An Index of the Best Paleo Recipes from My Natural Family (2024)

You've come to one of the most helpful sites for the best nutritious and DELICIOUS Paleo Recipes!
Eating Paleo is becoming more popular as people try the Paleo diet and discover its benefits, including how helpful it is in losing weight and feeling healthy. So, try out these Paleo-friendly recipes and see how it benefits you and your family today!
I started eating this way long before I had heard of the Paleo diet. I thought I was the only person who had to eat this way because of food allergies. I was sure surprised when I found the Paleo diet and learned that lots of other people were now eating how I ate.
Now I want to share my best recipes with you so you too can experience the benefits of the Paleo diet.
Breakfast
Start your day with a meal full of nutrients to fuel you until lunch. Some of my favorites are a bowl of chia pudding, biscuits straight from the oven, and dairy-free egg muffins with red peppers, spinach, onion, sausage, and coconut milk *.
I don't have bacon listed as a recipe on my blog, but that's definitely a go-to favorite!
- Fluffy Paleo Biscuits Recipe {Video}
- Quick and Easy Paleo Egg Muffins Recipe
- Paleo Pumpkin Muffins with Almond Flour Recipe
- Paleo Crepes Recipe with Video
See more →
Dinner
I tried to include a wide variety of different types of protein in this category so you aren't just eating steak, a potato and a vegetable for every meal.
- Creamy, Sun-Dried Tomato Chicken Thighs Recipe {Video}
- Crock Pot Roast with Potatoes, Carrots and Gravy {Video}
- 20-Minute Paleo Cashew Chicken Recipe {Video}
- The Best Paleo Pizza Crust Recipe {Video}
See more →
Chicken
There are a wide variety of cooking methods in this category, such as one-pan or pot dishes, grilled, baked, and fried.
Several of them are a complete meal in one dish including chicken, vegetables, and starch. I recommend you taste them all!
- Paleo Chicken Fajita Salad with Vinaigrette Recipe
- Rosemary Peach Balsamic Chicken Recipe
- Baked BBQ Chicken Thighs Recipe
- Almond Flour Pizza Recipe With Chicken and Thai-Inspired Toppings
See more →
Slow Cooker
This is probably my favorite cooking method. I love how everything turns out tender and full of flavor. It's definitely a good way to cook healthy recipes because you don't need as much fat to get a delicious meal.
- Crock Pot Roast with Potatoes, Carrots and Gravy {Video}
- Pork Crock Pot Chili Verde Recipe
- Zucchini Crock Pot Paleo Lasagna Recipe
- Paleo Chicken Soup Slow Cooker Recipe
See more →
Dessert
Discover how delicious desserts can be with sweeteners like honey that not only taste great but help you feel great!
- Caramelized Pecan Frozen Banana Ice Cream Recipe
- Wendy's Copycat Healthy Frosty Recipe {Video}
- The Very Best Ever Paleo Chocolate Cake Recipe
- Paleo Carrot Cake Recipe with Maple Syrup
See more →
Sides
Sides are an important part of any diet, but especially the Paleo one. I think some people forget that Paleo is not necessarily low-carb. It just happens to be that many of the "no" items have carbs in them.
I like to try to have at least one veggie with every meal and some of these recipes are great options. These side dishes can help give you variety and help make it easier to stick with the diet cause variety is the spice of life!
- Paleo Bread Machine Recipe
- Paleo Coconut Flour Bread Recipe
- Homemade Whole30 Mayo Recipe {Video}
- Paleo Coleslaw Recipe
See more →
Lunch
Lunch can be tricky I generally either eat leftovers or meal prep and freeze things like soup, curry, and muffins and just pull out what I want to eat that day. However, if you want to mix that up I have a few suggestions for you in this category.
- Paleo Mac and Cheese Recipe {Video}
- Curried, Baked Keto Zucchini Chips Recipe
- Healthy Asparagus Chicken Artichoke Salad Recipe
- Baba Ganoush Recipe
See more →
Christmas
I have so many Christmas recipes that I decided to create a separate category just for them. Although plenty of the things are delicious year-round.
- Snickerdoodle Paleo Cupcakes with Coconut Flour Recipe
- The Best Ever Paleo Gingerbread Cookies Recipe
- Paleo Cranberry Dessert Bars Recipe
- 5-Ingredient Paleo Chocolate Pie Recipe with Coconut Crust
See more →
The Best
These are favorites of the readers of my blog and are listed in order of popularity. Have you tried any of these? I would love for you to comment below and let me know which of these recipes are your favorites!
- Creamy, Sun-Dried Tomato Chicken Thighs Recipe {Video}
- Crock Pot Roast with Potatoes, Carrots and Gravy {Video}
- Paleo Mac and Cheese Recipe {Video}
- Fluffy Paleo Biscuits Recipe {Video}
- 20-Minute Paleo Cashew Chicken Recipe {Video}
- The Best Paleo Pizza Crust Recipe {Video}
- Paleo Bread Machine Recipe
- Caramelized Pecan Frozen Banana Ice Cream Recipe
- Wendy's Copycat Healthy Frosty Recipe {Video}
- Paleo Chicken Fajita Salad with Vinaigrette Recipe
- Quick and Easy Paleo Egg Muffins Recipe
- Healthy Slow Cooker Teriyaki Chicken Recipe
- Instant Pot Thai Basil Chicken Curry with Coconut Milk Recipe
- Perfect, Baked Paleo Sweet Potato Fries Recipe
- Paleo Lemon Bars Recipe
- Paleo Crepes Recipe with Video
- Fluffy Paleo Pancakes Recipe
- Paleo Alfredo Sauce Chicken Bake Recipe
- Tropical Green Paleo Smoothie Recipe
- My Favorite Four-Ingredient Basic Chia Pudding Recipe Plus Three Variations
Comments
Jennifer Young
You have been my go-to site for Paleo recipes for years. I love how this new index highlights the best recipes so I don't spend forever trying to find a good one. I found a few new ones I want to try now.
★★★★★
Reply