Apple AirPods Pro vs Libratone Track Air Plus: Was ist der Unterschied? (2024)

this is a great pair of ear buds

Ishene S_ Vor 1 Jahr 9 / 10

i really adore these ear buds and i have had them for a few months and i can assure you that they were worth every penny. i was very impressed at how they handled dolby atmos with special audio, it makes it seem like YOU are in the middle of the music. you can literally point to where all the sounds were coming from, also they have brilliant noise cancellation which come very handy for plane journey’s. but, the inly thing that let me down was the case, not the case it self but just the hing it kept making a small rattle when i push it but, but it’s mostly a minor issue. overall i think this is a great pair of ear buds.

Vorteile excellent noice cancellation

great sound quality (very balanced)

the spatial audio is brilliant

very comfortable to wear because of the ear tips Nachteile great build quality on the buds them self, but was a bit let down by the hing on the case

