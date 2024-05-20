Apple iPhone 16 series India price, specifications and everything we know so far (2024)

The iPhone 15 series is currently one of the top premium smartphones available in the market. The series was launched a few months ago with four devices in the lineup - iPhone 15 and 15 Plus, and the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max. All models sport a new 48-megapixel main camera, with the Pro models boasting an additional telephoto lens with either 3x or 5x optical zoom. The Pro models also benefit from the faster A17 Bionic chip and longer battery life, while the standard iPhones use the A16 Bionic chip. Finally, all iPhone 15 models also ditched the Lightning port in favour of USB-C, enabling faster data transfer and removing the need for multiple cables. However, even though the launch of the iPhone 15 series is fresh and is offering the best of features, whispers of its successor, the iPhone 16, are already circulating online.

Expected in Fall 2024, leaks and rumours of the iPhone 16 series are suggesting that the upcoming new-gen iPhone will receive significant upgrades and powerful performance with the integration of AI. Let me detail more on everything we know so far about the upcoming iPhone lineup.

iPhone 16 might look like iPhone X with bigger display

In a recent newsletter, Bloomberg's reporter Mark Gurman hinted at a significant design change for the iPhone 16. He revealed that the iPhone 16 might adopt vertical camera cutouts at the rear, reminiscent of what we saw in the iPhone X. In Fact he revealed that the iPhone 16 could draw design inspiration from the iPhone X's overall look while featuring a larger display. If true, this would signify a departure from the current design language seen in the iPhone 15 series.

Additionally, according to Gurman, the "Pro" models in the iPhone 16 lineup may experience a size increase. Specifically, the iPhone 16 Pro could reach 6.3 inches, while the larger iPhone 16 Pro Max might scale up to 6.9 inches. Howver, despite the increased size, Apple is expected to maintain the same thickness and overall design. Furthermore, reports indicate that micro-lens technology may be integrated into the OLED panels, promising improved brightness and reduced power consumption.

New buttons in iPhone 16

Apple is expected to standardise its popular "Action Button" from the iPhone 15 Pro across all models. Additionally, the company may introduce a new pressure-sensitive "Capture Button" that resembles a physical camera shutter.

iPhone 16 Pro models to get the A18 Pro chip

Apart from big design changes, Apple is also said to increase the power of its new gen iPhones. Under the hood, the iPhone 16 is expected to feature next-generation A-series chips, developed using advanced N3E technology. These chips promise improved speed and extended battery life. Notably, the standard models may house the A17 chip, while the Pro models could be equipped with the A18 Pro, boasting an additional GPU core and enhanced Neural Engine capabilities. The difference in the chips will follow Apple's tradition of distinguishing performance chips between its standard and Pro variants. However, there are rumours that Apple may cease this distinction with the iPhone 17 series, possibly in 2025.

iPhone 16 with bigger battery, fast charging speed

In terms of battery power, Apple reportedly plans to extend the battery life of its iPhone 16 series through improved battery technology and support for faster 40W wired charging. Additionally, the Pro models might incorporate an upgraded thermal management system utilising graphene and a metal battery case.

Reports suggest that in the iPhone 16 series, Apple will adopt new battery technology for prolonged usage, coupled with faster charging speeds. Leaked images have also hinted at a redesigned battery with a capacity of 3355mAh for the Pro model, addressing users' power-related concerns.

Better camera system for iPhone 16 series

Apple is also said to be making significant improvements to the iPhone 16's camera department. As mentioned earlier, Apple is planning to bid farewell to its traditional diagonal camera setup in favour of a new vertical arrangement. This shift is speculated to enable features like Spatial Video capture, specifically tailored for Apple's Vision Pro headset.

Additionally, the iPhone 16 Pro Max is also said to feature a "Tetra Prism" 5x optical zoom lens, a 48-megapixel Ultra Wide lens for better low-light photography, and even a unique 48-megapixel wide-angle camera with a hybrid lens. These enhancements could significantly improve zoom capabilities, promising users more power to their photography.

AI Integration and Software Enhancements

To keep up with competitors, Apple is also reportedly planning to bring significant AI capabilities to the iPhone 16 lineup. Speculation suggests that Apple's addition of AI capabilities will come with the new iOS 18 and the iPhone 16 lineup. The new AI features will include smarter Siri-Messages integration and personalised Apple Music playlists.

iPhone 16 series might costs more than 15 series

While the iPhone 16 is expected to boast new features and significant upgrades, it's also rumoured to carry a higher price tag. In India specifically, the launch price of the iPhone 16 is said to be steeper than its predecessors, the iPhone 13, 14, and 15, which interestingly maintained a consistent price point.

Industry analysts predict that the iPhone 16 will see a slight price bump compared to previous models. Considering the rumoured enhancements and advancements, we can expect a price increase of $100. For Indian consumers, this could translate to a roughly Rs 10,000 increase compared to the preceding models, aligning with Apple's global pricing strategy.

Notably, all this information is based on rumors, and the final specifications and pricing will be revealed by Apple only during the launch.

Published By: Divya Bhati Published On: Mar 4, 2024