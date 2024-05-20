Anker Soundcore Motion X500 review – room-filling sound (2024)

Table of Contents
Anker Soundcore Movement X500 specs Anker Soundcore Movement X500 design and options Anker Soundcore Movement X500 efficiency Is the Anker Soundcore Movement X500 value it? Anker Soundcore Movement X500 overview FAQs

Though it could lack the model recognition of different Bluetooth speaker mainstays like Bose or JBL, Anker’s Movement sequence of Bluetooth audio system has been a powerful train in large sound at small costs. The Anker Soundcore Movement X500 appears to enhance on its siblings by providing spatial audio, a beefy 40W output, however true portability, not like its bigger cousin, the Movement X600.

I’ve spent weeks testing the clutch bag-sized Anker Soundcore Movement X500 in quite a lot of circ*mstances, together with indoors whereas gaming or listening to music, and open air. For those who’re searching for a great-sounding gadget to take with you on the go, this might effectively be the best Bluetooth speaker on the market, particularly for underneath $200 / £200.

Why you’ll be able to beliefour recommendationAt PCGamesN,our consultants spendhours testing {hardware},video games, and VPNs. We share sincere, unbiased opinions that can assist you purchase one of the best. Discover outhow we test.

Execs

  • Nice, room-filling sound
  • Efficient spatial audio
  • Stylish-but-practical design

Cons

  • Poor ratio of cost time to play time

Anker Soundcore Movement X500 specs

MannequinAnker Soundcore Movement X500
Output energy40W
Frequency vary50Hz – 40kHz
Battery life12 hours,4900mAh
Dimensions228 x 190 x81mm
Weight1,646g
See Also
Anker Soundcore Motion X600 ReviewSoundcore Motion X500 by Anker im Test bei kopfho*rer.deSoundcore Motion X500 by Anker Review | headphonecheck.comMotion X500 | Surround Sound Bluetooth Speaker

Anker Soundcore Movement X500 design and options

Though its design is hardly revolutionary, the Anker Soundcore Movement X500 appears nice nonetheless. I’m reviewing the black model, though there’s a blue and significantly snazzy pink model obtainable too, for many who favor a splash of coloration.

The entrance of the gadget is taken up by a black, aluminum grille emblazoned with a refined Soundcore brand, whereas the again, high, and backside are black silicone. Contemplating its 40W output and three-channel sound, the speaker is surprisingly small, although actually not pocket-sized. Nonetheless, it’s simple to hold and might be comfortably saved in a small rucksack when out and about.

There’s additionally a sturdy metallic bar that attaches to the perimeters of the speaker and runs alongside the highest to permit for simple carrying. The Movement X500 may simply have shipped with out this bar, however I feel it’s an incredible function — it protects the buttons, makes the speaker simple to hold, and offers an interesting industrial edge to the speaker’s in any other case gentle appears.

Anker Soundcore Motion X500 review – room-filling sound (1)

There are six buttons throughout the forward-sloping high to manage the ability, Bluetooth connection, quantity, playback, and audio mode. Between these six buttons is a 43mm up-firing driver with enticing ambient lighting on the high, which flashes completely different shades of white relying on what preset EQ setting is enabled.

See Also
Soundcore Motion X500 review: Surprisingly great spatial audio

The Movement X500 has an IPX7 waterproof ranking, that means it may be submerged in water as much as a meter deep for half-hour with out incident. I can’t attest to its submersible capabilities at that depth, nevertheless it survived me splashing it with water from my faucet with none hostile results, useful if you happen to’re taking it tenting or to the seashore (or have mates with a propensity to spill their drinks at events).

The Movement X500’s booming 40W output blasts out sound at frequencies all the way in which from 50Hz as much as 40kHz, providing Hello-Res audio that may deal with the LDAC codec to permit increased decision information switch by way of Bluetooth. Chances are high you’re not going to note an enormous distinction in constancy between completely different codecs within the conditions you’ll be utilizing a transportable speaker like this nevertheless it’s at all times good to have the choice. The one function I’d have appreciated to see that isn’t current is a 3.5mm jack for many who like an analogue connection choice. However contemplating the worth and every little thing else on provide, that’s solely a minor quibble.

Anker Soundcore Movement X500 efficiency

In addition to the aforementioned up-firing 43mm driver, the Movement X500 has two forward-firing, full-range 58mm drivers, one on the right-hand aspect of the cupboard and one on the left. All three mix to supply a very room-filling sound. And it’s not simply bass-forward brutality both, the speaker’s self-professed ‘ultrawide’ frequency vary ensures no vibration is left behind.

