Apple Watch Series 7 Review (2024)

The Apple Watch Series 7 (starting at $399) is Cupertino's latest flagship smartwatch. It offers all the health, safety, and lifestyle features of its highly rated predecessor, but with a larger display that's easier to read, improved dust protection and crack resistance, and a redesigned charging system that takes less time to juice up. Though a minor update from the Series 6, the seventh generation's refinements make an already outstanding smartwatch more practical for everyday tasks like reading and responding to texts, checking the time when your wrist is down, tracking your outdoor activities, and monitoring your sleep. The Series 7 is Apple's most attractive and durable wearable yet, and an Editors' Choice award winner.

Easier on the Eyes

At first glance, the Series 7 doesn't look drastically different than earlier models. It still has a rectangular case with rounded corners, a side button, and a Digital Crown/Home button. Hold the Series 7 up to the Series 6 and its more affordable but nearly identical sibling, the Watch SE, however, and you'll notice the physical changes: The Series 7 has a slightly larger case and much narrower bezels than other models, allowing for significantly more screen area.

Left to right: Apple Watch Series 7, Series 6 (Photo: Angela Moscaritolo)

The Series 7's large, bright, and colorful display is its standout feature. At just 1.7mm wide, the display border is 40% thinner than that of the Series 6 and Watch SE, as well as 60% thinner than than on the Series 3.

With a resolution of 420 by 352 pixels on the 41mm model and 484 by 396 pixels on the 45mm version, the Series 7 offers 20% more screen real estate than the Series 6 and 50% more than the Series 3. It fits 59% more text on screen than the Series 6, which means less scrolling when you're reading messages, emails, and articles.

The always-on OLED Retina display still features a maximum brightness level of 1,000 nits when active, and is easy to read indoors and outside. But it's now 70% brighter indoors when your wrist is down, making it easier to check the time.

Left to right: Apple Watch Series 7, Series 6 (Photo: Angela Moscaritolo)

Apple also updated the watch's user interface to take advantage of the bigger display. Buttons are now larger and easier to tap, which comes in handy when you're entering your Passcode to unlock the watch, using the Calculator app, or enabling Do Not Disturb mode from the Control Center, for instance.

The company also added three new text sizes, for a total of nine. If you have vision problems, you can make the text size quite large: To change the default setting, navigate to Settings > Display & Brightness > Text Size. And for the first time, the Apple Watch has a full QWERTY keyboard. It's accessible anywhere you need to input text, supports both taps and swipes, and uses machine learning to predict the word you're typing.

Assessing Your Options

The Series 7 comes in 41mm and 45mm case sizes (up from 40mm and 44mm), in 100% recycled aluminum, polished stainless steel, or brushed titanium materials. The 41mm model measures 1.61 by 1.37 by 0.42 inches (HWD). The 45mm model is a touch taller and wider, but the same thickness, at 1.77 by 1.50 by 0.42 inches.

The aluminum variant, which starts at $399, comes in five color options: Midnight (black with a deep blue undertone), Starlight (a blend of silver and gold), Green (new to the Apple Watch line), Blue (a brighter tone than last year's Blue), and Product Red (a more jewel-toned ruby than last year's model). Models with cellular connectivity start at $499.

The stainless steel variant, which is shinier and more durable than the aluminum one, starts at $699 and comes in Silver, Graphite (dark gray), or Gold tones. The titanium variant, which offers the durability of stainless steel but is lighter, starts at $799 and comes in Natural (a silver hue) or Space Black (dark gray).

My Apple Watch came with matching small/medium and medium/large Sport Band straps in the box (Photo: Angela Moscaritolo)

Apple sent me the 41mm aluminum Series 7 in Starlight with cellular connectivity ($499). My unit came with matching small/medium and medium/large Sport Band straps in the box. Apple also sent a Pink Pomelo/Tan Sport Loop band ($49).For more on Apple Watch accessories, check out our list of favorites.

