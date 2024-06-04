Amazon Has So Many Great Deals on iPhone Cases Right Now (2024)

We've been independently researching and testing products for over 120 years. If you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more about our review process.

iPhones have certainly come a long way in their design, but that doesn’t mean that cracked screens, dents and little scratches are unheard of. Just one accidental drop and your new device may require a visit to the Apple store, which is why using a protective iPhone case will help keep your very expensive device safe.

That said, all cases aren't created equal. Our tech experts and product analysts in the Good Housekeeping Institute have tested and evaluated more than 50 phone cases — some which feature wallets, clips, straps and even waterproof and drop-proof construction — to help you find the best iPhone case for your needs.

To find the best options on the market, we evaluated ease of use, performance, durability and design. Our top-rated picks below include protective cases for iPhone 11, 12, 13 and 14 with slim designs, built-in wallets, waterproof capabilities and more.



After reading our reviews, head to the bottom of this guide to learn more about what to look for when shopping for an iPhone case.

