Anker Soundcore Motion X500 review – room-filling sound (2024)

Though it could lack the model recognition of different Bluetooth speaker mainstays like Bose or JBL, Anker’s Movement sequence of Bluetooth audio system has been a powerful train in large sound at small costs. The Anker Soundcore Movement X500 appears to enhance on its siblings by providing spatial audio, a beefy 40W output, however true portability, not like its bigger cousin, the Movement X600.

I’ve spent weeks testing the clutch bag-sized Anker Soundcore Movement X500 in quite a lot of circ*mstances, together with indoors whereas gaming or listening to music, and open air. For those who’re searching for a great-sounding gadget to take with you on the go, this might effectively be the best Bluetooth speaker on the market, particularly for underneath $200 / £200.

Execs

Nice, room-filling sound

Efficient spatial audio

Stylish-but-practical design

Cons

Poor ratio of cost time to play time

Anker Soundcore Movement X500 specs

Anker Soundcore Movement X500 design and options

Though its design is hardly revolutionary, the Anker Soundcore Movement X500 appears nice nonetheless. I’m reviewing the black model, though there’s a blue and significantly snazzy pink model obtainable too, for many who favor a splash of coloration.

The entrance of the gadget is taken up by a black, aluminum grille emblazoned with a refined Soundcore brand, whereas the again, high, and backside are black silicone. Contemplating its 40W output and three-channel sound, the speaker is surprisingly small, although actually not pocket-sized. Nonetheless, it’s simple to hold and might be comfortably saved in a small rucksack when out and about.

There’s additionally a sturdy metallic bar that attaches to the perimeters of the speaker and runs alongside the highest to permit for simple carrying. The Movement X500 may simply have shipped with out this bar, however I feel it’s an incredible function — it protects the buttons, makes the speaker simple to hold, and offers an interesting industrial edge to the speaker’s in any other case gentle appears.

There are six buttons throughout the forward-sloping high to manage the ability, Bluetooth connection, quantity, playback, and audio mode. Between these six buttons is a 43mm up-firing driver with enticing ambient lighting on the high, which flashes completely different shades of white relying on what preset EQ setting is enabled.

The Movement X500 has an IPX7 waterproof ranking, that means it may be submerged in water as much as a meter deep for half-hour with out incident. I can’t attest to its submersible capabilities at that depth, nevertheless it survived me splashing it with water from my faucet with none hostile results, useful if you happen to’re taking it tenting or to the seashore (or have mates with a propensity to spill their drinks at events).

The Movement X500’s booming 40W output blasts out sound at frequencies all the way in which from 50Hz as much as 40kHz, providing Hello-Res audio that may deal with the LDAC codec to permit increased decision information switch by way of Bluetooth. Chances are high you’re not going to note an enormous distinction in constancy between completely different codecs within the conditions you’ll be utilizing a transportable speaker like this nevertheless it’s at all times good to have the choice. The one function I’d have appreciated to see that isn’t current is a 3.5mm jack for many who like an analogue connection choice. However contemplating the worth and every little thing else on provide, that’s solely a minor quibble.

Anker Soundcore Movement X500 efficiency

In addition to the aforementioned up-firing 43mm driver, the Movement X500 has two forward-firing, full-range 58mm drivers, one on the right-hand aspect of the cupboard and one on the left. All three mix to supply a very room-filling sound. And it’s not simply bass-forward brutality both, the speaker’s self-professed ‘ultrawide’ frequency vary ensures no vibration is left behind.

The bass is highly effective, don’t get me unsuitable. For those who maintain the speaker in your hand, you’ll be able to really feel its meaty rumble, particularly in bass-heavy tracks and at excessive volumes, thanks to 2 passive radiators beefing it up. Nevertheless it’s matched by crisp treble and a midrange that greater than holds its personal. The Movement X500 is simply as comfy blasting out John Coltrane, Led Zeppelin, Disclosure, or the Elden Ring soundtrack.

In truth, the spatial audio performance means it’s surprisingly well-equipped to deal with video games like Valorant and CS2 the place directional sound cues are essential. In fact, it’s by no means going to compete with a high headset just like the Corsair HS80 Max Wireless, however the Movement X500’s spatial audio, pushed by a particular Soundcore algorithm, is one of the best I’ve encountered in a Bluetooth speaker.

You possibly can tweak this room-filling sound to your tastes within the Soundcore app’s EQ. For those who don’t need to obtain the app, you’ll be able to change between the Movement X500’s three preset profiles on the fly with the audio mode button on the speaker itself. There’s Spatial Dynamic, Spatial Signature, and Bass Enhance to select from. Sadly, you’ll be able to’t tweak the spatial presets themselves, however I discovered Spatial Dynamic to be just about spot on. You may also create customized presets within the app.

Battery-wise, Anker says the Movement X500 can count on 12 hours playtime on 50% quantity after 5 hours of charging, which is kind of in keeping with what I skilled. That’s not an incredible charge-to-play time ratio in comparison with different merchandise, however is extra a mirrored image of the Movement X500’s beefy 40W output than something, contemplating the battery is a good 6400mAh. However in order for you a speaker that may run and run, this most likely isn’t it.

Is the Anker Soundcore Movement X500 value it?

In a phrase: sure. The Anker Soundcore Movement X500 value is $170 / £170, which is nice worth for such a wonderful speaker. It delivers high-quality audio throughout the board, with an impressively vast soundstage that outputs nice sound whether or not you’re listening to music, podcasts, or gaming.

The one factor holding it again from perfection is the period of time it takes to cost in comparison with how lengthy the battery lasts. However even that’s primarily a mirrored image of how a lot energy the Movement X500 packs inside its diminutive body.