Apple Watch Series 3 Force Touch Gasket Replacement (2024)

Use this guide to replace the Force Touch gasket in your Apple Watch Series 3. This guide shows the procedure while leaving the display connected. If you are also replacing the display, refer to this guide and replace the Force Touch gasket after having the display removed and before reconnecting the new display. This makes it a little easier to position the gasket.

If Force Touch function works correctly and you just need fresh adhesive to re-seal your display, follow the adhesive replacement guide instead.

The device shown in the photos of this guide is the GPS-only version of the Apple Watch Series 3. There are some minor differences between the GPS and the Cellular versions of the Apple Watch. If you have the Cellular version, follow all the written directions closely and pay extra attention to the warnings about discrepancies between the two devices.