Apple is keeping the Watch SE and Series 3 in its lineup as more affordable alternatives, starting at $279 and $199, respectively. Check out our comparison guide for a close look at what each model offers.

Most of the Series 7's internal specs remain unchanged from the Series 6; it still offers 32GB of storage and support for 2.5GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi bands. Its dual-core S7 System in Package (SiP) provides the same speed as the S6 in the Series 6, both of which are 20% faster than the Watch SE's S5 chip.

The Series 7 retains its predecessors' side button and Digital Crown/Home button (Photo: Angela Moscaritolo)

Like the Series 6, the Series 7 features a blood oxygen sensor for SpO2 measurements, electrical and optical heart sensors to take an electrocardiogram (ECG) and monitor your heart, an accelerometer and gyroscope to detect if you've taken a fall, an always-on altimeter for real-time elevation readings, GPS and GNSS to measure running and other workouts, a compass for wrist-based navigation, and an ambient light sensor to adjust the screen brightness.

On the safety front, the watch can alert you if it detects a high or low heart rate, irregular heart rhythm, and loud sounds that can damage your hearing. It also supports Emergency SOS, international emergency calling, and can automatically call for help if you're unable to after a hard fall.

The Series 7 arrives with the latest generation of Apple's smartwatch operating system, watchOS 8, which delivers a host of new features including digital house key support, overnight respiration tracking, workout tracking options for Pilates and Tai Chi, Portraits and World Time watch faces, fresh mindfulness tools, a redesigned Photos app, and more.

In testing, the new automatic cycling detection feature worked as expected (Photo: Angela Moscaritolo)

WatchOS 8 also adds a few new features for cyclists, including the ability to automatically detect bike rides and remind you to start an Outdoor Cycle workout. In addition, Apple updated its cycling workout algorithm to more accurately measure calorie burn when you're riding an electric bike. And if you fall when you're riding, the Apple Watch can call for help. Apple says it improved its fall-detection algorithms to better detect tumbles during workouts, including cycling. If the watch detects a hard fall followed by a minute of inactivity, it will automatically call emergency services, though you can disable this feature if you prefer.

While WatchOS 8 is free to download on the Series 3 and later, some features are unsupported on older watches. For example, the Portraits watch face doesn't work on the Series 3, and the new automatic cycling detection feature, which requires Apple's latest-generation motion sensors, only works on Watch SE, Series 6, and Series 7.

Simple to Set Up

Similar to how the Samsung Galaxy Watch4 only works with Android devices, the Series 7 is exclusive to Apple's smartphones. It requires an iPhone 6s or later that runs iOS 15 or higher. In testing, I had no problem connecting it with an iPhone 12 Pro Max.

I did have a momentary panic attack when I unboxed my review unit and noticed that the included charging cord no longer uses USB-A. It comes with a new Magnetic Fast Charge USB-C cable, but you need your own power adapter because you don't get one in the box. Fortunately, the new charging cable works with any USB-C compatible adapter, so I was able to plug it into my laptop to juice up the watch.

If you don't have a USB-C-compatible adapter, the Series 7 will also work with previous Apple Watch charging cables, docks, and accessories. If you use an older charging cable or accessory, however, it will charge at slower speeds.

The setup process remains seamless

The setup process was seamless, as expected. After you place the watch on the charging puck, the display turns on and tells you to bring your iPhone near. Then, you get a pop-up on your iPhone asking if you want to use that device to set up the watch. Press Continue, then select Set Up for Myself or Set Up for a Family Member. The latter option lets you set up the watch for someone who doesn't have their own iPhone. That person will then be able to use the watch to make calls, send messages, and share their location with you.

Next, the phone instructs you to align the Apple Watch face with a viewfinder on your phone's screen to pair them. Once successfully paired, the watch will ask if you want to Restore from Backup or Set Up as New Apple Watch; I've used several Apple Watch models in the past, but I went with the fresh start option. It will then ask whether you plan to wear it on your left or right wrist, a common question when setting up most wearables.

