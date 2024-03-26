Apple Cider Vinegar Salad Dressing Recipe (2024)

Bye bye bottled dressing! Here is a simple 5 minute recipe for salad dressing using apple cider vinegar. Plus I have a simple list of the elements to make a great homemade salad dressing and vinaigrette from scratch.

I originally shared this Apple Cider Vinegar Salad Dressing on January 29, 2015. I have updated some of the text and re-processed the photographs to share it with you again today. This post contains affiliate links.

Why We Love Apple Cider Vinaigrette

If I had to choose just one salad dressing to use for the rest of my life, it would be this apple cider vinaigrette. Thankfully I don’t have to choose just one because I happen to LOVE salad dressings of all kinds, and have dozens and dozens of salad dressings here on my site, in my cookbook and beyond! But this apple cider vinegar dressing is my first love when it comes to simple salad dressing.

Recipe Highlights Make Ahead Friendly: Keep it in the fridge for up to one week. A zesty apple cider vinaigrette can be kept on hand all week long for a quick way to complete a meal with a simple salad of cleaned greens and chopped veggies.

Keep it in the fridge for up to one week. A zesty apple cider vinaigrette can be kept on hand all week long for a quick way to complete a meal with a simple salad of cleaned greens and chopped veggies. Versatile: It pairs with so many seasonal salad combinations! We love it with bold Chopped Winter Salads , fresh garden salad s anytime of the year and even with tender spring salad .

It pairs with so many seasonal salad combinations! We love it with bold , fresh s anytime of the year and even with . Adaptable: Can be adapted to use your favorite herbs or customized with more or less of the ingredients to suit your palette.

I make this almost weekly! It’s so easy to pull together and I love the flavor combo! I have actually stopped using store-bought dressings! ~Jackie

Ingredients For Apple Cider Vinaigrette Shallot: you can sub in garlic or minced onion, or even use a couple pinches of garlic powder if you’re in a hurry. Extra Virgin Olive Oil: For great flavor Apple Cider Vinegar: look for raw unfiltered apple cider vinegar for great flavor. Read more about the difference here . Dijon Mustard: It acts as an emulsifier to hold the vinaigrette in suspension and keeps the oil and vinegar from separating Honey: A little honey helps to balance the strong acidity. Another sweetener can be used, or you can omit it if you really like strong sour flavors. Salt: To balance the acid in the apple cider vinegar you need a little salt. Make sure to use a half teaspoon of regular table salt, or a full teaspoon of kosher salt. Read more about subbing kosher salt for table salt here . Pepper: I always add a bit of black pepper into my dressings, and usually over my salad at the table too! This recipe for apple cider vinegar vinaigrette is no exception!

How To Make Apple Cider Vinaigrette Dressing Assemble your ingredients and decide how you’ll be blending the dressing . My step-by-step photos above show me making this with an immersion blender, but you can do this with your mini-prep or a blender too. Or if you don’t have any of those, you can always whisk it by hand.

. My step-by-step photos above show me making this with an immersion blender, but you can do this with your mini-prep or a blender too. Or if you don’t have any of those, you can always whisk it by hand. Peel and cut the shallot into quarters. Pop that right into the blender or blending jar. Add in the oil, apple cider vinegar, Dijon, honey and salt and pepper.

Note: if you’re whisking this by hand, you’ll want to wait and gradually whisk the oil in after the other ingredients are combined to emulsify it.

Puree the vinaigrette until it is smooth. Enjoy tossed with your favorite salad like this Spinach Salad or My Easy Garden Salad to name a couple.

FAQs and Expert Tips for This Recipe

Variations To Try Instead of olive oil, use a blend of half olive oil and half neutral cooking oil (such as avocado oil) to make the olive oil taste less pronounced.

Add chopped fresh herbs like a teaspoon of chives, oregano or tarragon.

Instead of honey use maple syrup for another variation.

Increase the oil to 1/2 cup, omit the honey and add another small pinch of salt to make this keto-friendly.

Chop a small clove of garlic and use in place of the shallot

Can You Make Apple Cider Vinaigrette Ahead? Yes absolutely! You can store the homemade dressing in a jar or resealable container for up to a week in the refrigerator.

