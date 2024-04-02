Anker Soundcore Motion+ Review (2024)

7.9 Design Controls

Ease Of Use

Feedback

Music Play/Pause

Call Answer/End

Volume Up/Down See Also Anker Soundcore Motion+ reviewAnker Soundcore Motion 300 reviewAnker Soundcore Motion+ Portable Bluetooth speaker reviewAnker Soundcore Motion 300 Review

Track Next/Previous

Microphone On/Off

Additional Controls

The Anker Soundcore Motion Plus has very good controls. On top, there's a multifunction button to play/pause your audio, which you can also press twice to skip ahead and three times to backtrack. You can also use it to accept and end a call. At the top left, there's a BassUp button advertised to increase the bass in your audio. On top, there are also three separate buttons for adjusting the volume and pairing a device over Bluetooth. The power button is located on the side. There's also a light that turns solid blue when the speaker is connected to Bluetooth, solid white when it's connected to True Wireless Stereo, and solid red when it's charging. The light flashes red when the battery is low and flashes blue when it's searching for a Bluetooth pairing or when there's an incoming call.