Apple watch stuck on charging screen (2024)

Hi

The red lightning bolt indicates that the battery is low and still requires charging.

Try charging your watch again for at least 2.5 hours. When doing so, check that:

The back of your watch and the head of the charging cable are clean and dry (clean them with a soft, lint-free cloth).

The charging head is properly aligned with the back of the watch, with the concave / curved side touching it fully: Some watch docks, stands, cases or protectors might hinder this. If you are using any such accessories, try instead charging the watch by connecting it directly to the charging cable, without using them.

If possible, test by using another genuine Apple Magnetic Charging Cable (for example, by borrowing one from a friend).

If you are charging your watch by plugging the cable into mains power: Check that the USB connector on the Apple Magnetic Charging Cable is pushed fully into the USB Power Adapter. Check that the USB Power Adapter is pushed fully into the power outlet. Try using different adapters from the following: The Apple USB Power Adapter that was supplied with the watch, or; An Apple 5W (iPhone) or 12W (iPad) USB Power Adapter, or; An Apple-certified (MFi) third-party 5W USB power adapter. Try using a different power outlet.

If no other suitable power adapters are available, test by charging via a USB port. If charging via a USB port on a computer, ensure that you use a USB 2.0 or 3.0 port, the computer remains turned on and awake and the cable is plugged directly into the computer (not into, for example, an external keyboard).

After charging, if your watch has not already started automatically, remove it from the charger and:

Try starting it (by pressing and holding the side button until you see the Apple logo).

If necessary, next try force restarting it again: press and hold both the side button and Digital Crown for around 10 seconds, until you see the logo.

If you identify an issue with a particular component (adapter, cable or watch) or if the issue otherwise persists, contact Apple Support (mail-in service may be available), make a Genius Bar reservation or visit an Apple Authorised Service Provider with a view to having your product(s) checked and, if recommended, serviced or replaced (whether under warranty, if eligible, or via chargeable repair service):

Contact - Official Apple Support

https://twitter.com/applesupport

http://www.apple.com/retail/geniusbar/

https://locate.apple.com

To check your warranty status:

https://checkcoverage.apple.com

More information:

Check your battery and charge your Apple Watch - Apple Support