The bass is highly effective, don’t get me unsuitable. For those who maintain the speaker in your hand, you’ll be able to really feel its meaty rumble, particularly in bass-heavy tracks and at excessive volumes, thanks to 2 passive radiators beefing it up. Nevertheless it’s matched by crisp treble and a midrange that greater than holds its personal. The Movement X500 is simply as comfy blasting out John Coltrane, Led Zeppelin, Disclosure, or the Elden Ring soundtrack.

In truth, the spatial audio performance means it’s surprisingly well-equipped to deal with video games like Valorant and CS2 the place directional sound cues are essential. In fact, it’s by no means going to compete with a high headset just like the Corsair HS80 Max Wireless, however the Movement X500’s spatial audio, pushed by a particular Soundcore algorithm, is one of the best I’ve encountered in a Bluetooth speaker.

Anker Soundcore Motion X500 review – room-filling sound (2)

You possibly can tweak this room-filling sound to your tastes within the Soundcore app’s EQ. For those who don’t need to obtain the app, you’ll be able to change between the Movement X500’s three preset profiles on the fly with the audio mode button on the speaker itself. There’s Spatial Dynamic, Spatial Signature, and Bass Enhance to select from. Sadly, you’ll be able to’t tweak the spatial presets themselves, however I discovered Spatial Dynamic to be just about spot on. You may also create customized presets within the app.

Battery-wise, Anker says the Movement X500 can count on 12 hours playtime on 50% quantity after 5 hours of charging, which is kind of in keeping with what I skilled. That’s not an incredible charge-to-play time ratio in comparison with different merchandise, however is extra a mirrored image of the Movement X500’s beefy 40W output than something, contemplating the battery is a good 6400mAh. However in order for you a speaker that may run and run, this most likely isn’t it.

Anker Soundcore Motion X500 review – room-filling sound (3)

Is the Anker Soundcore Movement X500 value it?

In a phrase: sure. The Anker Soundcore Movement X500 value is $170 / £170, which is nice worth for such a wonderful speaker. It delivers high-quality audio throughout the board, with an impressively vast soundstage that outputs nice sound whether or not you’re listening to music, podcasts, or gaming.

The one factor holding it again from perfection is the period of time it takes to cost in comparison with how lengthy the battery lasts. However even that’s primarily a mirrored image of how a lot energy the Movement X500 packs inside its diminutive body.

Anker Soundcore Movement X500 overview

The Anker Soundcore Movement X500 provides good, room-filling sound in an impressively small package deal for an affordable value, approaching Bluetooth speaker perfection.

Anker Soundcore Motion X500 review – room-filling sound (2024)

FAQs

Anker Soundcore Motion X500 review – room-filling sound? ›

Anker Soundcore Motion X500 performance

View More
Does soundcore have good sound quality? ›

The Soundcore Motion 300 is Anker's answer to that Bose speaker. Around the same size as the Bose, it doesn't sound quite as good, but it sounds impressive for its compact size and costs only $80. As a result, we've awarded it a CNET Editors' Choice as a strong value pick in the portable Bluetooth speaker category.

Get More Info Here
Does soundcore have spatial audio? ›

Electronic equipment in soundcore is known for its spatial audio technology, which is available on earbuds, headphones, and speakers.

Discover More Details
Why is my soundcore speaker cutting in and out? ›

Normally the Bluetooth signal might be affected by obstructions, such as clothes, walls, pillars, home appliances, Wi-Fi, etc. The issue of voices cutting in and out is also affected by the battery life and Bluetooth range.

View Details
Is Soundcore Motion Boom loud? ›

The Anker Motion Boom is disappointing for videos and movies. While it can get pretty loud, there's compression present at max volume, so your audio doesn't sound as clean at louder volumes.

Discover More Details
Why does my Soundcore speaker sound muffled? ›

It could be because of the speaker's battery, the device connected with the speaker, the audio source, and so on. If the issue persists, please contact Soundcore customer support at service@soundcore.com for further assistance.

Learn More
Does Soundcore have Dolby Atmos? ›

Soundcore Infini Pro Integrated 2.1 Channel Soundbar with Dolby Atmos and Built-in Subwoofers, TV Surround Sound System with 4K HDR Pass-Through,HDMI Arc,Bluetooth 5 Wireless Music Streaming.

