An Index of the Best Paleo Recipes from My Natural Family (2024)

Jump to Recipe·Print Recipe

You've come to one of the most helpful sites for the best nutritious and DELICIOUS Paleo Recipes!

Jump to: Breakfast

Dinner

Chicken

Slow Cooker

Dessert

Sides

Lunch

Christmas

The Best

Recipe

Comments

Eating Paleo is becoming more popular as people try the Paleo diet and discover its benefits, including how helpful it is in losing weight and feeling healthy. So, try out these Paleo-friendly recipes and see how it benefits you and your family today!

I started eating this way long before I had heard of the Paleo diet. I thought I was the only person who had to eat this way because of food allergies. I was sure surprised when I found the Paleo diet and learned that lots of other people were now eating how I ate.

Now I want to share my best recipes with you so you too can experience the benefits of the Paleo diet.

Breakfast

Start your day with a meal full of nutrients to fuel you until lunch. Some of my favorites are a bowl of chia pudding, biscuits straight from the oven, and dairy-free egg muffins with red peppers, spinach, onion, sausage, and coconut milk *.

I don't have bacon listed as a recipe on my blog, but that's definitely a go-to favorite!

Fluffy Paleo Biscuits Recipe {Video}

Quick and Easy Paleo Egg Muffins Recipe

Paleo Pumpkin Muffins with Almond Flour Recipe

Paleo Crepes Recipe with Video

See more →

Dinner

I tried to include a wide variety of different types of protein in this category so you aren't just eating steak, a potato and a vegetable for every meal.

Creamy, Sun-Dried Tomato Chicken Thighs Recipe {Video}

Crock Pot Roast with Potatoes, Carrots and Gravy {Video}

20-Minute Paleo Cashew Chicken Recipe {Video}

The Best Paleo Pizza Crust Recipe {Video}

See more →

Chicken

There are a wide variety of cooking methods in this category, such as one-pan or pot dishes, grilled, baked, and fried.

Several of them are a complete meal in one dish including chicken, vegetables, and starch. I recommend you taste them all!

See more →

Slow Cooker

This is probably my favorite cooking method. I love how everything turns out tender and full of flavor. It's definitely a good way to cook healthy recipes because you don't need as much fat to get a delicious meal.

Crock Pot Roast with Potatoes, Carrots and Gravy {Video}

Pork Crock Pot Chili Verde Recipe

Zucchini Crock Pot Paleo Lasagna Recipe

Paleo Chicken Soup Slow Cooker Recipe

See more →

Dessert

Discover how delicious desserts can be with sweeteners like honey that not only taste great but help you feel great!

Caramelized Pecan Frozen Banana Ice Cream Recipe

Wendy's Copycat Healthy Frosty Recipe {Video}

The Very Best Ever Paleo Chocolate Cake Recipe

Paleo Carrot Cake Recipe with Maple Syrup

See more →

Sides

Sides are an important part of any diet, but especially the Paleo one. I think some people forget that Paleo is not necessarily low-carb. It just happens to be that many of the "no" items have carbs in them.

I like to try to have at least one veggie with every meal and some of these recipes are great options. These side dishes can help give you variety and help make it easier to stick with the diet cause variety is the spice of life!

Paleo Bread Machine Recipe

Paleo Coconut Flour Bread Recipe

Homemade Whole30 Mayo Recipe {Video}

Paleo Coleslaw Recipe

See more →

Lunch

Lunch can be tricky I generally either eat leftovers or meal prep and freeze things like soup, curry, and muffins and just pull out what I want to eat that day. However, if you want to mix that up I have a few suggestions for you in this category.

Paleo Mac and Cheese Recipe {Video}

Curried, Baked Keto Zucchini Chips Recipe

Healthy Asparagus Chicken Artichoke Salad Recipe

Baba Ganoush Recipe

See more →

Christmas

I have so many Christmas recipes that I decided to create a separate category just for them. Although plenty of the things are delicious year-round.

Snickerdoodle Paleo Cupcakes with Coconut Flour Recipe

The Best Ever Paleo Gingerbread Cookies Recipe

Paleo Cranberry Dessert Bars Recipe

5-Ingredient Paleo Chocolate Pie Recipe with Coconut Crust

See more →

The Best

These are favorites of the readers of my blog and are listed in order of popularity. Have you tried any of these? I would love for you to comment below and let me know which of these recipes are your favorites!

Creamy, Sun-Dried Tomato Chicken Thighs Recipe {Video}

Crock Pot Roast with Potatoes, Carrots and Gravy {Video}

Paleo Mac and Cheese Recipe {Video}

Fluffy Paleo Biscuits Recipe {Video}

20-Minute Paleo Cashew Chicken Recipe {Video}

The Best Paleo Pizza Crust Recipe {Video}

Paleo Bread Machine Recipe

Caramelized Pecan Frozen Banana Ice Cream Recipe

Wendy's Copycat Healthy Frosty Recipe {Video}

Paleo Chicken Fajita Salad with Vinaigrette Recipe

Quick and Easy Paleo Egg Muffins Recipe

Healthy Slow Cooker Teriyaki Chicken Recipe

Instant Pot Thai Basil Chicken Curry with Coconut Milk Recipe

Perfect, Baked Paleo Sweet Potato Fries Recipe

Paleo Lemon Bars Recipe

Paleo Crepes Recipe with Video

Fluffy Paleo Pancakes Recipe

Paleo Alfredo Sauce Chicken Bake Recipe

Tropical Green Paleo Smoothie Recipe

My Favorite Four-Ingredient Basic Chia Pudding Recipe Plus Three Variations

Print

Recipe