Anker Soundcore Motion+ Review (2024)

Design

Design

Style

RGB Lights No

The Anker Soundcore Motion Plus is a fairly small speaker with a rectangular shape. It's meant to sit horizontally, and its edges are rounded. The control buttons are on top of the speaker, including a multifunction button and a BassUp button.

9.1

Design

Portability

Volume

84 in³ (1,372 cm³)

Weight

2.3 lbs (1.0 kg)

Power Source

Battery & USB

One-Hand Carry

Yes

The Anker Soundcore Motion Plus is outstandingly portable. It's small and lightweight, so you can easily carry it in one hand. Also, it's battery-powered, so you can bring it out and about without finding an outlet. It doesn't have a detachable strap like the Anker Soundcore Motion 300.

7.1

Design

Build Quality

Material Quality

Good

Water Resistance

Submersible (IPx7)

Dust Resistance

Unspecified

Impact Resistance

No

Floats In Water

Unspecified

The Anker Soundcore Motion Plus has decent build quality. It feels solid, and there's a metal grille covering the two drivers. Most of the speaker's exterior is made of silicone, and the buttons on top are texturized, making them easy to find by touch. It also has an IPX7 rating for water resistance, though we don't currently test for this. Though it lacks a rating for impact resistance, the manual suggests you should be careful not to drop it.

7.9

Design

Controls

Ease Of Use

Great

Feedback

Good

Music Play/Pause

Yes (Physical)

Call Answer/End

Yes (Physical)

Volume Up/Down

Yes (Physical)

Track Next/Previous

Yes (Physical)

Microphone On/Off

No

Additional Controls

Yes

The Anker Soundcore Motion Plus has very good controls. On top, there's a multifunction button to play/pause your audio, which you can also press twice to skip ahead and three times to backtrack. You can also use it to accept and end a call. At the top left, there's a BassUp button advertised to increase the bass in your audio. On top, there are also three separate buttons for adjusting the volume and pairing a device over Bluetooth. The power button is located on the side. There's also a light that turns solid blue when the speaker is connected to Bluetooth, solid white when it's connected to True Wireless Stereo, and solid red when it's charging. The light flashes red when the battery is low and flashes blue when it's searching for a Bluetooth pairing or when there's an incoming call.

Design

In The Box

  • Anker Soundcore Motion+ speaker
  • USB-C to USB-A charging cable
  • 3.5mm AUX cable
  • User Manual

Sound

6.5

Sound

Frequency Response Accuracy

Slope

-0.34

Std. Err.

3.48 dB

Low-Frequency Extension

60.8 Hz

High-Frequency Extension

10.7 kHz

The Anker Soundcore Motion Plus has adequate frequency response accuracy. With the BassUp feature turned on, it still struggles to reproduce low-bass. Because of this, you may not feel the deep thump and rumble in bass-heavy genres like hip-hop or EDM. It has a fairly well-balanced midrange, so vocals and lead instruments are reproduced clearly. However, its treble is a bit underemphasized, so higher frequencies are perceived as dark, especially compared to speakers like the Anker Soundcore Motion X600. Fortunately, its companion app includes a graphic EQ that lets you customize the sound.

LEARN ABOUT FREQUENCY RESPONSE ACCURACY

Sound

Raw Frequency Response

Binaural Recording @ 1m

Binaural Recording @ 2m

7.4

Sound

Soundstage

Directivity Index

4.95 dB

Stereo

Yes

The Anker Soundcore Motion has a decent soundstage. Its directivity is okay, so its soundstage is perceived as somewhat narrow rather than open and spacious. Fortunately, it can play stereo content without downmixing it to mono.

LEARN ABOUT SOUNDSTAGE

6.6

Sound

See Also
Motion X500 | Surround Sound Bluetooth Speaker

Dynamics

SPL @ Max Volume

91.0 dB SPL

DRC @ Max Volume

3.51 dB

The Anker Soundcore Motion has okay dynamics. It can get quite loud, which is useful for playing music at a party or outdoors. However, there are some compression artifacts when you play it at max volume. If you're looking for an Anker speaker with a better dynamics performance, check out the Anker Soundcore Motion Boom.