Keep Reading
What is the difference between spatial audio and noise cancelling? ›

On the other hand, spatial audio creates surround sound effects. Simply put, spatial audio expands sound to your whole space and lets you immerse fully in it; while noise cancelling and transparency get rid of the unwanted background noise and allow you to focus on one thing at a time.

Learn More Now
What is spatial audio mode? ›

Spatial audio with dynamic head tracking brings cinema-like sound from the film or video you're watching, so that sound feels like it's coming from all around you.

Show Me More
Why does all my audio keep cutting out? ›

Defective hardware or improper network configuration can cause audio to cut in and out. If the problem occurs on one phone, the underlying cause can vary from equipment to network configuration. If audio cuts in and out on multiple phones, the issue is likely network related.

Learn More Now

Why is Bluetooth choppy? ›

Signal Interference

Several factors can interfere with the Bluetooth signal, including Wi-Fi networks, microwave ovens, walls, other Bluetooth devices, fluorescent lighting, and even cross-body interference. These external factors can weaken or disrupt the signal, causing the audio to cut out or skip.

Learn More
Why does my speakers cut off at high volume? ›

As the volume level increases, the drain on the speaker also increases and this causes more charge to be drawn eventually causing the stereo to be cut off due to the lack of power. As the current draw stops, the voltage will again rise which will lead to a new cycle.

Read More
Why is my Anker Soundcore so quiet? ›

It could be because of the speaker's battery, the device connected with the speaker, the audio source, and so on. If your Soundcore 3's volume is too low, please try these steps: Confirm that Soundcore 3 is fully charged. Reset Soundcore 3 by holding the Bluetooth and Vol+ buttons at the same time for 5-10 seconds.

Discover More
Why is Soundcore so good? ›

Still, starting from already impressive passive noise isolation without ANC, adding noise canceling and a touch of music pretty much wipes away the majority of ambient annoyances. Anker's Soundcore Space A40 offer performance, features, and design that makes them feel more like flagships than budget buds.

Get More Info
Is boom or JBL louder? ›

Side-by-Side Comparison

The Ultimate Ears BOOM 3 is a better speaker for most uses than the JBL Flip 5. The Ultimate Ears is better built, gets louder with less compression, and has a longer battery life. Also, it has a better soundstage performance and can play stereo content without downmixing it to mono.

View More
Which is better Soundcore or Sony? ›

In my detailed comparison, Sony wh-ch720n has a more mature sound. But the Space One has better Noise Cancellation. The ambient mode is more natural on the Sony. Soundcore looks fancy but Sony has a more professional look.

Discover More Details
Is Soundcore a good brand of headphones? ›

Overall, they're an excellent value and well worth your attention if you're on a budget. If you want more accurate sound out of the box, Audio-Technica's $79.99 ATH-M20xBT headphones are a fine alternative, though they lack noise cancellation and higher-end codec options.

Read On
Is Soundcore better than AirPods? ›

The Anker SoundCore Liberty Air 2 Truly Wireless are better true wireless headphones than the Apple AirPods (2nd generation) Truly Wireless. Although the Apple feel better made, the Anker have a noticeably more neutral sound profile, and they pack a lot more accurate bass thanks to their closed-back design.

Learn More Now
Top Articles
Instant Pot 101: 50 Keto Instant Pot Recipes for Weight Loss
Best iPad Pro case 2022: Protect your prized Apple tablet from only £8 | Expert Reviews
Making a soft pretzel is a knotty challenge
Yes, Friends Are Good for Mental and Physical Health
Latest Posts
Perfect Prime Rib Roast Recipe & Cooking Tips
The Best Stuffing Recipe (Classic Thanksgiving Dish)
Article information

Author: Virgilio Hermann JD

Last Updated:

Views: 5993

Rating: 4 / 5 (61 voted)

Reviews: 92% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Virgilio Hermann JD

Birthday: 1997-12-21

Address: 6946 Schoen Cove, Sipesshire, MO 55944

Phone: +3763365785260

Job: Accounting Engineer

Hobby: Web surfing, Rafting, Dowsing, Stand-up comedy, Ghost hunting, Swimming, Amateur radio

Introduction: My name is Virgilio Hermann JD, I am a fine, gifted, beautiful, encouraging, kind, talented, zealous person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.