If you have vision problems, you can make the text size quite large

The next steps take a couple of minutes, as your phone connects to the watch and signs into your account. After agreeing to Apple's Terms and Conditions, you have the option to enter your iTunes Store password to use Apple Music from the watch (you can skip this step if you prefer). It then gives you the option to select a font size and set up a Passcode, both of which you can change via the Settings app on the watch. Next, it asks if you want to install all available apps from your phone or choose which ones you want to add later. You can also select whether you want apps to appear in the traditional grid view (a bunch of circular icons) or a list view (which is more organized but requires more scrolling) when you press the Digital Crown. From there, just wait for it to finish syncing with your phone, and you should be good to go.

New Watch Faces

If you're like me, the first thing you'll do after setting up your Apple Watch is spend way too much time browsing, selecting, and customizing watch faces. The Series 7's large screen offers an ideal canvas for the new Portraits watch face. I already detailed how it works in my watchOS 8 hands on, so I won't reiterate it here.

The Series 7 gives you access to two exclusive watch face options, both of which highlight the benefits of its larger display: Contour and Modular Duo.

The Contour and Modular Duo watch faces are only available on the Series 7

Contour (pictured at the top of this review) is a mid-century-inspired analog watch face with groovy looking numerals, set in a custom font on the edge of the display, emphasizing its size and super-thin borders. The face slightly changes to highlight the current hour, making it a bit easier to read. You can customize the dial color and add two complications (such as the date and weather) to the Contour watch face.

The Modular Duo features two large complications, along with the time and a smaller complication at the top (Photo: Angela Moscaritolo)

Modular Duo features two large complications, along with the time and a smaller complication at the top. You can select whatever you want for the three complications, as well as an accent color. The large complications display extra detail; if you select Activity, for instance, it shows a graphical representation, hour by hour, instead of just your rings. The large World Clock complication shows the time in your selected city along with a map of the world indicating which parts are in daylight and nighttime hours. The large Weather complication shows a five-day forecast, Calendar shows your next appointment, and Heart Rate shows a graph of your heart's beats per minute that day.

Same Battery Life, But Charges Faster

Apple says the Series 7 lasts for 18 hours on a charge, just like the Series 6, Watch SE, and Series 3. In my testing, it beat Apple's estimate, as did the Series 6 last year.

With the always-on display enabled, the Series 7 lasted 29 hours before I got a notification that the battery was down to 10%. I had Do Not Disturb on most of the time, which prevents notifications from lighting up the display, extending battery life.

Naturally, battery life will vary based on use. Tracking a workout with GPS, disabling Bluetooth on your iPhone, or even just raising your wrist to look at the display a lot will cause battery drain.

The Series 7 comes with a new Magnetic Fast Charge USB-C cable, but you need your own power adapter (Photo: Angela Moscaritolo)

Though it doesn't win any longevity awards, the Series 7 offers about the same battery life as its main competitors. The Galaxy Watch4 lasted almost 24 hours with the always-on display enabled in my testing. If you're in search of a longer-lasting smartwatch, the Fitbit Versa 3 promises more than six days of battery life on a charge, but it's also far less advanced in terms of what it can do.

On a more positive note, thanks to its new charging architecture, the Series 7 juices up quickly. With its new USB-C compatibility, the watch charges 33% faster than the Series 6. Just 45 minutes on its fast-charging puck takes it from dead to 80% battery life. If you're running low on battery life at the end of the day, popping it on the charger for just eight minutes gives you enough juice for eight hours of sleep tracking.

Better for Beach Trips and Baking

Aside from the larger display, the Series 7's biggest upgrade is its improved durability.It's the first Apple Watch with an IP6X certification, meaning it's totally dustproof. That's the highest certifiable level of dust protection, so you shouldn't have to worry about sand, dust particles, or flour getting into the watch and breaking it. In other words, the next time you head out to the beach, hop on the mountain bike trails, or even bake a cake, you can keep the Series 7 on your wrist without worry.

