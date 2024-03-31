Amish Chicken and Waffles Recipe (2024)

Jump to Recipe

This chicken and waffles recipe is so simple to make and only requires 5 ingredients. For such a fun meal, you really couldn’t ask for something easier or more convenient.

Another huge bonus that will have you running to create this recipe is that it only takes 25 minutes to put together and cook, which makes it perfect for a special dinner treat even on a busy weeknight!

Why you’ll love this recipe

This Pennsylvania chicken and waffles dish will surely become a favorite recipe in your house because it’s so simple and quick to make, yet it’s so delicious and a really fun spin on the usual chicken dinner recipes. Enjoy this chicken and waffles with gravy to give it a hearty and filling flavor.

Ingredients for this recipe

As mentioned above, this Amish chicken and waffles recipe only requires 5 ingredients, and you may already have them in your house.

Chicken breast: The main star of this recipe.

Chicken broth/stock: This is the base of the gravy which adds flavor and moisture to the chicken. Pro tip: make several batches of crockpot chicken bone broth to have on hand for any recipe that calls for broth.

Corn starch: For thickening the gravy.

Salt: To season.

Pepper: To season.

Substitutions

Feel free to use other parts of the chicken for this recipe, or you could also use another meat such as turkey if you prefer.

Equipment needed for this recipe

There is minimal equipment required for this recipe. For making the chicken, you’ll want to have a pot for cooking on the stove. When you prep the chicken, it’s a good idea to have a nice sharp knife to work with, as well as a cutting board to protect your countertops.

When you’re making the waffles, you’ll want a waffle iron if you’re making them from scratch. If you’re using freezer waffles, then you’ll want a toaster to warm them up!

How to make Pennsylvania Dutch chicken and waffles

Step 1: Bring chicken broth to boil. Stir cornstarch with a small amount of water until thick. Step 3: Reduce heat and add cooked chicken. Continue to stir until the gravy thickens and the chicken is heated through. Step 2: Add the thickened cornstarch to the boiling broth and be sure to stir well. Step 4: Season with salt and pepper. Serve over waffles, bread, or mashed potatoes.

Expert Tips

Cook the chicken ahead of time to make this a very quick meal to enjoy on a busy weeknight.

What to serve with Amish chicken and waffles?

There are many sides you could serve with this chicken and waffles recipe. Some great options would be Greek Coleslaw, Weight Watchers Broccoli Cauliflower Salad, Weight Watchers Pasta Salad, Weight Watchers Black Bean Salad, or this Easy Homemade Coleslaw Recipe.

Common Questions

Are chicken and waffles a good mix?

Although it may sound like an odd combination, chicken and waffles actually pair beautifully together!

How is chicken and waffles served?

Chicken and waffles can be served in a few different ways. This recipe is focused on the PA Dutch chicken and waffles where the chicken is cooked and served with gravy. It’s a healthier version.

Other recipes sometimes have the chicken fried and served with maple syrup.

Storage suggestions

You’ll want to enjoy the waffles as fresh as possible, however, it is possible to freeze them or to use frozen waffles.

To store the chicken, keep it in an airtight container in the fridge for a few days, or freeze it for a few months in the freezer if you have some leftovers you’re not planning to use right away.

Reheating Tips

You can reheat the chicken in the microwave, in the oven, or even on the stove. If you’ve chosen to freeze waffles you could reheat with a toaster or a toaster oven before eating.