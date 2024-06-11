Are these the best recipes ever? They are according to Pinterest (2024)

Pinterest is awash with mouthwatering images of food and delicious-sounding recipes.

But with so much cooking inspiration, it can be difficult to separate the go-to recipes you'll use again and again from the duffs.

To help pinners find their way, Pinterest's UK team has hosted its first ever Best Of Pinterest UK Food Awards to find the ultimate recipes in 12 categories from best brunch to best Sunday lunch.

And among the winners named this week are Hemsley + Hemsley, Fearne Cotton and Sainsbury's magazine.

Six have shared their winning recipes with FEMAIL Food&Drink so you can add them to your repertoire.

BEST BRUNCH

Hemsley+ Hemsley's One Pan Full Monty Breakfast won in the Best Brunch category at the first ever Best of Pinterest UK Food Awards

Many of us have given up on our health eating New Year's resolutions by now.

But the clean eating trend is still proving popular enough with others as the winner and runner-up of Pinterest's Best Brunch category shows.

RELATED ARTICLES Previous

1

Next Why a plastic chopping board is much LESS hygienic than a... David Beckham sends obscure recipe book that teaches you to... 'It's a bit like a cult!' Why EVERYONE is raving about the... Could a MOCKTAIL help you get pregnant ? Fertility expert to... Share this article Share 1.1k shares

The winner was Hemsley + Hemsley's One Pan Full Monty Breakfast, while coming a close second was a recipe for Healthy Banana and Oat Waffles by Supergoldenbakes.com.

The traybake recipe, shared below, is from the Hemsley sisters' best-selling book Good + Simple, and takes just 13 minutes to make.

ONE PAN FULL MONTY BREAKFAST Serves 2 Ingredients: 4 rashers of unsmoked bacon 1 handful asparagus spears 2 large handfuls baby spinach 1 handful cherry tomatoes 2 handfuls mushrooms, small 2 eggs 1 sea salt and black pepper 1 tbsp ghee or coconut oil Method: 1. Preheat the oven to fan 200°C/Gas mark 7 and line your widest baking tray with baking parchment. Add half the ghee or coconut oil and let it melt in the oven for a few minutes. 2. Spread out all the ingredients in the lined and greased baking tray, excluding the eggs and spinach (don’t worry – you will make space for them later). If using asparagus or broccoli, add these now as well. 3. After 10 minutes in the oven, take out the tray, flip over the bacon and mushrooms and push them to one side, then add the rest of the ghee/coconut oil. Throw in the spinach, make two indentations in it and carefully crack in the eggs. 4. Put the tray back in the oven for a further 4–5 minutes until the egg whites are set but the yolks are still runny. Remove from the oven, and give a good grind of salt and black pepper to serve. <!- - ad: https://mads.dailymail.co.uk/v8/us/femail/food/article/other/mpu_factbox.html?id=mpu_factbox_1 - -> Advertisem*nt

BEST COMFORT FOOD

Madhur Jaffrey's recipe for an authentic chicken tikka masala was crowned the best comfort food recipe at the Pinterest food awards

No matter how hard we try and eat heathily, we all need to tuck into a warm plate of comfort food now and again - and what better way to satisfy this craving than with a classic chicken tikka masala?

Pinterest chose Madhur Jaffrey's recipe on The Happy Foodie blog for their best comfort food dish.Runner-up was a vegetarian chilli mac dish from Becca Pusey, aka Amuse Your Bouche.

If you're going to try Madhur's authentic Chicken Tikka Masala, a warning: the chicken needs to marinate for at least six to eight hours.

