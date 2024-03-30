Apple iPhone SE 64GB (Black) MHGP3X/A (2024)

iPhone SE is the most powerful 4.7-inch iPhone ever.1Featuring A13 Bionic, the fastest chip in a smartphone, for incredible performance in apps, games and photography. Portrait mode for studio-quality portraits, and six lighting effects. Next-generation Smart HDR for incredible detail across highlights and shadows. Cinematic-quality 4K video. And all the advanced features of iOS. With long battery life2and water resistance3, it’s so much of the iPhone you love, in a not-so-big size.

AUSTRALIAN STOCK Colour:Black Small iPhone. Huge performance. 4.7-inch Retina HD display A13 Bionic chip with third-generation Neural Engine 12-megapixel Wide camera and 4K video Overview iPhone SE is the most powerful 4.7-inch iPhone ever.1Featuring A13 Bionic, the fastest chip in a smartphone, for incredible performance in apps, games and photography. Portrait mode for studio-quality portraits, and six lighting effects. Next-generation Smart HDR for incredible detail across highlights and shadows. Cinematic-quality 4K video. And all the advanced features of iOS. With long battery life2and water resistance3, it’s so much of the iPhone you love, in a not-so-big size. Key Features 4.7-inch Retina HD display1 Water and dust resistance (1 metre for up to 30 minutes, IP67)3 12-megapixel Wide camera; Portrait mode, Portrait Lighting, Depth Control, next-generation Smart HDR and 4K video 7-megapixel front camera with Portrait mode, Portrait Lighting and Depth Control Touch ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay A13 Bionic chip with third-generation Neural Engine Fast-charge–capable Wireless charging4 iOS 13 with Dark Mode, new tools for editing photos and video, and new privacy features Phone Operating System iOS Phone Type iPhone SE Network compatibility 4G Dual SIM (nano-SIM+ eSIM) Yes Colour Black Device screen size (inches) 4.7 Resolution (Pixels) 1334 x 750 Display type Retina HD Touchscreen Yes Internal memory 64GB Battery life Up to 13 hours of video playback; Up to 40 hours of audio playback Wireless Charging Type Qi Processor A13 Bionic Chip Processor Model Number A13 RAM (GB) 3 Rear Cameras (MP) 12 Front camera (MP) 7 Built-in flash Yes Face detection Yes Image stabilisation Optical Digital zoom 5x Movie recording 4K Video Frames Per Second 4K@24/30/60fps GPS Yes MP3 Yes Video Calling Yes Apple connector type Lightning NFC Yes Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 ax) Bluetooth v5.0 Manufacturer's warranty 1 Year

WARRANTY

Our warranty covers your item from issues that may arise with your item within the warranty period. The warranty period begins on the day that your item is purchased however this can be extended if there are delays in shipping. Please note that if an item has a failed delivery attempt because the address was incorrect or no one was available to receive the package this is not a cause to extend the warranty period.

The warranty does not cover damage caused by the user such as drops or water damage. Our warranty will also become null and void if another party attempts to repair or open the device for any reason.

If you believe that your item has a fault that is claimable under warranty, please contact us straight away with information regarding the issue via our website , eBay messenger or Amazon in order to receive return authorisation as well as instructions on shipping the device back to us.

PLEASE NOTE – if you wish to have an item repaired or exchanged by us, it is best to NOT open a return request. We are not able to send a replacement if there is an open return request and this may cause processing delays.

RETURNS

If you need to return a device to us for any reason please contact us to obtain a return authorisation number as well as instructions on how to ship your item back to us.

You do NOT need open a return request via eBay, simply inform us that you wish to return the item and we will provide instructions. The 30 day satisfaction guarantee period begins at the time of purchase NOT at the time of delivery.

Repair, refund or replacement will not be processed until the item has been received AND inspected by a 3 Brothers Mobiles representative. Once your item arrives back at our facility please allow 3 business days for us to process the device at which point we will contact you.

To get a return authorisation please contact us.