LEARN ABOUT DYNAMICS

Active Features

8.7

Active Features

Battery

Battery Life

15.5 hrs

Charge Time

3.4 hrs

Power Saving

Yes

Charging Port

USB-C

Battery Powered

Yes

The Anker Soundcore Motion Plus has amazing battery life. The manufacturer advertises a battery life of 12 hours, but in our tests, the speaker lasted over 15 hours. Battery life can vary depending on usage, so user experience may vary. There's also a power-saving feature that you can adjust through the app. You can set it to automatically shut off after 5, 10, 30, or 60 minutes without audio.

LEARN ABOUT BATTERY

1.7

Active Features

Voice Assistant

Alexa

No

Google Assistant

Yes (Requires Smartphone)

Speakerphone

Yes

Siri

Yes (Requires Smartphone)

Voice Assistant

Yes

Voice Activation

No

Microphone Mute

No

Far-Field Performance

Bad

Ambient Noise Performance

Bad

The Anker Soundcore Motion Plus has terrible voice assistant capabilities. It uses the voice assistant from your smartphone when it's paired via Bluetooth. As part of our methodology, we use recorded voice messages to test the speaker's response. It wasn't able to register any of these commands, even while close by and without any background noise. It can register questions from a normal speaking voice, but this isn't part of our testing process.

LEARN ABOUT VOICE ASSISTANT

6.3

Active Features

App

App Name

Soundcore

iOS

Yes

Android

Yes

EQ

Graphic + Presets

Stereo Pair Mode

Yes

Party Mode

No

Multi-Room

No

The Soundcore companion app is okay. It's compatible with iOS and Android and it comes with some preset EQ settings like 'Bass Up', 'Bass Off', 'Voice', 'Heavy', 'Classic', and 'Original'. There's also a full graphic EQ that lets you customize the sound to your liking. While you can pair two speakers together to create a stereo pair, this can only be done using Bluetooth, not through the app. Also, the app doesn't include features like Party Mode or Multi-Room, which allow you to connect multiple speakers for a louder sound or between rooms.

Connectivity

Connectivity

Wired

Aux Input

Yes

USB Audio

No

Other Ports

No

The Anker Soundcore Motion Plus has an AUX port that you can use to connect your smartphone to the speaker to play audio.

9.0

Connectivity

Bluetooth

Bluetooth

Yes

Bluetooth Version

5.0

Bluetooth iOS Latency

104 ms

Bluetooth Android Latency

42 ms

Bluetooth Range

280.5 ft (85.5 m)

Multi-Device Pairing

2 Devices

The Anker Soundcore Motion Plus has excellent Bluetooth connectivity. It has an incredible range, staying connected to your smartphone even from a distance. Its latency with iOS and Android devices is also quite low, making it suitable for watching movies or videos. That said, some apps compensate for latency differently, so your experience may vary. You can also pair it with two devices at a time, which is really convenient when you're frequently switching your audio source between your phone and laptop.

LEARN ABOUT BLUETOOTH

0

Connectivity

Wi-Fi

Wi-Fi Version

No Wi-Fi

Wi-Fi Frequency Band

No Wi-Fi

Wi-Fi

No

Apple AirPlay

No

AirPlay Latency

N/A

Google Chromecast

No

Chromecast Latency

N/A

This speaker isn't Wi-Fi compatible.

LEARN ABOUT WI-FI

Anker Soundcore Motion+ Review (2024)
Top Articles
25 Truly Fabulous Fennel Recipes
My Montana Kitchen's Top Five Recipes of 2016 | My Montana Kitchen
29 Weight Watchers Friendly Holiday Recipes
Best Christmas Cookie Frosting Recipe
Latest Posts
Steak and Shake 5 Way Chili - CopyKat Recipes
"Hearty Slow-Cooker Soups Made Simple: 5 Delicious Soup Recipes" -
Article information

Author: Arline Emard IV

Last Updated:

Views: 6369

Rating: 4.1 / 5 (52 voted)

Reviews: 91% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Arline Emard IV

Birthday: 1996-07-10

Address: 8912 Hintz Shore, West Louie, AZ 69363-0747

Phone: +13454700762376

Job: Administration Technician

Hobby: Paintball, Horseback riding, Cycling, Running, Macrame, Playing musical instruments, Soapmaking

Introduction: My name is Arline Emard IV, I am a cheerful, gorgeous, colorful, joyous, excited, super, inquisitive person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.