This new certification gave me peace of mind during a recent trip to the nail salon. As the technician filed my nails with a drill, I didn't have to worry when particulate matter flew everywhere. Moreover, as someone who lives near the shore, dustproofing is a particularly welcome upgrade, as I've shied away from wearing my previous Apple Watches to the beach.

The Series 7 is the first totally dustproof Apple Watch (Photo: Angela Moscaritolo)

The Series 7 also features a more crack resistant front crystal than any of its predecessors, meaning it's harder to shatter the screen. At its tallest point, the Series 7's Ion-X glass is over 50% thicker than that of the Series 6. Apple also gives the crystal here a flat base, which helps to increase durability.

The watch retains its predecessor's WR50 rating, meaning it's water resistant to 164 feet. Apple says it's safe for shallow-water activities like swimming in a pool or the ocean; the Workout app offers tracking options for both. You can also wear it in the shower or a hot tub. Be sure to take it off before scuba diving, waterskiing, or any other activities that involve "high-velocity water or submersion below shallow depth," Apple warns.

No New Health Revolutions

The Series 7 doesn't offer any new health or fitness features you can't get on the Series 6. Still, it provides a robust suite of wellness tools, including Apple's motivating Activity, Exercise, and Stand rings, as well as integration with the company's Fitness+ workout streaming service. I also like that it can help you track your period and fertility windows, and keep you honest when washing your hands with an automatic 20-second countdown timer.

Tracking an early-morning NordicTrack Vault core workout on the Series 7 (Photo: Angela Moscaritolo)

When it comes to health tracking, Samsung's latest flagship smartwatches, the Galaxy Watch4 and Watch4 Classic, have a slight upper hand for their new body composition and snore tracking features, which aren't available on the Series 7. When you wear one of Samsung's watches to bed and place your smartphone on your nightstand, they work together to listen for snoring and can even record it. The Apple Watch can already monitor your sleep and overnight respiration, so I hope Cupertino adds snore tracking in the future.

The Watch4 series also features a BioActive Sensor, which can assess your body composition using a process commonly employed by smart scales called bioelectric impedance analysis (BIA). After a 15-second scan, the watch displays your skeletal muscle mass, fat mass, body fat percentage, body mass index (BMI), body water mass, and basal metabolic rate (BMR). It also shows whether you fall within the low, normal, or high range for each metric.

The Apple Watch offers no shortage of preinstalled and third-party apps (Left to right: Apple Watch Series 7, Series 6) (Photo: Angela Moscaritolo)

While the Watch4 series offers more health innovations, the Series 7 has a major advantage when it comes to third-party apps. Even with a recent switch to Wear OS, Samsung's watches are missing many popular apps available on the Apple Watch, including Audible, CNN, Facebook Messenger, ESPN, Runkeeper, Starbucks, The Weather Channel, and Uber. At this point, Apple's watchOS still has the widest selection of third-party apps by far.

Lucky Number 7

The Apple Watch Series 7 builds upon its class-leading predecessor with a larger screen, faster charging, and improved durability. Between the hardware updates, ample health and safety features, and unrivaled third-party app selection, it offers the best smartwatch experience you can get today, earning it our Editors' Choice award.

If you already own an Apple Watch Series 6, however, you don't need to rush out and buy the Series 7. While the larger screen makes it easier to read text and tap buttons and provides a more beautiful canvas for your watch face of choice, that's really the most significant change from the previous model. Otherwise, they offer the same excellent user experience.

The only comparable non-Apple smartwatches we've tested are the $249.99 Samsung Galaxy Watch4 and $349.99 Watch4 Classic. Because those watches work only with Android phones and the Series 7 and other Apple Watches work only with iPhones, the best smartwatch for you depends on what phone you own.

Finally, keep in mind that for all their impressive features, Apple's and Samsung's smartwatches offer only one-day battery life. If that's one of your main concerns, we suggest the Editors' Choice-winning $229.95 Fitbit Versa 3, which offers less in the way of third-party apps and feels a bit less refined, but lasts for days on a charge.

