Apple Slaw Recipe - Cooking Classy - Cooking Classy (2024)

Apple Slaw – An upgraded coleslaw that’s crunchy, fresh and delicious. Made with cabbage, apples, cranberries and almonds and it’s all coated in sweet and tangy dressing. It’s the perfect side for BBQ’s, parties or picnics!

Apple Slaw Recipe

Who doesn’t love coleslaw? It’s crunchy, it’s creamy, it has just enough sweetness, and it goes with just about anything. It’s always quick to be polished off.

Here you get the perfect blend of textures and flavors with the mix-in additions of apples, cranberries, almonds and optional cheese. And it’s covered in a more wholesome, lighter Greek yogurt dressing (versus a classic coleslaw dressing that has as much as a cup of mayonnaise in it).

This apple slaw recipe has a pleasant mild flavor to it, but if you’d like a more pronounced flavor you can add in a tablespoon of dijon mustard to the dressing.

And if you want to skip a step and go with a shortcut, you can use a coleslaw mix in place of the shredded cabbage and carrots. Also just chop the apples instead of getting paticular and cutting into matchsticks to save time.

I think it’s time for pulled pork or pulled chicken sandwiches this week for dinner, don’t you? And then of course this homemade coleslaw to go with it!

Apple Slaw Recipe Ingredients and Substitutes

How to Make Apple Slaw

Make dressing: In a mixing bowl whisk together Greek yogurt, mayonnaise, honey and apple cider vinegar until smooth, while seasoning with salt and pepper to taste. Toss slaw ingredients: In a large bowl toss together cabbage, carrots, apples, green onions, almonds and cranberries. Combine slaw and dressing: Pour dressing over cabbage mixture and toss to evenly coat. Serve immediately for best results.

How long does it keep?

This slaw is best served within a few hours of preparing.

Store it in the fridge until ready to serve.

What to Serve with Apple Coleslaw

This apple cabbage slaw pairs well with most meats, which is why I love bringing it to summer potlucks and BBQ’s. A few of my favorite foods to pair with this easy coleslaw are:

Burgers

Grilled chicken or fish

or Roast meats

Pulled pork

Salmon

Serve it a sandwich filler with deli meat

Tips for the Best Apple Coleslaw

Use sweet apples for a nice balance of flavor but be sureto use unsweetened Greek yogurt in this recipe.

Look for pretty red apples for a nice pop of color.

Wait to slice the apples until you are ready to add to the coleslaw so they don’t brown.

Shred the cabbage fairly thin when slicing so it’s not overly crunchy.

