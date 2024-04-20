Are Antiperspirants and Deodorants Safe? PLUS, My Natural Gentle Deodorant Recipe for Sensitive Pits — All Posts Healing Harvest Homestead (2024)

So What Should You Do About Your Deodorant?

In two words: Go Green!

How to Find a “Natural” Deodorant (And How to NOT be Fooled by the “Natural” Label)

Here is what I do when I'm trying to find a natural product:I read the label, and if I don’t know for sure what each ingredient is and does, then I just don’t use it.

I may once in awhile Google or research an ingredient, but sometimes even that doesn't provide enough information. Usually, though, I find it is something I don't want on my skin. So, if I can't identify everything in it, it's a no-go.

Unfortunately, just about every product on store shelves these days has unidentifiable chemicals. But there are some good ones!

The best thing you can do is start making your own deodorant.

It’s quick, easy, and effective. Best of all, you know what’s in it! I have several recipes for deodorants on my website, but the one I share below is a good one to start with.

What if You Don't Want to Make Your Own Deodorant?

The natural deodorant from Earth Mama Organics has a really great option, if you just want to purchase yours. They have different natural scents, too! Don't be misled by the "pregnancy, breastfeeding & sensitive skin" label. This product is meant to not poison a fetus who nestles its head near the armpit of pregnant women.

I say we should all be using something this safe!I purchase Earth Mama Organicswhen I'm too busy to make my own deodorant, and I feel very comfortable with the ingredients. HUGE PLUS:it works.

But I really love DIY.....Since I've become a DIY maven, I started looking into DIY Recipes for Natural Deodorant. I figured I should be able to easily make my own---

That’s when I found a handmade deodorant in an etsy shop containing just five ingredients: baking soda, arrowroot powder, coconut oil, shea butter, and essential oils.

WOW! I knew what all of those were! So I gave it a try. My first try with handmade deodorants came from the Crunchy Betty website, in case you want to take a look.

Here is what I found out about the typical handmade deodorant recipe:

Most natural deodorant recipes I’ve come across require coconut oil as a base, as well as quite a lot of baking soda. Those didn’t work for me….. And, I’ve heard others struggle with them too, especially the baking soda.

My skin is allergic to coconut oil, and coconut oil is in an awful lot of diy deodorant recipes. I was so bummed.

How did I find out I was allergic to topical use of coconut oil? After lots of experimentation and trial and error,I finally isolated the problem to the coconut oil.

I know that coconut oil is supposed to be the wonder oil of the century, but for me (and others, I have found) it didn’t work because my skin is allergic. Therefore, even if it was a great handmade and natural deodorant, if it contained coconut oil---it was a No Go for me.

Baking soda is a fabulous scent reducer! However, due to its highly alkaline nature, it can burn your pits, especially if you’re not used to it. It’s a good idea to start out with a small amount in your homemade deodorants, and allow your pits to adjust. This may take a week to up to four weeks, depending on your skin.

Please be patient as you foray into the natural realm of deodorant, as your pits need to detox from the chemicals. Keep in mind what you are doing for your body’s health!

I also found out that homemade deodorant actually DOES work!

Once I took care of the coconut oil issue, and played around with the recipe (reduced the baking soda to a point I could handle), I discovered sheer DEODORANT BLISS!

Homemade deodorant works WAY better than toxic commercial products!

I think the essential oils used in the product really did more than make it smell good. They happen to be oils that are antibacterial and antiseptic, so any bacteria on my skin was annihilated and therefore can't cause odor! Awesome!

And best of all, I found that after using it over time, I actually sweat LESS than before!I still sweat, but it is no longer a big problem. I think my body has been able to get back to normal perspiration using natural products.

I am now confident because I no longer have to deal with that huge sweat stain under my pits and an overworked body trying to get rid of extra toxins.I have been commercially deodorant/antiperspirant free for about four whole years now! And LIFE IS GOOD. :-)

Here is a recipe that I use.

Once in awhile I will change up the essential oils, however, I have found that those essential oils that help to neutralize odor causing agents (like lavender, tea tree oil, frankincense, patchouli, etc)work best for me.

Heidi's Au Naturale DIY Deodorant Recipe

Ingredients for Natural Deodorant (Without Coconut Oil):

3 tbsp Shea Butter

2 to 2 1/2 tbsp Baking Soda

3 tbsp Arrowroot powder

2 tbsp Cocoa Butter

About 3 drops or so Vitamin E oil

About 20 to 30 drops of your choice of Essential Oils

I really love Lavender and Patchouli or Lavender and Frankincense combos myself.

Once in awhile I like to use Tangerine Essential Oil, but I always add in a little Tea Tree or Lavender because the Tangerine seems to do very little for odor because it’s not a highly antibacterial essential oil.

I love Starwest Botanicals for natural body oils,essential oils, and herbs (even culinary). The links above are for Amazon, for your convenience!

Other Things You'll Need:

A double boiler or a Mason jar set up. See Step 2.

2 or 4 ounce jars. I love these amber glass jars from Amazon.