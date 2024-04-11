Apple Cranberry Sausage Stuffing Recipe with Fresh Herbs (2024)

by Melissa 22 Comments
This stuffing recipe is so easy. Sausage, apples and cranberry combined with fresh herbs and buttery toasted bread crumbs!
Stuffing Recipe Easy
This stuffing recipe only takes a few minutes to prep and couldn’t be easier to pull together. I use fresh apples, dried cranberries and browned sausage to bring store bought bread crumbs to life. For this recipe, I have aways used unseasoned bread crumbs. I just discard the dried seasoning packet. Last time I was at the store, they only had seasoned breadcrumbs and it turned out great too! So I think it’s ok to use what is available, just adjust added salt as needed.
Sauté the onions and celery in a large sauté pan. Then add sausage, breaking up as it browns. Stir in fresh herbs, apples and cranberries and get ready for your house to smell like Thanksgiving! I think it’s the fresh sage that really reminds me of the holidays!
Next, stir in breadcrumbs and stock. Top with melted butter and bake covered until stock is absorbed, then uncovered until lightly toasted.
This can easily be made ahead and baked right before serving. Just allow extra time for baking since it will be chilled from the refrigerator. I also have a slow cooker stuffing recipe if you need to free up space in the oven during a holiday meal.
Easy Thanksgiving Stuffing Tips
Prepare stuffing up until baking 1-2 days ahead of time and refrigerate to cut down on day-of prep.
Use fresh herbs for that traditional Thanksgiving flavor.
You can use any kind of apple – Granny Smith, Golden Delicious or Honey Crisp work really well!
Stuffing Recipe Easy - Cranberry Sausage Apple Stuffing
Prep Time
10 mins
Cook Time
45 mins
Total Time
55 mins
Course:Dinner
Cuisine:American
Keyword:Thanksgiving
Servings: 11
Ingredients
- 2tablespoonsof olive oil
- 1medium onion diced
- 2stalks of celery diced
- 1poundof sausage
- 1teaspoonof salt
- freshly ground pepper to taste
- 2tablespoonsof fresh sage minced
- 2teaspoonsof fresh rosemary minced
- 2tablespoonsof fresh flat leaf parsley chopped
- 1large golden delicious apple cored and diced
- 3/4cupsof dried cranberries
- 2cupsof turkey or chicken stock
- 6cupsof dry unseasoned bread cubes
- 4tablespoonsof melted butter
Instructions
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a large sauté pan, heat onions and celery over medium heat until softened. Add sausage, breaking up as it browns. Once sausage is cooked through, season with salt, pepper and stir in fresh herbs. Then stir in diced apples, cranberries, bread crumbs and stock.
Transfer stuffing mixture to a 9x13 baking pan that has been sprayed with non stick cooking spray, drizzle melted butter over stuffing mixture and cover tightly with foil. Bake for 25 minutes covered, then for another 20 uncovered until stuffing is lightly toasted. Sprinkle with additional fresh herbs before serving.
This is one of our traditional Thanksgiving family recipes and I think you are going to love it!
Katie
This looks like the most delicious stuffing recipe! I can’t wait to try it! It’s going to be a hit!
wilhelmina
I am glad I didn’t wait until Thanksgiving to try this stuffing, it is way too delicious to only serve once a year!
Katie
I love the addition of the apple and cranberry to this. The whole family did too!
Kimberly
Perfection! Absolutely nothing beats homemade stuffing!
SuzySee AlsoVegan Broccoli Casserole Recipe
Stuffing is a must to have on the table for the holidays but I never thought to add apples and cranberries to it! Looks delicious!
Lisa
What type of sausage do you use?
Melissa
Breakfast sausage.
Krissy Allori
I loved this stuffing recipe. The best part is that it really is easy to make. The cranberries give that little burst of sweet that I love.
You had me at sausage, apples, and cranberry! Seriously awesome stuffing recipe! 🙂 Thanks so much!
Stephanie
Such a great stuffing recipe! I really loved the apples and cranberries in it!
Suzy
I’ve seen lots of stuffing recipes around but I really love the idea of adding apples and cranberries! Trying this for the holidays!
Eden
This stuffing was so good!! I love the cranberries in it and it turned out super moist! LOVE!!
Lisa
I just made this and OMG this is amazing!!! I could only find the seasoned bread cubes and I used sweet Italian sausage. This is now my go to stuffing! I have to work on Thanksgiving tomorrow (I’m a nurse) and I’m bringing in a huge tray of this for our potluck meal!
Michelle
Made it for Thanksgiving! I used hot Italian sausage and it was delicious! Thanks for posting this one!
Lisa
My family RAVED about this stuffing at Thanksgiving 🙂 I used more like 10 cups of bread cubes (and, thus, extra broth)…it was amazing
Katie
I love the addition of cranberry and apple in this stuffing! It adds the perfect amount of sweetness to it. We love it!
Natalie
The addition of apples & cranberries take this stuffing to a new level!! Adding this to our Thanksgiving menu!
April
This stuffing is SO GOOD. The perfect addition to Thanksgiving.
Kristen
This stuffing was so good, I could not stop eating it and neither could my family. I will definitely have to make it again.
Lori
This is our GO TO stuffing every year. It’s a crowd pleaser!!! Last year I made this recipe and halved it completely to make one regular meat version and one meat-less version (used Impossible Brand fake pork) and it came out wonderful! My non-meating eat sisters loved it! The whole house smells like a holiday. It’s a must make every year for our Thanksgiving table. I love that I can make it in the slow cooker and free up the stovetop too.
Melissa
Such a great idea! Thank you for taking the time to share!
Dani
I absolutely LOVE this stuffing, and make it every year. Only a couple of us even like stuffing, but I make the whole batch each year just so I can enjoy all the leftovers myself. This recipe is what has lead me to slowly take over a lot of the cooking for Thanksgiving, and I can’t recommend it enough.