Since this Apple Cider Vinaigrette Dressing is made with extra-virgin olive oil, it becomes solid in the fridge after a couple of days. Take it out and let it warm up on the counter for a little before using it. Or you can quickly warm it by setting the jar into a bowl of warm water. Shake well to re-emulsify before drizzling over your salad.

Can I whisk the dressing instead of blending? There are lots of ways to mix the ingredients together for healthy salad dressings. While I recommend blending with a mini prep, immersion blender or blender, you can whisk this apple cider vinegar vinaigrette by hand too! A whisk in a bowl or shaking the dressing ingredients together in a jar are very simple ways of creating an emulsion too! I favor using a blender or mini prep for dressing because it chops the shallot more finely and it makes their flavor more pronounced. A simple rule of thumb is that machine-blended dressings stay in emulsion longer in the fridge. This is great if you like to have the dressing on hand for several salads.

What Is Apple Cider Vinegar? Apple cider vinegar is made from apple cider (unfiltered apple juice) which has been fermented. During the fermentation process yeasts “eat” or digest the sugars in the cider and produce alcohol. From there a secondary phase of the process occurs where a bacteria turns the alcohol to acetic acid. Source. The vinegar goes through a maturation process over several months to a year. During that time strands of the mother will appear. Before bottling some apple cider vinegar is heat treated and filtered. Raw Unfiltered Cider Vinegar vs Filtered It seems boutique unfiltered raw cider vinegar from smaller producers has been popping up everywhere lately. For years now I have been buying it in small quantities from a local orchard. But now I am seeing a whole new crop of locally produced boutique apple cider vinegars on the shelves. One of the most common nationally available brands is Braggs.

raw cider vinegar from smaller producers has been popping up everywhere lately. For years now I have been buying it in small quantities from a local orchard. But now I am seeing a whole new crop of locally produced boutique apple cider vinegars on the shelves. One of the most common nationally available brands is Braggs. The difference between the cloudy unfiltered vinegar (including those made by these smaller orchards) and the clear commercially produced vinegar, is the former isn’t heat treated or pasteurized and filtered. Raw vinegar contains the mother, which means a small amount of the live culture is still in the vinegar. That means raw unfiltered vinegar has active enzymes from the fermentation process.

Another difference between the two is that in the initial fermentation phase commercial processors add yeast, whereas smaller micro-batch producers use natural airborn yeasts.

More Healthy Salad Dressings To Check Out:

Happy Cooking! ~Katie

Apple Cider Vinegar Salad Dressing ★★★★★4.9 from 64 reviews Author: Katie Webster

Total Time: 5 minutes

Yield: 3/4 cup 1 x Print Recipe Description Homemade Apple Cider Vinegar Salad dressing is so easy to make. It only takes 5 minutes and it is so much healthier than bottled dressing. Find out the top tips for making homemade dressing without additives, preservatives or soy lecithin. Ingredients UnitsScale 1 small shallot (or one lobe of a large), peeled, cored and quartered

small shallot (or lobe of a large), peeled, cored and quartered 1/3 cup extra-virgin olive oil

extra-virgin olive oil 1/4 cup cider vinegar

cider vinegar 2 teaspooons Dijon mustard

teaspooons Dijon mustard 2 teaspoons honey

honey 1/2 teaspoon salt

salt 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground pepper Cook ModePrevent your screen from going dark Instructions Puree shallot, oil, vinegar, mustard, honey, salt and pepper in a blender or mini prep or with an immersion blender in a large cup until smooth, about 30 seconds. Use immediately or store in a sealed jar in the refrigerator up to 1 week. Bring to room temperature before serving if it becomes solid. Notes Make Ahead Notes: You can store this in a jar up to a week. After a day or two it will become solid in the fridge. So take it out and let it warm up on the counter for a little before using it. Or you can quickly warm it by setting the jar into a bowl of warm water. Prep Time: 5 minutes

Category: Dressing and Sauce

Method: Blender

Cuisine: American Nutrition Serving Size: 2 tablespoons

Calories: 119

Sugar: 2 g

Sodium: 231 mg

Fat: 12 g

Saturated Fat: 2 g

Carbohydrates: 2 g

Fiber: 0 g

Protein: 0 g Keywords: apple cider vinegar salad dressing,apple cider vinaigrette,how to make vinaigrette,how to make salad dressing