight
|3.04 ounces
|Dimensions
|6.04 x 3.11 x .53”
|MagSafe compatible
|Yes
6
Best Leather iPhone Case
Apple Leather Case
6
Best Leather iPhone Case
Apple Leather Case
Pros
- Made from genuine leather
- Snug fit
- Timeless, simple design
Cons
- Only available in 5 colors
- Some users find the material too slick
You won't find a better fit for your iPhone than with a case directly from Apple itself. This ultra-slim leather case is designed for those who believe scuffs and scratches add character to your devices. Though we wish it were available in a wider range of colors, our pros like the leather's soft feel and the snug fit of the case that doesn't add any bulk to your phone. It's compatible with MagSafe so you can go ahead and use your favorite accessories like an extra battery pack and more.
|Weight
|3.84 ounces
|Dimensions
|7.02 x 3.54 x 0.72"
|MagSafe compatible
|Yes
Advertisem*nt - Continue Reading Below
7
Best Stylish iPhone Case
Case-Mate Twinkle Diamond
7
Best Stylish iPhone Case
Case-Mate Twinkle Diamond
Now 63% Off
Pros
- Claimed 10-foot drop protection
- Pretty design
- Antimicrobial coating
Cons
- Some online reviews claim the fit is slightly off
Add a little sparkle to your phone with this line of Case-Mate cases, which come in eight different glittery, shimmering colors on Amazon. But they don't just look good: The ultra-slim design features a strong grip and is embedded with Micropel technology, a layer of antimicrobial protection that claims to help slow the spread of bacteria.
Plus, the manufacturer claims 10-foot drop protection, and in our road testing we found that repeated drops were no match for this style-forward pick. The cases are wireless charging compatible and available for almost every generation of iPhone devices. While this model isn't MagSafe, you can opt for one that is on Case-Mate's website.
|Weight
|3.21 ounces
|Dimensions
|5.97 x 3.01 x 0.51"
|MagSafe compatible
|No
8
Best iPhone Case with Strap
Bandolier Hailey
8
Best iPhone Case with Strap
Bandolier Hailey
Pros
- Built-in wallet and adjustable, detachable strap
- Genuine leather
Cons
- Expensive
A combination purse and phone case, this adorable crossbody is perfect for running errands while keeping your phone protected and by your side. With an adjustable and detachable strap, you can also use it as a stand-alone cell phone case. It has a hidden snapback wallet compartment that conceals and protects credit cards, a driver's license and cash. You can even take photos without taking the phone out of the case, which is made from pebbled leather.
|Weight
|7.8 ounces
|Dimensions
|7.95 x 5.71 x 2.44"
|MagSafe compatible
|No
9
Best Waterproof iPhone Case
OtterBox FRĒ
9
Best Waterproof iPhone Case
OtterBox FRĒ
Now 20% Off
Pros
- Impressive waterproof and drop protection
- Features built-in screen protector
- Easy to install on iPhone
- Lightweight for a durable case
Cons
- Pricey
- Requires a coin to open
A great choice for those who love outdoor activities — or simply have a tendency to drop their phones in the toilet! — this ultra-protective waterproof phone case will keep your phone safe from the elements, including water, snow and dirt.
The manufacturer claims it can be submerged entirely under 6.5 feet of water continuously for an hour and offers drop protection of about seven feet. We found these claims to be true in our Lab tests — after fully submerging a phone in water for an hour, it still had full functionality.
The coolest part: You can still use your fingerprint sensor to unlock your phone underwater. The case also comes with a built-in scratch protector that is virtually invisible to the eye and touch, but note that it's crucial to follow proper installation procedures.
|Weight
|1.44 ounces
|Dimensions
|6.28 x 3.40 x 0.62"
|MagSafe compatible
|Yes
Advertisem*nt - Continue Reading Below
How we test the best iPhone cases
In the Good Housekeeping Institute Media & Tech Lab, we test accessories for every gadget you can think of, from the best waterproof phone cases to bring along on your next vacation to phone holders for running to solar phone chargers.
Each year, we test dozens of new iPhone cases, assessing durability and functionality as well as ensuring easy access to all of the necessary buttons and ports. We often perform supplemental in-Lab testing, including drop tests and water-resistance testing. Then, we have consumer testers weigh in on how easy the cases are to put on and take off, whether they're comfortable to grip and ensure that any unique functions — like a built-in wallet or MagSafe claims — work too.
What to consider when shopping for a new iPhone case
Beyond making sure you buy a case for your model and phone size, here's a quick rundown of other factors to consider:
✔️ Durability: You want a case that protects your phone, no matter how many times it drops. Check out manufacturer claims on drop tests, materials and how long it will last. IPX ratings denote how rugged and weather-resistant products are. The first number after IP refers to solids (i.e. dust) and the second for liquids (i.e. water). Higher means more protection!
✔️ Protection: Nobody wants to see their beloved iPhone cracked or broken. Choose a case made of a shock-absorbent material (like silicone or rubber) that covers your phone’s vulnerable corners. Raised edges and a snug fit can help protect your screen's edges and camera lenses.
✔️ Weight: Some cases are lightweight and thin, some a bit bulkier. Decide what is important to you, as the heavier options generally offer more features like an extra layer of protection, a clip or a wallet. Keep in mind that slimmer cases will be easier to slide into your pockets.
✔️ Usability: Is the case easy to take on and off? Does it have easy access to the charging cord? Can accessories such as camera lenses be added and used without any fuss? Can you access all of your buttons?
✔️ Cost: Some cases run under 10 bucks, some well over $50. Figure out what your budget is beforehand, and see what you can afford that meets all of your needs.
Why trust Good Housekeeping?
For decades, the Good Housekeeping Institute has been providing expert reviews and feedback on the best electronics and accessories you can buy.
Originally written by Ali Kessler, this guide was most recently updated by Media & Tech Reviews Analyst Olivia Lipski, who tests and reviews the latest gadgets and gear for GH, including popular Apple devices like the Apple Watch Ultra and the best AirPods. Not only does she have years of product review experience, but she likes to swap out her iPhone cases every few months to really put each one to the test (yes, she drops her phone several times a week!).
Olivia Lipski
Media & Tech Reviews Analyst
Olivia (she/her) is a media and tech product reviews analyst at the Good Housekeeping Institute, covering tech, home, auto, health and more. She has more than five years of experience writing about tech trends and innovation and, prior to joining GH in 2021, was a writer for Android Central, Lifewire and other media outlets. Olivia is a graduate of George Washington University, with a bachelor's degree in journalism, political science and French, and she holds a master’s degree in communications from Sciences Po Paris.
Ali Kessler
Ali Kessler is a native New Yorker residing in the Sunshine State with expertise in hospitality, travel, the beauty industry, and electronics. She is a writer by nature, a graphic designer by study, a chef for fun, and a digital marketer by choice. Ali earned her Bachelor of Science in Advertising and English from the University of Florida. She then earned her graduate certificate from the Art Institute of Ft. Lauderdale in Graphic Design and a Digital Marketing Degree from Full Sail University. Ali has touched on all aspects of marketing/advertising, from logo creation to traffic, copywriting, web design, content writing, and getting social. Advertising has always been her passion ever since she watched Angela Bower on Who’s the Boss. Ali spends her free time with her four-year-old son making forts and pillow ice cream shops.