Ancient Greek Loukoumades Recipe | Traditional Greek doughnuts (2024)

Let’s take a look at the most common Greek Loukoumades (Greek Donuts) recipe which you can easily recreate at home. It may get slightly messy in your kitchen, but it will absolutely worth it. Greek desserts are known to be pretty sweet, most of them soaked in sticky syrup, but good news, there are Loukoumades recipes which are less sweet or not at all.

As simple as the nibble-dessert sounds, you are going to be surprised by what differences can be found between two recipes and how delicious they are.

Imagine dough balls filled and covered with all sorts of mouthwatering sauces and nuts, they are simply scrumptious. You can find both sweet and savory bites, but beware; once tasted it you are going to be hooked for life.