MADHUR'S CHICKEN TIKKA MASALA Serves 4-6 Ingredients: For the chicken tikka: 675g boneless, skinless chicken thighs or breasts, cut into 2½ centimetre (1 inch) chunks 1¼ tsp salt 3 tbsp lemon juice 1 tbsp peeled, finely grated root ginger 2 garlic cloves, finely grated or crushed 1 tsp ground cumin 1 tsp paprika ½–¾ tsp chilli powder 6 tbsp whipping cream ½ tsp garam masala 3 tbsp olive or sunflower oil See Also From pavlova to cheesecake: Yotam Ottolenghi’s 10 perfect dessert recipes | DessertNigel Slater’s recipes for bubble and squeak fritters, and chocolate ginger spice cakes50+ of the best biscuit and cookie recipesNigel Slater’s recipes for noodles with cabbage, and warm apple cake For the masala: 4 tbsp olive or sunflower oil 140 g (5oz) onions, halved and sliced 1 tbsp peeled, finely grated root ginger 5-6 garlic cloves, crushed 1 tbsp ground coriander ½ tsp tumeric ¾ tsp chilli powder 2 tsp paprika 4 tbsp yoghurt 2 medium tomatoes, peeled and very finely chopped 350 ml chicken stock ¼ tsp salt, or to taste ¼ tsp garam masala 4 tbsp chopped coriander leaves Method: 1. Start by marinating the chicken tikka. Put the chicken in a non-reactive bowl and rub in the salt and lemon juice. Prod the chicken pieces lightly with the tip of a knife and rub the seasonings in again, then set aside for 20 minutes. Add the ginger, garlic, cumin, paprika, chilli powder, cream and garam masala. Mix well, cover, and refrigerate for six to eight hours (longer will not hurt). 2. When you’re ready to cook, make the masala: pour the 4 tablespoons of oil into a large, preferably non-stick, lidded pan and set it over a medium-high heat. When the oil is hot, put in the onions. Stir and fry until they brown, six or seven minutes. Add the ginger and garlic and continue to fry, stirring, for a minute. Add the ground coriander, turmeric, chilli powder and paprika. Stir for 10 seconds, then add a tablespoon of the yoghurt. Stir and fry until it is absorbed. Add the remaining yoghurt in this way, a tablespoon at a time. 3. Now put in the tomatoes. Fry them for three or four minutes, or until they turn pulpy. Add the stock and salt, and bring to a simmer. Cover, reduce the heat to low, and simmer gently for 15–20 minutes. The sauce should turn thick. Stir in the garam masala and coriander leaves, taste for balance of seasonings and add more salt if you need it. 4. Shortly before you eat, preheat the grill to its highest setting. Thread the chicken on to two to four skewers (the flat, sword-like ones are best). Brush with the 3 tablespoons of oil and balance the skewers on the rim of a shallow baking tray, so that the meat is suspended and does not touch the tray. Place about 13 centimetres (5 inches) from the source of heat and grill for six minutes on each side, or until lightly browned, cooked through and charred in places. (Cut a large piece of chicken to the centre to check there is no trace of pink.) 5. When the tikkas are cooked, reheat the sauce and fold in the chicken. Serve immediately. <!- - ad: https://mads.dailymail.co.uk/v8/us/femail/food/article/other/mpu_factbox.html?id=mpu_factbox_2 - -> Advertisem*nt

BEST HEALTHY

Fearne Cotton's recipe for goji berry bars - full of vitamin C - was voted the best healthy recipe at the Pinterest Food Awards

If you're craving health food after tucking into that rich tikka masala, then try Pinterest's best healthy recipe: Fearne Cotton's goji berry bars.

These sweet treats still contain chocolate to help satisfy your cravings but claim to provide you with a vitamin C boost as well as tons of energy without any refined sugars. The recipe was originally published on Fearne's blog: officialfearnecotton.com.

CHOCOLATE AND GOJI BERRY BARS Makes 8-10 bars Ingredients: 160g raw unsalted almonds 3 tbsp coconut oil 20 dried dates, pitted 3 tbsp goji berries 3 tbsp raw cacao powder or unsweetened cocoa powder, plus extra for coating Method: 1. Line a 20 x 10cm baking tray or 1kg loaf tin with cling film. 2. Place all the ingredients in the bowl of a food processor and blitz for about 1 minute, until it forms a paste that sticks together when you press it between your fingers. See Also Hazelnut Torte | Uncategorised | Jamie Oliver Recipes 3. Tip the mixture into the lined tray, and press it down, compacting the mixture until it is smooth and level. Cover and chill until firm or ready to serve. Once firm cut into 8–10 bars. The bars will keep well in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 1 week, or you can freeze them for up to 1 month. <!- - ad: https://mads.dailymail.co.uk/v8/us/femail/food/article/other/mpu_factbox.html?id=mpu_factbox_3 - -> Advertisem*nt

BEST RECIPE FOR KIDS

You can trick your kids into eating something healthy by making this no-bake chocolate fruit pizza - it was voted the best recipe for children at the Pinterest UK food awards

The best recipe for kids, according to Pinterest, is this very easy no-bake chocolate fruit pizza recipe.

A good way to trick your little ones into eating something healthy, this recipe by the My Fussy Eater blog takes just 20 minutes to whip together and is perfect for a kids' party.

HEALTHY NO BAKE CHOCOLATE FRUIT PIZZA Serves 10 Base: 1 cup whole almonds 15 whole dates (with stones removed) 2 tbsp coconut oil (melted) 1 tbsp unsweetened cocoa powder 1 tsp vanilla extract Fruit topping:Strawberries, kiwi, clementines, berries or any fruit or your choice, all chopped. Filling: 4oz cream cheese 3oz greek yogurt ½ tsp orange juice ¼ tsp orange zest ¼ tsp vanilla extract Method: 1. First up make the base by blitzing the almonds in a food processor until they have broken down into a fine consistency, almost like almond flour. Add the dates, melted coconut oil, cocoa powder and vanilla extract and continue to blitz until the dates have been finely chopped and everything is well combined. 2. Press the mixture into a springform tin or tart dish and place in the fridge for an hour to set. If you don't have much time then you can put it in the freezer for 15 - 20 minutes. 3. Make the filling by mixing the cream cheese, greek yogurt, orange juice and zest and vanilla extract together in a bowl. Now spread this mixture onto the top of the pizza base and then decorate with the fruit topping of your choice. 4. Serve immediately or store in the fridge for a couple of hours until you are ready to eat it! <!- - ad: https://mads.dailymail.co.uk/v8/us/femail/food/article/other/mpu_factbox.html?id=mpu_factbox_4 - -> Advertisem*nt

BEST GO-TO RECIPE

The Londoner's recipe for Travelling Noodles - a one pot noodle soup recipe designed for an al desko lunch - won in the best 'go-to' recipe category

A go-to recipe is one that we go back to time and time again because we know it works. It could be considered the highest honour in food, then, to win the award for best go-to recipe.

The accolade this year went to The Londoner for its Travelling Noodles recipe - perfect for al desko lunches - beating Nigella Lawson and her red prawn and mango curry recipe into second place.

TRAVELLING NOODLES Makes one pot Ingredients: 1 handful of dried noodles (try zero cal noodles if you want to be really good!) 1 handful of mixed asian veg 1 handful of left-over cooked chicken / cooked prawns / tofu Half handful of bean sprouts 1 spring onion 1tsp fresh or dried coriander 1tsp hot sauce (I like Sriracha) 1tsp miso paste 1tsp bouillon/stock powder (make sure it has no MSG) 1tsp tom yum paste (optional) 1tbsp soy sauce Method: 1. Cook your noodles according to the package.When they’re done, pop them into the bottom of your pot.Flatten them in and make sure they’re nicely spread out.Leave to cool. 2.While the noodles cool, make your taste paste.In a small bowl mix together your miso, bouillon, soy, tom yum paste, as much hot sauce as you fancy. Even if you don’t like spicy stuff, just add a little. It gives the soup a great bite and boots your metabolism up a gear.When your pots are nice and chilled, add your sauce. 3. Pile in your chosen meat. Use whatever you fancy, but make sure it’s cooked. 4. Pack in a handful of sliced veg and bean sprouts. Top with sliced spring onion.Sprinkle in your coriander, I didn’t have any fresh so used dried. 5. Then they're done!They keep for a few days, so you could always make a batch of them for the week ahead.When you’re ready to chow, boil the kettle and pop open your pot.Pour boiling water in, until the top veggies are swimming.Seal the pot and leave it for a couple of minutes. Mix and eat! <!- - ad: https://mads.dailymail.co.uk/v8/us/femail/food/article/other/mpu_factbox.html?id=mpu_factbox_5 - -> Advertisem*nt

BEST SUNDAY LUNCH

Sainsbury's has spiced up Sunday lunch with this spiced butterflied leg of lamb recipe, which won in the Best Sunday Lunch category at the Pinterest awards

Sunday lunch is special but having the same old plain beef, lamb, chicken or pork every week can become dull.

Perhaps that's why this recipe for spiced butterflied lamb leg by Sainsbury's magazine was voted best Sunday lunch recipes by Pinterest this week.